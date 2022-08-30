Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
How to use Shifts in Microsoft Teams?
Microsoft has brought several organization apps so far. These apps mainly aim at productivity and team building. One such app was StaffHub, which helped managers and companies manage the shifts of their employees. However, StaffHub was discontinued by Microsoft. In place of StaffHub, Microsoft introduced a new feature called Shifts in Microsoft Teams – an extremely efficient and productivity-boosting feature.
The Windows Club
Graphics hardware not officially supported for 3D Photoshop error
Photoshop is feature-rich professional photo manipulation and editing software. There are many similar programs that are developed as copies or alternatives of Photoshop, but none of them comes closer to it in any way. Be it UI, be it the features, tools, or the quality of image manipulation, it is far beyond reach. We can even create 3D images in Photoshop using the 3D menu. Some users are seeing Graphics hardware not officially supported for 3D error on Adobe Photoshop while trying to use 3D features. In this guide, we have solutions to fix it.
The Windows Club
How to remove Background from Image in Illustrator
Illustrator is one of the many software from Adobe. Illustrator has a lot of features that graphic artists would find interesting. Illustrator is best used for vector graphics and illustrations. Unlike Photoshop, Illustrator is not very good at photo manipulation and retouches. Illustrator is best for vector graphics and creating vector artwork. In this post, we will show you how to remove Image Background using Illustrator.
The Windows Club
Twitch Notifications not working on Android, iPhone, or PC
In this article, we will cover six ways to help you if Twitch notifications are not working on Android, iPhone, or PC. Twitch is a superb streaming platform, primarily for gamers who want to watch others play games or play themselves and broadcast it to viewers. This application is incredibly good due to the numerous features it offers its users. One of the features that Twitch users enjoy about the app is its prompt notification any time a streamer is live on the platform, which helps prevent them from missing out on streams.
The Windows Club
10 Text functions in Excel with examples
Excel is all about working with numbers. However, if your data consists of too much text, you don’t have to worry at all. Excel provides several functions that make it easier to manipulate text strings. These functions let you easily find a string, count the characters in a string, remove extra spaces from a string, join two or more strings, and perform other similar tasks on the textual data.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Planner notifications not working [Fixed]
Microsoft Planner is an efficient tool by Microsoft that lets you organize teamwork with intuitive, collaborative, visual task management. Planner sends email and pushes notifications for a variety of reasons; for example, task reminder, due date reminder, assignment of a new task, and so on. It is possible to direct these notifications to Outlook and Microsoft Teams so that you can collaborate with your teams. However, Microsoft Planner notifications are not working for some. Read further to know how to resolve this issue, if you are also facing the same.
The Windows Club
How to install MultiVersus Mods
MultiVersus is one of the hottest video games available today. It’s the newest addition to the platform fighter scene, one that has long been needed since the only competent option available at the time was Super Smash Bros., and that game can only be played on Nintendo devices. MultiVersus is a game that supports Mods, and in this post we explain how to install them. We also take a look at some of the best MultiVerse Mods to use.
The Windows Club
Cannot create List in Excel: The file does not exist
Some of the users of SharePoint have reported an error while creating a list in Excel. They reported that they cannot create a list in Excel when working on SharePoint. When they try to create a list from an existing file that’s present on the SharePoint website, they get the following error:
The Windows Club
How to configure Router to use WPA2 and make it more secure
Most people have never logged into the router to play around with the security settings. They just leave on the default option, and that’s fine for most situations because the majority of modern routers are secured enough right out of the box. But what if that is not the case and you have no idea how to make the necessary changes to get things done? Definitely, you’ll be in serious problems with a Wi-Fi network that is compromised. Luckily, we can help, but only to a degree because every router brand does things a little differently from each other. In this post, we will explain how to enable the WPA2 protocol on a router to ensure improved protection from outside forces.
The Windows Club
Outlook OST cannot be accessed, You must connect to Microsoft Exchange
Some Office users are unable to access Outlook on their computer. When trying to do the same, the following error message pops up out of nowhere and they want to know how to resolve it. Cannot start Microsoft Outlook. Cannot open the Outlook window. The set of folders cannot be...
The Windows Club
Fix ERR_SSL_BAD_RECORD_MAC_ALERT Chrome error
Google Chrome is no doubt the most popular browser in the market. The browser is nearly perfect and rarely faces problems. However, users have reported an error with the error code ERR_SSL_BAD_RECORD_MAC_ALERT while using Google Chrome. The resolutions have been explained in this article. Fix ERR_SSL_BAD_RECORD_MAC_ALERT Chrome error. The Chrome...
The Windows Club
Fix Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Crashing, Freezing, and Black Screen issues
Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular game series. However, one of the iterations of this game is losing popularity because of some weird quirks. According to the gamers, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey keeps crashing, freezing, or just showing a black screen. This problem is very critical as it is affecting a ton of users. In this post, we are going to talk about the performance issues in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
The Windows Club
How to draft emails in Google Docs
Google Docs has been one of the most used alternatives to Microsoft Office. Though it does not have the features that Microsoft Office has, it is good in its own ways. It is free and can be accessed by anyone with a Google account. Google is introducing better features on it with time. The latest one is letting users drafts on Google Docs. In this guide, we show you how to draft emails on Google Docs.
The Windows Club
Can Magnets damage your computer or phone?
Over the many years, we have heard stories of how dangerous Magnets are to electronics; therefore, one must always be careful of the magnets kept around the devices. Still, despite that, we have to wonder if magnets are truly a bane to computers. Are we looking at a myth here, or is this a legit problem?
The Windows Club
How to use NVIDIA Reflex to fix Low Latency in games
In this post, we will talk about how to use NVIDIA Reflex to fix low latency in games. While playing competitive multiplayer games on laptops and desktops, users face system latency which is the delay between keyboard or mouse actions and the output or reaction reflected in the display (such as a character movement). NVIDIA Reflex (or NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency) is a technology supported in NVIDIA GeForce GPUs to help optimize your PC for such system latency and reduce this delay while playing a game. This ultimately helps to react or take shots quicker, acquire a target faster, reduce peeker’s advantage in a game, etc.
The Windows Club
Best ways to store and safeguard your Passwords
We depend a lot on online services. We upload pictures, documents, and a lot more and lock them with a password to that account. Is the password we set up really safe? Generally, the passwords of most people are easily breakable in a few attempts. It becomes even easier for hackers. That’s why we need to have strong passwords with multiple characters without a pattern in them. Even if we create such passwords, it is very hard for us to remember them. In this guide, we show you the best ways to store and safeguard your passwords.
The Windows Club
How to enable AMD FreeSync
AMD FreeSync is a technology designed and developed by AMD that eliminates the stuttering and tearing issues while playing games or watching high-quality videos. Regular tearing and stuttering occur if there is a communication issue between the Graphics Processing Unit and the display. AMD developed AMD FreeSync to eliminate that. In this guide, we show you how to enable AMD FreeSync easily.
The Windows Club
Best alternatives to Google Products, Apps and Services
We rely heavily on Google and its products for our daily activities. We use android phones developed by Google, watch videos on YouTube owned by Google, send emails on Gmail by Google, and store files on Google Drive from Google. Google is irreplaceable in our lives. There are some alternatives to Google Products that can let you cut Google from your life. In this guide, we provide you with a list of the best alternatives to Google Products.
The Windows Club
Difference between VPN and Antivirus explained
You might have come across Virtual Private Network (VPN), Antivirus, Proxy, and more such technical jargon and wondered what they actually are and how are they different from each other. Each one has a specific function to do and they work to provide security to the user in their area. Have you ever wondered what actually is the difference between VPN and antivirus? In this beginners guide, we explain to you what they both are and the differences between them.
