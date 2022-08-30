You’re about to hear a session with one of the biggest — if not the biggest — rock band in Austria. But here’s the thing: We didn’t realize quite how big they were when we booked them for our Sense of Place: Vienna series. It wasn’t until we were actually in Vienna that we started to get it — because any time we’d walk out of the FM4 radio studios in the days leading up to recording this session, there was a chance someone would come up to us asking how they could get in; how they could get on the list to see Bilderbuch playing live for World Cafe.

