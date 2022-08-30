Six former staff members speak out on working conditions, racial and gender disparity and lack of growth opportunity at Emerson College

Read full article on original website
The DA’s anti-hate task force discussed a Malden charter school’s hijab policy
Mystic Valley Charter School has come under fire repeatedly for alleged racial discrimination. The Middlesex County district attorney and community leaders met Wednesday to discuss the latest allegation of racial discrimination at Malden’s Mystic Valley Regional Charter School after a student who wore a hijab to school was told she was violating the school’s dress code, The Boston Globe reported.
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Academy Class 62-22 Humbly Received their Blue Guidon Flag
Congratulations to BPD Academy Class 62-22 for earning their blue guidon flag on September 2, 2022, a symbol of class unity, teamwork, bonding, and integrity. Keep up the good work; you're almost to graduation!
ems1.com
Boston EMS union: City Hall seeks to pay providers 'less than administrative assistants'
BOSTON — The EMS union is slamming the Wu administration over contract negotiations, saying City Hall’s looking to pay them “less than administrative assistants.”. “The inequities in pay and benefits faced by our EMTs is threatening to impact our ability to keep city residents and visitors safe” said EMS Union President Matthew Anderson in a Tuesday press release. “COVID-19 highlighted systemic and racial inequities with accessing healthcare but showed the true value of our EMTs and Paramedics who not only cared for the sick and injured but were.
WCVB
Framingham Public Schools gets creative to fill teaching positions
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham is one of many communities in Massachusetts that is dealing with school staffing shortages, so it is turning to a creative solution to attract new teachers in the state and well beyond its borders. The Framingham Public Schools district is currently looking to hire 45...
nshoremag.com
Salem State Receives Largest Donation in History of Massachusetts University System
Salem State University has received $10 million from the Cummings Foundation, the largest cash gift ever made to one of Massachusetts’ nine state universities. The contribution was made to the university’s McKeown School of Education to support programs and initiatives aimed at diversifying, strengthening, and sustaining the next generation of educators.
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
WCVB
DA candidate Ricardo Arroyo to file ethics complaint against incumbent Kevin Hayden
BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo is planning to file an ethics complaint against his opponent in the Democratic primary race for Suffolk County District Attorney, incumbent Kevin Hayden, just days before the election. Arroyo has also renewed his calls for an independent investigation into how documents detailing...
hot969boston.com
The Best Public High Schools in Greater Boston, a New School Tops the List
Boston Magazine is out with its list of the top high schools in Greater Boston. They release this list every year and it’s based on several factors. Some of the factors include MCAS scores, graduation rates, educator evaluations, college attendance rates, SAT scores and Advanced Placement test scores. As far as location of schools for the rankings, only schools within the vicinity of I-495 are considered. Private and charter schools or specialty schools were not considered.
nbcboston.com
‘You Lost My Son': Boston Mom Seeks Answers After School Bus Mishap
A Boston mother wants to understand how her son's charter school and the Boston Public Schools Transportation Department lost track of her son on a school bus this week. Sahory Rodríguez said she's asked about what happened to her 9-year-old on Tuesday by phone and email, but that the responses leave much to be desired.
NECN
Allston Christmas Is Here as Thousands of College Students Return to Boston
Thursday is the biggest moving day of the year for the City of Boston, as college students move into apartments in droves ahead of a new semester. Sept. 1 is also known as "Allston Christmas." While Thursday may be considered a holiday by dumpster divers, it can be a major...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Former Boston State Hospital site slated for affordable housing
More than 265 affordable housing units are being proposed in a multi-building project at a former Boston State Hospital site. Developers of the final 10 acres of the former state hospital site in Mattapan and Dorchester filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning & Development Agency outlining plans for an affordable housing community.
WCVB
Documents indicate Arroyo was aware of 2005 investigation, which found allegations were 'unfounded'
BOSTON — Redacted copies of files from a 2005 sexual assault investigation involving Ricardo Arroyo, the Boston City Councilor and candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney, were released to attorneys Friday afternoon. Arroyo's campaign shared excerpts of the file with reporters but city officials later released a 57-page document....
Tensions, accusations of racism erupt during Boston City Council meeting
Tensions boiling over on Wednesday inside and outside the Boston City Council chamber. The serious concerns raised suggesting the Boston City Council is racially divided. And it all came to a head during debate over the handling of sex assault allegations against one of their own. “I walked into this...
2 Acton police officers resign after months on leave
ACTON -- Two Acton police officers who have been on leave since March have resigned. Tyler Russell and Michael Eracleo, who had worked as school resource officers, are no longer with the department, police announced Friday. Both men were placed on leave after a person who identified themselves as a former Acton-Boxborough Regional High School student reported that they were a victim of inappropriate conduct by the two officers, police said. The reported incidents were not related to each other. "The charges that resulted in action against the former officers were not related to any matters occurring at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School...
WCVB
Judge: Ricardo Arroyo's records from past allegations can be made public, with exceptions
BOSTON — A Massachusetts judge has ruled that files from a 2005 sexual assault investigation into Ricardo Arroyo, the Boston City Councilor and candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney, must be released, but with redactions to protect the victim. Arroyo went to court Thursday in pursuit of releasing the...
WCVB
Contentious Boston City Council meeting devolves into chaos at City Hall
BOSTON — Wednesday's meeting of the Boston City Council took a heated turn and resulted in all members of the public being escorted out of the chamber and a scuffle breaking out in the hallway. Early on in the meeting, a woman was escorted out of the chamber after...
Lawrence police captain placed on administrative leave
LAWRENCE, Mass. — According to a police source, veteran Lawrence Police Captain Maurice Aguiler was escorted out of Lawrence Police Headquarters after surrendering his badge, gun, cruiser and other city property on Wednesday. He was placed on administrative leave. A source tells Boston 25 News the disciplinary action was...
wgbh.org
Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access
Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer William R. Beckman
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Officer William R. Beckman 46 Years ago. On Wednesday, September 1, 1976, Boston Police Officer William Beckman suffered a fatal heart attack in the line of duty after responding to a vandalism call in the area of 325 Commonwealth Avenue in the Back Bay. On arrival, Officer Beckman became involved in a foot pursuit and subsequently made an arrest when he collapsed after placing the suspect in his cruiser.
wgbh.org
Suffolk sheriff’s race hinges on: What can a sheriff do?
During a meet-and-greet campaign stop at Providence House Assisted Living in Brighton, Sandy Zamor Calixte introduced a group of residents to her campaign for Suffolk County sheriff — and her plan to unseat incumbent Steve Tompkins, her longtime colleague and former boss. “There are only two Democrats in the...
