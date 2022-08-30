ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Secor Senior Lofts preparing to build 50-unit building in West Toledo

By By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26w3Rz_0hbcvicu00

The Secor Senior Lofts project is preparing to enter a second phase of development, as the latest Toledo City Plan Commission report lists another affordable senior living space next to a complex constructed last year.

According to the staff report, the new building will be placed on just more than two acres of undeveloped land at 3829 Secor Rd., near Monroe Street. The project is set to add an additional 50 units within the proposed four-story, 49,472 square foot structure. Phase 2 will also come with 92 additional parking spaces for the complex.

It’s a welcome addition for MVAH Partners of the Cincinnati area, a firm that’s seen the project through from the beginning.

Pete Schwiegeraht, vice president of development for MVAH, said that demand for affordable senior housing in the area is high, evidenced by how quickly the first building filled up.

“Phase 1 leased up in record pace, we have a substantial waitlist, there’s very limited product of this nature in the area,” he said Tuesday “It’s a wonderful area from services and amenities perspective, walkability, access to transit, so we’re happy to have an opportunity to bring more of the senior housing to market there.”

Secor Senior Lofts is adjacent to a 40-bed rehabilitation hospital owned by Encompass Health Corp., and both are on a site that was the former provincial headquarters of the Sisters of Notre Dame.

In the years prior to the lofts being built, the property was proposed to become a $26 million, 123,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace store. That project faced opposition, but it was approved by Toledo City Council in 2017. It ultimately never came to fruition, as Kroger backed out and sold the land in 2018.

Despite past projects falling through at the location, Toledo City Councilman Sam Melden said that the lofts have been a positive addition to the area. He represents council District 5, where the property is located. Mr. Melden was not yet on city council when the Kroger project was still being discussed.

“So many neighbors that I talk to really think about this in the context of previous proposals, and the reality is we really ended up with a really nice development for the land, and the geography, and the market,” he said Tuesday.

“This project is in line with our comprehensive housing plan, it meets the mark relative to housing demand, from an affordability standpoint, accessibility standpoint,” Mr. Melden said. “All in all, it really is a pretty good outcome, given the many different back-and-forth type negotiations that went on around that site.”

Mr. Schwiegeraht said that the new building likely will be a $13 million to $14 million investment, and that the same tax credit funding from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency used for Phase 1 will be used again.

The new site will be slightly smaller than the original, which is a four-story, 55,767-square-foot facility holding 58 units.

The official item of business on the agenda is a major site plan review, set to be heard by the plan commission on Sept. 8. The plan commission staff has recommended approval of the site plan review.

As long as the project continues to move forward in the planning process without any unexpected roadblocks, Mr. Schwiegeraht said that MVAH hopes to break ground on the project before year’s end.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Applications for Toledo emergency rental assistance reopened until Sept. 30

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo and Lucas County households can apply for emergency rental assistance through Sept. 30 to receive up to 15 months of financial aid. The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TLCERAP) reopened its application portal for households struggling to pay for rental housing. According to a press release from the city of Toledo, eligible households can receive funds to pay for current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits and utility payments.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-area Starbucks to hold food drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eleven Toledo-area Starbucks locations have been named the beneficiary of September’s Hunger Action Month Food Drive, hosted by Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio. Individuals can donate non-perishable food items at one of the standalone Starbucks locations throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. The participating...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo and Lucas County certified together as welcoming designation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo will announce that it has achieved the status of Certified Welcoming for immigrants, new Americans and refugees by the national nonprofit Welcoming America. On Sept. 6 and Toledo and Lucas County will be certified as a welcoming designation at the One Government...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Road Closures for Labor Day parade

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the road closures for the Labor Day parade. The road closures will begin at 7:30 a.m., on Labor Day, and the parade will step-off at 11:00 a.m. on Summit St. near Washington St. and Monroe St., and it will end at noon.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Housing#Kroger#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Secor Senior Lofts#Mvah#Encompass Health Corp
sent-trib.com

Rossford man indicted for vandalism

A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

Vacant house in Toledo catches fire for second time

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant house in Toledo caught fire for the second time on Friday. The call for a fire on the 2500 block of N. Erie Street came in around 12 p.m. According to TFRD, the building was vacant, had no utilities inside and was listed as a code red building, meaning no one is allowed to go inside. The fire was controlled, but the building was compromised and will soon be torn down.
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

White Street Park Paving Project Approved By Maumee City Council

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR —Maumee City Council has authorized a contract for the paving of the White Street Park parking lot along the Maumee River. Council awarded the $314,858 contract to Geddis Paving & Excavating Inc. at its August 15 meeting after it was determined that they were the lowest and best bidder for the “Contract A” portion of the project. Funding for this project will come from the city’s 2022 capital funds account.
MAUMEE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
13abc.com

A sinkhole keeps Bowsher High School off its home field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday night lights won’t be shining at Bowsher High School this week. The football team will be on the road for Friday’s game, and perhaps a few more, as Toledo Public School leaders determine what’s causing a sinkhole in the middle of the team’s football field.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Vehicles vandalized in BG

The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating reports of vehicle vandalism. A BGPD spokesperson said Thursday that there are at least eight from the 700 and 800 blocks of Napoleon Road and also some on Ada and Palmer avenues.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

3 in custody after barricade situation in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three male suspects are in police custody after a barricade situation in Toledo. Police negotiators and SWAT were called out to Riverside Ct Thursday afternoon for a barricade Toledo Police said was related to a possible shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. Summit...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fire severely damages Sylvania condos

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A condominium was severely damaged following a fire on Heidaway Lane, Monday evening. According to Sylvania Fire Department, the fire is under investigation. Officials confirmed two occupants and a pet were in one of the condos during the incident. No occupants or firefighters were injured. This...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Crews on scene of house fire in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Crews were at the scene of a fire in the 5800 block of Heidaway Lane in Sylvania early Monday night. Sylvania Fire Department crews are working to tackle the fire at a condo near Sylvania-Metamora Road. Significant flames and smoke are visible from the road. It's...
SYLVANIA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy