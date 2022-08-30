ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 63

D J
5d ago

When Republicans take over the White House & Congress & we begin drilling for oil again, gas will be at $1.88 a gallon. EV. Electric Vomit they become.

Reply(4)
43
William Storino
5d ago

while Pritzker has been Illinois Governor Electric rates have exploded. In just one year my Electrical Rate has trippled. This idiot wants to use more electric but is reducing Electric Production and making it more expensive to use. How much more can this fool screw up Illinois before he's voted out. F Pritzker and F the Democrats!

Reply(9)
39
Guest
5d ago

First shift the power grid to sustainable before pouring it into short-lived vehicles and batteries of heavy metals

Reply
15
FOX2Now

New Illinois bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Governor Pritzker Announces up to $100 Million in Grants to Advance Anti-Violence Funding

CHICAGO - Today Governor JB Pritzker announced opportunities for organizations to apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. This funding, part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of the City of Chicago as they work to prevent and interrupt gun violence in their communities. This $100 million builds on $113 million in funding made available in May as well as $10 million in funding surged to Chicago and other areas of the state in advance of the summer.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?

Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Proposed multi-state pipeline causes concern for county

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is getting involved in a fight over a private carbon capture pipeline that ends in central Illinois. Navigator Heartland Greenway filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in July to build a pipeline that transports liquid carbon dioxide through five states, including 13 counties in Illinois. The company said the pipeline would capture carbon dioxide and benefit the environment.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois ranks 40th for election integrity

(The Center Square) – Illinois didn’t fare well in a review of state laws pertaining to election integrity performed by the Heritage Foundation. Zack Smith, a legal fellow with the Heritage Foundation, reviewed election law in all 50 states on a variety of issues. “And we ranked them...
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Bailey: 'JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology'

Sen. Darren Bailey says that Gov. Pritzker owes the students an apology. In an Aug. 29 Facebook post, Gubernatorial candidate and Bailey took aim at Pritzker for school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. "JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology," Bailey said on Facebook.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois to start offering utility bill help program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois residents can apply to receive financial help with their utility bills starting Thursday.   The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers $300 million in support to help families pay their gas and electric bills. Illinois officials hope families experiencing hardships from inflation apply to the program.  “Every Illinoisan deserves access […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

Proposed Iowa to Illinois CO-2 Pipeline

Senior Vice President Nicholas Noppinger says this would reduce emissions of CO-2 from the production of ethanol - now it's just released into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change. "To help facilities, new and existing, to continue sustaining their business for the forseeable future in an environment that is...
IOWA STATE
Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois offering $300M to help residents pay their electric and gas bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced $300 million in funding to help Illinois residents pay their energy bills on Wednesday. The money comes from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and is available for families who meet criteria to receive natural gas, propane, or electricity bill assistance. “Thanks to LIHEAP, we are […]
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Gov. Pritzker Welcomes Immigrants Traveling From Texas to Chicago

CHICAGO - Governor Pritzker issued the following statement in regards to news of buses of recent asylum seekers and migrants arriving in Chicago on Wednesday evening:. “Illinois welcomes refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants and we are working with federal and city officials to ensure that these individuals are treated with respect and safety as they look to connect with their family and friends.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Who is Eligible For Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates? Here's What to Know

In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will begin receiving a stimulus check of sorts, in the form of a tax rebate. Beginning Sept. 12, the state will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
ILLINOIS STATE

