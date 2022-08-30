ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
xpn.org

Bilderbuch brings larger-than-life, completely captivating energy to FM4’s studios

You’re about to hear a session with one of the biggest — if not the biggest — rock band in Austria. But here’s the thing: We didn’t realize quite how big they were when we booked them for our Sense of Place: Vienna series. It wasn’t until we were actually in Vienna that we started to get it — because any time we’d walk out of the FM4 radio studios in the days leading up to recording this session, there was a chance someone would come up to us asking how they could get in; how they could get on the list to see Bilderbuch playing live for World Cafe.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: New TV Show Reveals Voting Fraud Claims Against Singing Competition

There have been some concerns over the years that American Idol might have had rigged contests and a TV show looks at this. Music’s Greatest Mysteries decided to tackle the subject matter. There have been claims of fraud over the many years that American Idol has been on TV. Of course, fans of the winner are overjoyed while the losers’ fans will start yelling. Even with this going on, and those losers’ fans toning down their complaining, two situations still stir attention.
TV SHOWS
xpn.org

The Key Studio Sessions: Best Bear

The Philly indie rock four-piece’s debut album When is out now, and they played four songs from it in WXPN studios. Singer-guitarist Blue was a force on the Philly indie scene while their band Best Bear was still in the idea stage. You could catch them in the crowd, smiling and singing along, or collaborating with friends and peers on Instagram videos, building community at the gig and online.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Granduciel
xpn.org

“Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots shares single “We Can Be One” from forthcoming solo record as Hundred Watt Heart

The funky arrangement sets the tone for the full album coming soon. This week, GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist and vocalist “Captain” Kirk Douglas of The Roots released single “We Can Be One” under his solo moniker, Hundred Watt Heart. The Afrobeat tune revolves around Douglas’ funky guitar styling, and is punctuated by an upbeat orchestra of horns.
MUSIC
xpn.org

Experiencing the down-to-earth vibe of Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish: She’s kind of a big deal right now. Her debut album won her six Grammys, sweeping the major categories. She’s up for seven more at the 2022 Grammys. She’s sold millions of records, has been streamed billions of times, is the subject of two different movies — and, as we were recording this interview, she was getting ready to host Saturday Night Live.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy