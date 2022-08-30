Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Golden Age Star Hedy Lamarr Fled Her Pro-Nazi Husband And Helped Invent Bluetooth
When people refer to a Renaissance man, they are referring to someone with many talents, usually in vastly different areas of expertise. Perhaps one of the most remarkable examples of this is embodied in Hedy Lamarr, described as one of the greatest Hollywood actors of all time and a revolutionary inventor that laid the valuable groundwork for technology used today.
xpn.org
The Key Studio Sessions: Best Bear
The Philly indie rock four-piece’s debut album When is out now, and they played four songs from it in WXPN studios. Singer-guitarist Blue was a force on the Philly indie scene while their band Best Bear was still in the idea stage. You could catch them in the crowd, smiling and singing along, or collaborating with friends and peers on Instagram videos, building community at the gig and online.
xpn.org
“Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots shares single “We Can Be One” from forthcoming solo record as Hundred Watt Heart
The funky arrangement sets the tone for the full album coming soon. This week, GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist and vocalist “Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots released single “We Can Be One” under his solo moniker, Hundred Watt Heart. The Afrobeat tune revolves around Douglas’ funky guitar styling, and is punctuated by an upbeat orchestra of horns.
xpn.org
Matt Nathanson brings “tour throat” and ‘Boston Accent’ to Free at Noon
The singer-songwriter favorite kicked out Labor Day weekend with a lively Free at Noon set. “I got a little bit of tour throat,” said longtime WXPN favorite Matt Nathanson at the top of his Free at Noon set. “So we’re going to do things mellow. Like Cat Stevens in the 70s mellow.”
xpn.org
Highs in the 70s: Reeling In The Years Marathon
Dan Reed is behind the mic from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. presenting music from each year of the 1970s in chronological order. Can you dig it?
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
xpn.org
Bilderbuch brings larger-than-life, completely captivating energy to FM4’s studios
You’re about to hear a session with one of the biggest — if not the biggest — rock band in Austria. But here’s the thing: We didn’t realize quite how big they were when we booked them for our Sense of Place: Vienna series. It wasn’t until we were actually in Vienna that we started to get it — because any time we’d walk out of the FM4 radio studios in the days leading up to recording this session, there was a chance someone would come up to us asking how they could get in; how they could get on the list to see Bilderbuch playing live for World Cafe.
