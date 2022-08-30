Read full article on original website
How to clear Media Cache in Premiere Pro on Windows PC
Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the finest video-editing software available. It has been used by millions around the world to edit videos and create content. It is a feature-rich video editing software that has abundant capabilities in editing videos. You need to pay a monthly subscription to be able to use it for your video editing purposes. While you edit videos on Premiere Pro, the files that you use get stored as cache in the Media Cache folder of Premiere Pro. Over time, it affects the performance of Premiere Pro. You need to clear it regularly to get a better performance out of the program. In this guide, we show you how to clear the media cache in Premiere Pro.
How to search open tabs in Edge, Chrome, Firefox, Opera browsers
Working with multiple tabs makes it easier to collect information from different resources while doing online research. Though sometimes, it becomes overwhelming to have too many tabs opened. You search for something in a tab, keep reading it, and then switch to something else in a different tab. After opening a couple of tabs, you won’t be able to look at the title of a tab that lets you know what information it holds. Also, it becomes difficult to search for a specific word or phrase in a particular tab. To overcome these issues, most modern browsers nowadays offer a ‘Search Tabs‘ feature that lets you search across all the opened or recently closed tabs.
How to make your Monitor run at 144Hz?
We see monitors of 60Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz, or even higher. Have you ever wondered what they are and how does it impact the display? Each monitor has a Refresh rate, that is, the number of times a display can be able to draw a new image per second. It is measured in Hertz (Hz). That means, if you buy a monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, the display refreshes 144 times per second to show you a visual. Just having a monitor with a higher refresh rate does not guarantee, it gives a smoother experience. It also needs a capable GPU and CPU that work together with the display to produce outstanding images in the range of 144hz. In this guide, we show you how to make your monitor run at 144Hz.
Fix A Problem Occurred error in Fortnite on PC
Fortnite users are unable to play the game as when trying to do so they see A Problem Occurred error. There are different variants of this error, and they mean different things. Let us first look at the accompanying error messages users see when encountering A Problem Occurred error in Fortnite.
Fix Battlefield 2042 Error Code 15-7A on PC or Xbox
Are you experiencing the error code 15-7A in Battlefield 2042? Battlefield 2042 is a great first-person shooter video game. It is loved by many. But, a lot of users keep encountering one or other error codes in the game. One such error code is 15-7A. When triggered, you will see the following error message:
Twitch Notifications not working on Android, iPhone, or PC
In this article, we will cover six ways to help you if Twitch notifications are not working on Android, iPhone, or PC. Twitch is a superb streaming platform, primarily for gamers who want to watch others play games or play themselves and broadcast it to viewers. This application is incredibly good due to the numerous features it offers its users. One of the features that Twitch users enjoy about the app is its prompt notification any time a streamer is live on the platform, which helps prevent them from missing out on streams.
Fix ERR_SSL_BAD_RECORD_MAC_ALERT Chrome error
Google Chrome is no doubt the most popular browser in the market. The browser is nearly perfect and rarely faces problems. However, users have reported an error with the error code ERR_SSL_BAD_RECORD_MAC_ALERT while using Google Chrome. The resolutions have been explained in this article. Fix ERR_SSL_BAD_RECORD_MAC_ALERT Chrome error. The Chrome...
Outlook OST cannot be accessed, You must connect to Microsoft Exchange
Some Office users are unable to access Outlook on their computer. When trying to do the same, the following error message pops up out of nowhere and they want to know how to resolve it. Cannot start Microsoft Outlook. Cannot open the Outlook window. The set of folders cannot be...
Photoshop could not complete your request because of a program error
Photoshop could not complete your request because of a program error can be caused by several things. It is hard to pinpoint the cause of the error and so we have to go through a process of elimination to find out what is causing this error. Photoshop could not complete...
Microsoft Planner notifications not working [Fixed]
Microsoft Planner is an efficient tool by Microsoft that lets you organize teamwork with intuitive, collaborative, visual task management. Planner sends email and pushes notifications for a variety of reasons; for example, task reminder, due date reminder, assignment of a new task, and so on. It is possible to direct these notifications to Outlook and Microsoft Teams so that you can collaborate with your teams. However, Microsoft Planner notifications are not working for some. Read further to know how to resolve this issue, if you are also facing the same.
How to install MultiVersus Mods
MultiVersus is one of the hottest video games available today. It’s the newest addition to the platform fighter scene, one that has long been needed since the only competent option available at the time was Super Smash Bros., and that game can only be played on Nintendo devices. MultiVersus is a game that supports Mods, and in this post we explain how to install them. We also take a look at some of the best MultiVerse Mods to use.
How to use Shifts in Microsoft Teams?
Microsoft has brought several organization apps so far. These apps mainly aim at productivity and team building. One such app was StaffHub, which helped managers and companies manage the shifts of their employees. However, StaffHub was discontinued by Microsoft. In place of StaffHub, Microsoft introduced a new feature called Shifts in Microsoft Teams – an extremely efficient and productivity-boosting feature.
Fix Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Crashing, Freezing, and Black Screen issues
Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular game series. However, one of the iterations of this game is losing popularity because of some weird quirks. According to the gamers, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey keeps crashing, freezing, or just showing a black screen. This problem is very critical as it is affecting a ton of users. In this post, we are going to talk about the performance issues in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
10 Text functions in Excel with examples
Excel is all about working with numbers. However, if your data consists of too much text, you don’t have to worry at all. Excel provides several functions that make it easier to manipulate text strings. These functions let you easily find a string, count the characters in a string, remove extra spaces from a string, join two or more strings, and perform other similar tasks on the textual data.
Can Magnets damage your computer or phone?
Over the many years, we have heard stories of how dangerous Magnets are to electronics; therefore, one must always be careful of the magnets kept around the devices. Still, despite that, we have to wonder if magnets are truly a bane to computers. Are we looking at a myth here, or is this a legit problem?
Best ways to store and safeguard your Passwords
We depend a lot on online services. We upload pictures, documents, and a lot more and lock them with a password to that account. Is the password we set up really safe? Generally, the passwords of most people are easily breakable in a few attempts. It becomes even easier for hackers. That’s why we need to have strong passwords with multiple characters without a pattern in them. Even if we create such passwords, it is very hard for us to remember them. In this guide, we show you the best ways to store and safeguard your passwords.
How to use Excel GCD function
The Excel GCD function is a Math and Trigonometry function, and its purpose is to return the greatest common divisor of two or more integers. The greatest common divisor is the largest integer that divides both number 1 and number 2 without a remainder. The formula for the GCD function...
How to install and setup VPN on a Router
Virtual Private Network or VPNs shortly improves the digital security of the user by encrypting the traffic that moves on the network. Generally, you sign up for a VPN and install their program on your devices and log in with your credentials and enable VPN to browse the internet. There are other ways using which you can safeguard the entire network instead of a single device. It is through setting up a VPN on the router. In this guide, we show you how to set up a VPN on a router.
Cannot create List in Excel: The file does not exist
Some of the users of SharePoint have reported an error while creating a list in Excel. They reported that they cannot create a list in Excel when working on SharePoint. When they try to create a list from an existing file that’s present on the SharePoint website, they get the following error:
Outlook The file username ost is in use and cannot be accessed
Outlook is an email and calendar software available as a part of the Microsoft Office suite. It allows you to send and receive email messages and track your task. It uses an OST file which is the Outlook data file when you have an Exchange account and want to work offline. At times, users have seen the “The file username ost is in use and cannot be accessed” error when launching Outlook. If you also face this error, then in this article, we have suggested some methods to fix this error.
