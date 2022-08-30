Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Determine the Value of an NFT Before Investing
Like in the stock, forex, and crypto markets, where there are yardsticks to evaluate the strength of assets, there are metrics you can use to rate the worth and potential value of an NFT before investing in it. Four of these metrics will be explained in this article, along with some benefits and risks you should be aware of before investing in an NFT.
makeuseof.com
Implementing User Authentication in Express Apps
Npm init -y The -y flag initializes npm and creates your package.json file with all its defaults. This user authentication model requires a few dependencies. Express: Express is a Node.js framework that provides a robust set of features for web and mobile applications. It makes it easier to build backend applications with Node.js.
makeuseof.com
How to Merge PDF Documents Together in Windows 11
The PDF format is one of the most standardized and common formats for sharing electronic documents. Many users will often receive and download PDF files shared by colleagues and family. Multiple interrelated PDF files can be easier to manage when consolidated (merged) into extended documents. Windows 11 doesn’t include any...
makeuseof.com
4 Efficient Logging Packages for Your Go Apps
Logging is the technique of keeping records for future purposes in the software development cycle. Logging is critical because logs help with debugging, diagnostics, troubleshooting, and project monitoring. You can use logging at various levels of your applications for errors, warnings, debugging, and more. Logging in Go. The Go standard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Copy and Paste Not Working in Windows 11
Windows 11 comes with an improved clipboard over its predecessors. The new clipboard history feature lets you copy multiple items to the clipboard, which you can use to paste as needed. However, sometimes you may find the copy and paste function not working on your Windows 11 computer. This issue...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Table in Excel
Excel tables can quickly give the data in your spreadsheet an organized look and make them easier to manage. Once you format a range of cells as an Excel table, you'll be able to sort and filter the data in them, and use structure references in related formulas. Creating an...
makeuseof.com
How to Create an Email Signature Using Canva
The most effective and reliable way to catch your recipient's attention remains email, despite the wide variety of communication methods available. An email signature represents you and your company, instantly improving the credibility of your email. It is easy to set up, makes your email look more professional, and boosts brand awareness.
makeuseof.com
How to Easily Extract a Table From a PDF
If you've got a table in a PDF file and want to use it elsewhere, you don't have to recreate it manually. Technology is here to make life easier, as there are many tools you could use for extracting tables from a PDF file. With these tools, you can import...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
Samsung Suffers Another Massive Data Breach: Should You Be Worried?
Korean smartphone and TV giant, Samsung, lost an unknown amount of data relating to an unknown number of customers—and kept quiet about it for almost a month. So what happened? Who was affected? And are Samsung users safe?. What Happened in the Samsung Data Breach?. The short answer is...
makeuseof.com
What Is a Magnet Link and How Do You Use It?
Peer-to-peer networks are essential for distributing large files across the internet—they lighten the load on servers and create a widespread distribution network. In recent years, magnet links have started to replace .torrent links. But what are magnet links, and why should you use them?. Why Do Torrents Exist, and...
makeuseof.com
How to Make Your Plex Server More Secure Using a Simple Domain Name
Plex is the dominant software used to self-host a media library on Windows, Mac, and Linux. With it, you can access your films, shows, and music from any device, anywhere. But thousands of users are making a mistake which leaves their servers and networks vulnerable to hackers. So what's the...
makeuseof.com
How to Unsend an Email in the Mail App on Your Mac
How often have you sent an email to your colleagues only to realize that you made a mistake or forgot to mention something else?. Fortunately, Apple's stock Mail app lets you unsend an email if you want, provided your Mac is up to date. Below, we'll show you how, but before that, let's briefly discuss how this feature works.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable the Webcam in Windows 11
Did you ever feel as if someone was watching you? In today's age of technology, it's not just a feeling anymore. Your computer's webcam can be used to spy on you, without you even knowing it. So, how can you protect yourself? By disabling your webcam, of course. This article...
Comments / 0