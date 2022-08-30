ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

MSP: Harrison Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Chippewa Township House

Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old Harrison woman crashed her vehicle into a Chippewa Township house early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on South Shepherd Road north of Pickard Street in Isabella County. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling north on South Shepherd Road, left...
HARRISON, MI
recordpatriot.com

Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers heating fuel help

TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is offering heating fuel help in the region. The agency's deliverable fuels program can help homeowners pay the cost of heating a home. The program provides energy for low-income households at their primary residence when their primary heating source is a deliverable fuel.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roscommon, MI
Sports
City
Grayling, MI
Grayling, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Grayling, MI
Education
City
Roscommon, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Roscommon, MI
Education
bridgemi.com

Attempt to sell northern Michigan voting equipment under investigation

Officials are investigating allegations of 'an illegal attempt to sell' a piece of voter equipment in northern Michigan. The equipment, a voter assist terminal, did not contain election data. Michigan State Police confirmed an investigation is underway, declined to provide further details. Michigan officials are investigating allegations that someone illegally...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Grayling High School#The Roscommon Bucks#Roscommon High School
Detroit News

Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay

Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Pinconning-area gas station robbed at gunpoint of cash, lottery tickets

PINCONNING TWP, MI — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery of a Pinconning Township gas station. Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported hold-up at the Express Stop at 520 E. Pinconning Road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The male clerk told deputies a man entered the store, pointed a gun at him, and said, “This is a robbery.”
PINCONNING, MI
Crawford County Avalanche

Sandra Galvani

Sandra Gayle Galvani, 65, of Grayling passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022. Sandra was born to Domenico and Eunice (Russell) Galvani on January 19, 1957 in Grayling, MI. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Sandra is survived by her daughters, Libby (Chris) Rosser and RaeLeigh (Wayne) Wychopen; grandchildren, Kayla, Domenico, Andrew, Eryka and Destiny; and brothers, Domenico, Warren and Jeffrey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Domenico and Eunice Galvani and her grandparents, Domenico & Mary Galvani and Willard & Margaret Russell. A graveside service will take place on September 17, 2022, 11:00 am at Elmwood Cemetery in Grayling, MI. A luncheon will follow and be announced.
GRAYLING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Morning Sun

State wins appeal, case reopened in Clare Amish farm death

A Clare County organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state’s scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should...
CLARE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy