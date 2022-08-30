Read full article on original website
DNR investigates bear with taste for backyard chickens in Northern Michigan
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI – A black bear with a taste for chickens is roaming near Boyne City at night, and officials are advising residents to take precautions, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received reports of the bear attacking chickens and knocking over bird feeders, the...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
MSP: Harrison Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Chippewa Township House
Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old Harrison woman crashed her vehicle into a Chippewa Township house early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on South Shepherd Road north of Pickard Street in Isabella County. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling north on South Shepherd Road, left...
recordpatriot.com
Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers heating fuel help
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is offering heating fuel help in the region. The agency's deliverable fuels program can help homeowners pay the cost of heating a home. The program provides energy for low-income households at their primary residence when their primary heating source is a deliverable fuel.
Rescue Efforts Underway For Michigan Dog Found Stranded On A Small Island
A missing Michigan dog has been found but now the rush is on to rescue her after she was spotted stranded on a Clare County island after being missing for 12 days. Now the Clare County Animal Rescue needs help to get the dog off the island. Michigan Animal Control...
Heroin, more meth found when police arrest pair on meth possession warrants in Northern Michigan: MSP
A man and woman are facing charges after they were busted not once, but twice for drug possession in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
bridgemi.com
Attempt to sell northern Michigan voting equipment under investigation
Officials are investigating allegations of 'an illegal attempt to sell' a piece of voter equipment in northern Michigan. The equipment, a voter assist terminal, did not contain election data. Michigan State Police confirmed an investigation is underway, declined to provide further details. Michigan officials are investigating allegations that someone illegally...
WNEM
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay
Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
Florida Man Dies After Crashing Car into Traverse City Apartment Building
A Florida man is dead after crashing his car into an apartment building in Traverse City early Thursday morning. Police say the 26-year-old was driving east on Munson Avenue at about 2 a.m. when he left the road and crashed his car into the Hawk’s Nest apartment building. There is heavy damage to the building, but no one inside was injured.
Pinconning-area gas station robbed at gunpoint of cash, lottery tickets
PINCONNING TWP, MI — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery of a Pinconning Township gas station. Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported hold-up at the Express Stop at 520 E. Pinconning Road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The male clerk told deputies a man entered the store, pointed a gun at him, and said, “This is a robbery.”
Crawford County Avalanche
Sandra Galvani
Sandra Gayle Galvani, 65, of Grayling passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022. Sandra was born to Domenico and Eunice (Russell) Galvani on January 19, 1957 in Grayling, MI. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Sandra is survived by her daughters, Libby (Chris) Rosser and RaeLeigh (Wayne) Wychopen; grandchildren, Kayla, Domenico, Andrew, Eryka and Destiny; and brothers, Domenico, Warren and Jeffrey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Domenico and Eunice Galvani and her grandparents, Domenico & Mary Galvani and Willard & Margaret Russell. A graveside service will take place on September 17, 2022, 11:00 am at Elmwood Cemetery in Grayling, MI. A luncheon will follow and be announced.
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
recordpatriot.com
Man facing life in prison for charges on false checks used around Manistee County
MANISTEE COUNTY — A Mesick resident is facing life in prison after allegedly using a series of false checks throughout Manistee County as well as Benzie County. Willie Jarvis Storie Jr., 50, of Mesick, appeared in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment in four case files totaling 12 counts of uttering and publishing.
Morning Sun
State wins appeal, case reopened in Clare Amish farm death
A Clare County organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state’s scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should...
