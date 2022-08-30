ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Six former staff members speak out on working conditions, racial and gender disparity and lack of growth opportunity at Emerson College

By Adri Pray
Berkeley Beacon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

The DA’s anti-hate task force discussed a Malden charter school’s hijab policy

Mystic Valley Charter School has come under fire repeatedly for alleged racial discrimination. The Middlesex County district attorney and community leaders met Wednesday to discuss the latest allegation of racial discrimination at Malden’s Mystic Valley Regional Charter School after a student who wore a hijab to school was told she was violating the school’s dress code, The Boston Globe reported.
MALDEN, MA
ems1.com

Boston EMS union: City Hall seeks to pay providers 'less than administrative assistants'

BOSTON — The EMS union is slamming the Wu administration over contract negotiations, saying City Hall’s looking to pay them “less than administrative assistants.”. “The inequities in pay and benefits faced by our EMTs is threatening to impact our ability to keep city residents and visitors safe” said EMS Union President Matthew Anderson in a Tuesday press release. “COVID-19 highlighted systemic and racial inequities with accessing healthcare but showed the true value of our EMTs and Paramedics who not only cared for the sick and injured but were.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Framingham Public Schools gets creative to fill teaching positions

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham is one of many communities in Massachusetts that is dealing with school staffing shortages, so it is turning to a creative solution to attract new teachers in the state and well beyond its borders. The Framingham Public Schools district is currently looking to hire 45...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Boston, MA
Education
nshoremag.com

Salem State Receives Largest Donation in History of Massachusetts University System

Salem State University has received $10 million from the Cummings Foundation, the largest cash gift ever made to one of Massachusetts’ nine state universities. The contribution was made to the university’s McKeown School of Education to support programs and initiatives aimed at diversifying, strengthening, and sustaining the next generation of educators.
SALEM, MA
hot969boston.com

The Best Public High Schools in Greater Boston, a New School Tops the List

Boston Magazine is out with its list of the top high schools in Greater Boston. They release this list every year and it’s based on several factors. Some of the factors include MCAS scores, graduation rates, educator evaluations, college attendance rates, SAT scores and Advanced Placement test scores. As far as location of schools for the rankings, only schools within the vicinity of I-495 are considered. Private and charter schools or specialty schools were not considered.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerson College#Racial Discrimination#Working Conditions#Racism#Inside Higher Ed
nbcboston.com

‘You Lost My Son': Boston Mom Seeks Answers After School Bus Mishap

A Boston mother wants to understand how her son's charter school and the Boston Public Schools Transportation Department lost track of her son on a school bus this week. Sahory Rodríguez said she's asked about what happened to her 9-year-old on Tuesday by phone and email, but that the responses leave much to be desired.
BOSTON, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Former Boston State Hospital site slated for affordable housing

More than 265 affordable housing units are being proposed in a multi-building project at a former Boston State Hospital site. Developers of the final 10 acres of the former state hospital site in Mattapan and Dorchester filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning & Development Agency outlining plans for an affordable housing community.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Boston

2 Acton police officers resign after months on leave

ACTON -- Two Acton police officers who have been on leave since March have resigned. Tyler Russell and Michael Eracleo, who had worked as school resource officers, are no longer with the department, police announced Friday. Both men were placed on leave after a person who identified themselves as a former Acton-Boxborough Regional High School student reported that they were a victim of inappropriate conduct by the two officers, police said. The reported incidents were not related to each other. "The charges that resulted in action against the former officers were not related to any matters occurring at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School...
ACTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lawrence police captain placed on administrative leave

LAWRENCE, Mass. — According to a police source, veteran Lawrence Police Captain Maurice Aguiler was escorted out of Lawrence Police Headquarters after surrendering his badge, gun, cruiser and other city property on Wednesday. He was placed on administrative leave. A source tells Boston 25 News the disciplinary action was...
LAWRENCE, MA
wgbh.org

Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access

Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
LYNN, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer William R. Beckman

BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Officer William R. Beckman 46 Years ago. On Wednesday, September 1, 1976, Boston Police Officer William Beckman suffered a fatal heart attack in the line of duty after responding to a vandalism call in the area of 325 Commonwealth Avenue in the Back Bay. On arrival, Officer Beckman became involved in a foot pursuit and subsequently made an arrest when he collapsed after placing the suspect in his cruiser.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Suffolk sheriff’s race hinges on: What can a sheriff do?

During a meet-and-greet campaign stop at Providence House Assisted Living in Brighton, Sandy Zamor Calixte introduced a group of residents to her campaign for Suffolk County sheriff — and her plan to unseat incumbent Steve Tompkins, her longtime colleague and former boss. “There are only two Democrats in the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy