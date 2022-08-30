Read full article on original website
The Stranger
Seattle’s Presiding Judge Defends Slow but Steady Progress
In his role as the newly elevated presiding judge of Seattle Municipal Court (SMC), Adam Eisenberg technically oversees the administration of the entire misdemeanor court system. In his bid to convince Seattle voters to return him to that job this November, however, he’s primarily focused on his work developing a diversion program for people accused of domestic violence. That focus stems from Eisenberg’s decades of experience in the legal system as a prosecutor, court commissioner, and magistrate working on domestic violence even before receiving an appointment to the bench in 2017.
The Stranger
This Week in Worker Conquests
Folks, I’m back. What year is it? You may remember me from such hits as three weeks ago, when I said we should all laugh at Death. Then Death knocked my dumb ass out with COVID. But I’m back now, and so are you. Here we are, alive, with a long weekend ahead of us! Let’s get into it.
The Stranger
The CEO of Seattle Is Hiring for the 2023 City Council
On Monday night, right-wing commentator Jason Rantz published a collection of block quotes from Mayor Bruce Harrell’s speeches at police roll calls. Harrell launched his cop pep-talk tour as an effort to boost morale within the Seattle Police Department, but in doing so it seems the Mayor abandoned his #OneSeattle vision for unity between the City’s executive and legislative branches.
The Stranger
Happy Labor Day Weekend, Facebook Broke the Law (a Lot), Woodland Park Zoo to Sell Poop Again
Expect tourists: AAA named Seattle the number one Labor Day destination, with thousands of domestic travelers expected to flock to the city over the long weekend. I can only assume these travelers are coming to say their last goodbyes. After all, Seattle is dying. Or perhaps they are missionaries coming to restore order in our anarchist hellhole. God bless them!
The Stranger
Slog AM: No One Likes the Word “Sweep,” No Charges for Right-Wing Ballot Box Signage, and City Attorney Accidentally Causes Surge in Diversion Programs
Good morning! Here’s a nice big regional forecast, because we love all our readers even if you live somewhere that sucks. Nope, no voter intimidation here! Remember right before the August primary when some weirdos put signs around ballot drop boxes that said the boxes were under surveillance out of fear of ballot “harvesting?” Well, the King County Sheriff looked into it and, according to the Seattle Times, declined to charge the election bullies after an investigation.
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: We’re Back on Capitol Hill!!!
🚨NEW STICKER PATROL ALERT!!! 🚨In this episode of Sticker Patrol, we are back on Capitol Hill screaming at the horror show and appreciating the furry community. Along the way, we found gems by Mousey, Gwendolyn E Wood, Inspirational Grindo, Starhead Boy, Meat Sweats, Chunky Brewster, Praise the Day, Anatomy of a Dress, Almost Style!, Lysergio Leone, Make Seattle Shitty Again, Christian, Seattle Capoeira, SubSpace, Sleep Is Famous, Stick to Resist, and more!
The Stranger
Adult Spelling Bee Casts Its Spell in West Seattle
An ambitious new nightlife series is kicking off in West Seattle: Spelldown After Dark is the Skylark’s new weekly adults-only spelling bee, featuring cash prizes. Every Friday in September, up to twelve spellers will compete to demonstrate their mastery of letters, with a thrilling championship finale on September 30. Contestants will be divided into two groups—one group will spell from the stage while the other spells from the audience—and players will be given opportunities to "pass" and "punt" challenging words to their competitors.
