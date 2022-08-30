ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Governor misses speech due to illness, but tests negative for COVID-19

By BETSY Z. RUSSELL brussell@idahopress.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election

Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Iowa Workforce Development receives $2.9 million in federal funding

The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Iowa Workforce Development a $2.9 million grant to help the state improve its unemployment benefits system. The American Rescue Plan Act provided $26 million in total grant funding to Iowa, California, Michigan, Nevada and West Virginia to help the states improve their unemployment insurance programs. The goal of the grant program is to “remove barriers related to race, age, ethnicity, language proficiency, disability status, geographic location or other systemic issues” for workers seeking unemployment insurance, according to a Department of Labor news release.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Health
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Pocatello, ID
Health
KPVI Newschannel 6

Reactions mixed to state law giving Diablo Canyon more life

Reactions were predictably mixed to the state Legislature giving Diablo Canyon Power Plant a chance of at least five years of life beyond its scheduled closure date in 2025 by approving Senate Bill 846. Most environmentalist and safety watchdog organizations decried the decision, while business interests and some environmental groups...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M

(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Will there be sports wagering in Nebraska anytime soon? Don't bet on it

Nebraska's first racetrack casino is poised to open later this month in Lincoln. The temporary WarHorse Casino set up in the horse racing simulcast building at Lincoln Race Course will have 433 slot machines. It won't have table games, though, as officials say there isn't enough room. Another thing it...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Little
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board

(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan students' test scores still lagging

(The Center Square) – Two years after Michigan shuttered in-person learning at schools because of COVID-19, state and federal test scores show that students’ learning still hasn’t recovered. The 2022 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress says about 41.6% of third graders tested proficient in English Language...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mild winter buoys Iowa pheasant population

Iowa pheasant populations have declined over the decades due to loss of habitat. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A lack of snowfall this past winter was likely a boon for Iowa pheasants, which were seen in roughly equal numbers as last year by state officers for their recent annual population survey.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Business groups, advocates want Ohio to spend on affordable housing

(The Center Square) – Business and advocacy groups in Ohio recently urged Gov. Mike DeWine to spend federal COVID-19 relief money on affordable housing after a new report showed rent in the state increased more than the typical prepandemic year. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Legislature#Rebates#Income Tax#Politics State#Politics Governor#Covid 19
KPVI Newschannel 6

Costs, sloppy state paperwork mire Wisconsin broadband audit

(The Center Square) – A new state audit raises questions about where Wisconsin’s broadband money was actually spent. The Legislative Audit Bureau released its report Thursday. Auditors say the state’s Public Service Commission didn’t track just how much internet companies actually spent to expand broadband service across the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Income tax: Pennsylvania's flexible option, attractive lure

(The Center Square) – As the economy still recovers from and adjusts to the pandemic, Pennsylvania looks to make tax season easier for remote workers and businesses. Critics, however, worry that the adjustments may not go far enough. Senate Bill 1315, introduced by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York, would make...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill would tie NY minimum wage to inflation

ALBANY — In a move aimed at helping the lowest paid workers cope with the rising cost of living, two influential Democrats are building support for a measure that would tie New York's minimum wage to the consumer price index. The measure would require the state commissioner of labor...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KPVI Newschannel 6

Study names South Dakota fourth hardest-working state in the U..S.

(The Center Square) - South Dakota ranked fourth in a Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S. The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia’s top of the ticket candidates pair up campaigns

ATLANTA — A bus bearing the face of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock pulled in to the Cobb County Civic Center parking lot Wednesday, but the freshman senator was not the only Democratic leader to deliver a speech in Marietta. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose name will join Warnock’s near...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania tax revenue estimates down $150M

(The Center Square) – With the state budget finalized and federal student loan changes announced, Pennsylvania's Independent Fiscal Office revised its revenue estimates for the general fund down by about $150 million for fiscal year 2022-23. The revised estimates show a $100 million increase from the sales tax. However,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy