ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘One of my heroes’: Arnold Schwarzenegger joins politicians and historians in paying tribute to Gorbachev

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSnfu_0hbch7B600

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger joined legions of world leaders in paying tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev , who was reported dead on Tuesday at age 91 .

“There’s an old saying, ‘Never meet your heroes,’” the Terminator star wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of himself with Gorbachev. “I think that’s some of the worst advice I’ve ever heard.”

“Mikhail Gorbachev was one of my heroes, and it was an honor and a joy to meet him,” Mr Schwarzenegger added. “I was unbelievably lucky to call him a friend. All of us can learn from his fantastic life.”

The two knew each other for “ a long time ,” according to the Gorbachev Foundation, and the Austrian-born Mr Schwarzenegger once visited the former leader in Moscow.

Numerous admirers around the world praised the Russian leader for helping to preside over the end of the Cold War , working out nuclear arms agreements with the US, and restructuring Soviet society through glasnost and perestroika .

Former US Secretary of State James A Baker III, who dealt regularly with Gorbachev for years on issues like the Berlin Wall and Nato, called the former Soviet leader a “giant.”

“History will remember Mikhail Gorbachev as a giant who steered his great nation towards democracy..." Mr Baker said, Reuters reports .

"He played the critical role in a peaceful conclusion of the Cold War by his decision against using force to hold the empire together,” the US official added. “I found him to be an honest broker and could count on his word despite domestic pressure in Moscow. The free world misses him greatly.”

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, called Gorbachev “a trusted and respected leader.”

“He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain,” she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “It opened the way for a free Europe. This legacy is one we will not forget.”

UK prime minister Boris Johnson said Gorbachev had “courage and integrity,” and praised him as an example during current tensions between Russia and Europe over the invasion of Ukraine.

“In a time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all,” Mr Johnson wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday from “after a serious and long illness,” the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow said, quoted by Russian news agencies.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Mikhail Gorbachev's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death Might Surprise You

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president to lead the former Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91, CNN reports. He was the leader of the USSR, which stretched far but centered around Moscow – now the capital of Russia — from 1985 until 1991. Gorbachev was a beloved leader, breaking the mold of Soviet politicians. While many were seen as cold and distant, Gorbachev had a warm and charismatic personality. The former president is best remembered for being an integral player in the ending of the Cold War.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Boris Johnson
The US Sun

Putin’s war guru Alexander Dugin ‘suffers heart attack’ after dodging assassination attempt that wiped out daughter

VLADIMIR Putin's so-called "spiritual mastermind" has suffered a suspected heart attack after surviving an attempt on his life, reports have claimed. Alexander Dugin, the man sometimes described as "Putin's brain", is in hospital following the blast that wiped out his 30-year-old daughter Darya Dugina. Kremlin analyst Olga Lautman reported that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soviet Empire#Cold War#The Gorbachev Foundation#Austrian#Russian#State#The Berlin Wall#Nato#Reuters
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Russia proudly shows off an Australian Bushmaster as it adds the destroyed icon to a war trophy museum amid its bloody war with Ukraine

Russia has displayed a destroyed Australian-made Bushmaster as part of a war trophy exhibition of military vehicles captured from Ukrainian forces. The gutted and blast-damaged Bushmaster was shown with a placard and sign displaying Australian flag in Patriot Park, which is located just outside Moscow. It was reported in May...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

823K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy