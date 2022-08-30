ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Raiders release former Alabama OT and first-round pick Alex Leatherwood

By Brody Smoot
 4 days ago
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders released former Alabama offensive tackle and first-round pick Alex Leatherwood. Leatherwood spent one season with the Raiders organization. After being drafted, he signed a four-year contract with the Raiders.

Leatherwood came to Alabama by way of Pensacola, Florida, where was regarded as a five-star coming out of Booker T. Washington High School. He chose Alabama over other programs like Florida, Georgia and Michigan.

In the time he spent at Alabama, he started in 41 games. He won the Outland Trophy and was a pivotal reason for the offensive line unit winning the Joe Moore Award. Along with that, he was also a unanimous All-American.

During his time with the Raiders, he transitioned to playing guard. Leatherwood started in all 17 games for the Raiders at right guard. After a coaching change and poor performance in the preseason, he was released by the Raiders on Tuesday. Now, he will have the opportunity to sign with the team that he desires.

