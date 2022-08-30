Read full article on original website
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Thousands line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent
MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of mourners lined up Saturday to pay tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, in a farewell snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s refusal to declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev, who has been venerated worldwide for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the ensuing economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty. On Thursday, Putin privately laid flowers at Gorbachev’s coffin at a Moscow hospital where he died. The Kremlin said the president’s busy schedule would prevent him from attending the funeral. Asked what specific business will keep Putin busy on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the president will have a series of working meetings, an international phone call and needs to prepare for a business forum in Russia’s Far East he’s scheduled to attend next week.
BBC
Driffield: 'Earliest Roman settlement' evidence found at secret site
Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire believe they have found evidence of early Roman habitation. Volunteers have found various pottery items, including a decorative piece depicting a dog. The location, near Driffield, is believed to be one of the earliest examples of Roman settlement north of the Humber estuary.
Leonardo DiCaprio, why don’t you date someone your own age?
Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. Is Leonardo DiCaprio turning into a creepy old man?. Twenty-five is a milestone year. It’s when the development and maturation of your prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for impulse control and decision-making, is finally complete. At 25 you have reached maturity and have a fully formed brain. You also have absolutely no chance of dating Leonardo DiCaprio. As has been frequently observed, the 47-year-old actor appears to be incapable of a relationship with anyone over the age of 25.
BBC
Shamima Begum: Canada will investigate spy smuggling allegations
Canada says it will "follow up" claims that one of its spies smuggled three UK schoolgirls into Syria in 2015. A BBC investigation revealed Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group with two friends, was smuggled by a Canadian agent. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said...
BBC
US Open: Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with Belarusian Victoria Azarenka
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk said shaking hands with Belarus' Victoria Azarenka after their US Open...
