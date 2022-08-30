ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
xpn.org

The Key Studio Sessions: Best Bear

The Philly indie rock four-piece’s debut album When is out now, and they played four songs from it in WXPN studios. Singer-guitarist Blue was a force on the Philly indie scene while their band Best Bear was still in the idea stage. You could catch them in the crowd, smiling and singing along, or collaborating with friends and peers on Instagram videos, building community at the gig and online.
ROCK MUSIC
xpn.org

“Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots shares single “We Can Be One” from forthcoming solo record as Hundred Watt Heart

The funky arrangement sets the tone for the full album coming soon. This week, GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist and vocalist “Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots released single “We Can Be One” under his solo moniker, Hundred Watt Heart. The Afrobeat tune revolves around Douglas’ funky guitar styling, and is punctuated by an upbeat orchestra of horns.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sunnie#Frenchie#Ig
xpn.org

Bilderbuch brings larger-than-life, completely captivating energy to FM4’s studios

You’re about to hear a session with one of the biggest — if not the biggest — rock band in Austria. But here’s the thing: We didn’t realize quite how big they were when we booked them for our Sense of Place: Vienna series. It wasn’t until we were actually in Vienna that we started to get it — because any time we’d walk out of the FM4 radio studios in the days leading up to recording this session, there was a chance someone would come up to us asking how they could get in; how they could get on the list to see Bilderbuch playing live for World Cafe.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy