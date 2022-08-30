Read full article on original website
Related
xpn.org
Bilderbuch brings larger-than-life, completely captivating energy to FM4’s studios
You’re about to hear a session with one of the biggest — if not the biggest — rock band in Austria. But here’s the thing: We didn’t realize quite how big they were when we booked them for our Sense of Place: Vienna series. It wasn’t until we were actually in Vienna that we started to get it — because any time we’d walk out of the FM4 radio studios in the days leading up to recording this session, there was a chance someone would come up to us asking how they could get in; how they could get on the list to see Bilderbuch playing live for World Cafe.
‘American Idol’: New TV Show Reveals Voting Fraud Claims Against Singing Competition
There have been some concerns over the years that American Idol might have had rigged contests and a TV show looks at this. Music’s Greatest Mysteries decided to tackle the subject matter. There have been claims of fraud over the many years that American Idol has been on TV. Of course, fans of the winner are overjoyed while the losers’ fans will start yelling. Even with this going on, and those losers’ fans toning down their complaining, two situations still stir attention.
xpn.org
The Key Studio Sessions: Best Bear
The Philly indie rock four-piece’s debut album When is out now, and they played four songs from it in WXPN studios. Singer-guitarist Blue was a force on the Philly indie scene while their band Best Bear was still in the idea stage. You could catch them in the crowd, smiling and singing along, or collaborating with friends and peers on Instagram videos, building community at the gig and online.
xpn.org
Matt Nathanson brings “tour throat” and ‘Boston Accent’ to Free at Noon
The singer-songwriter favorite kicked out Labor Day weekend with a lively Free at Noon set. “I got a little bit of tour throat,” said longtime WXPN favorite Matt Nathanson at the top of his Free at Noon set. “So we’re going to do things mellow. Like Cat Stevens in the 70s mellow.”
RELATED PEOPLE
xpn.org
Highs in the 70s: Reeling In The Years Marathon
Dan Reed is behind the mic from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. presenting music from each year of the 1970s in chronological order. Can you dig it?
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
xpn.org
“Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots shares single “We Can Be One” from forthcoming solo record as Hundred Watt Heart
The funky arrangement sets the tone for the full album coming soon. This week, GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist and vocalist “Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots released single “We Can Be One” under his solo moniker, Hundred Watt Heart. The Afrobeat tune revolves around Douglas’ funky guitar styling, and is punctuated by an upbeat orchestra of horns.
xpn.org
Experiencing the down-to-earth vibe of Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish: She’s kind of a big deal right now. Her debut album won her six Grammys, sweeping the major categories. She’s up for seven more at the 2022 Grammys. She’s sold millions of records, has been streamed billions of times, is the subject of two different movies — and, as we were recording this interview, she was getting ready to host Saturday Night Live.
Comments / 0