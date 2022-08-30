Read full article on original website
Westfall guides young Selah to comeback win over Davis
SELAH — With everyone kneeling in the post-game huddle, Selah’s young football team did what it was told: Stand up if this was your first Friday night game. A large majority of blue jerseys rose up. “We have a really young team,” said Clayton Westfall, one of the...
PHOTOS: Prosser wins 20-12 over Sunnyside in football
McClure ready to become Prosser's next great quarterback.
Renegade Raceway Results: Sept. 4, 2022
Big Rig — Winner: David Ruelas (19.50 DI, 19.944 ET, 70.23 MPH). Runner-up: Cameron Buckles (21.60, 19.968, 65.18). Semifinals: Alan Bade. Medium Duty — Winner: Carl Fry (26.30, 26.438, 52.27). Runner-up: Treigh Taylor (19.75, 19.958, 69.27). Semifinals: Andy Wagner. Pickup — Winner: Kyle Sisk (16.60, 17.035, 76.01). Runner-up:...
Prosser's defense stands tall to knock off Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE — Prosser’s defense stole the show in a pressure-filled debut for two quarterbacks expected to carry their offenses this season. The Mustangs shut out Sunnyside after halftime, making two impressive stands in front of their own end zone to preserve a 20-12 win. At one point they broke through at the line of scrimmage to stuff three straight runs from the one-yard line.
Yakima Valley Memorial cuts traveling staff in response to 'large financial losses'
Continuing financial losses are causing Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital officials to cut traveling staff. The hospital confirmed to the Yakima Herald-Republic on Thursday that it will reduce its use of traveling nurses within the next month, and will adjust its staffing in response to “large financial losses” it is facing in 2022.
'Life changing' grants given to 19 women of color to study law, diversify legal system
Growing up, Alicia Ibarra was taught to be wary of police or other people in authority. “Being a minority, I felt as I had that feeling of feeling helpless when we wanted to ask for help,” said Ibarra, a Sunnyside resident. “I want to help people who have that helpless feeling.”
Sunnyside woman killed in late August traffic incident
A Sunnyside woman died after she left a moving vehicle on Interstate 82, according to the Washington State Patrol. Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, was injured when she left the vehicle she was riding in shortly before 1:30 a.m. Aug. 27. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and died that afternoon, the State Patrol reported.
Central Washington Works: Jobs aplenty – back to pre-pandemic levels
The unemployment rate has fallen again. Locally, the unemployment rate is 4.5%. Statewide, it’s 3.6% — the lowest rate for July since the state began recorded data electronically in 1976. Nationally, the unemployment rate is even lower at 3.5%. This means that employment and the unemployment rate have...
2022 Kittitas County Fair kicks off with large crowds, activities for everyone
The stage is set, the animals are ready to show, the food is ready to be eaten, and the rides are ready to, well, ride. The 2022 Kittitas County Fair kicked off Thursday with a robust turnout of families who showed up to get their first taste of the most anticipated yearly event in the county.
Bale Breaker cracks open two new hop-free beverages — including one with cannabis
As you all know, the Yakima Valley is known for its amazing beers, wines and ciders. In fact, one could argue that our Valley is home to the best craft beverages in the world. One of the most familiar names among local breweries is Bale Breaker Brewing Co., known for its high quality and hoppy beverages. But I’m not here to tell you about their next IPA. I’m here to showcase two new beverages made by the brilliant minds of the Bale Breaker family that are not made with any hops at all — and both are safe for the gluten-intolerant to consume.
Former Savoy residents on new paths after Yakima apartment building was condemned last year
‘Where are you going, girlfriend?” asks Victoria Wright, reaching down to tickle her daughter’s side. Seven-month-old Nadia is on her belly on a blue quilt play mat. Her arms and legs are propellers, rotating quickly like they’ll carry her away at any moment. Her movements and wide grin are mirrored by her twin brother, Angel, who is sprawled out at her side.
