We see monitors of 60Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz, or even higher. Have you ever wondered what they are and how does it impact the display? Each monitor has a Refresh rate, that is, the number of times a display can be able to draw a new image per second. It is measured in Hertz (Hz). That means, if you buy a monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, the display refreshes 144 times per second to show you a visual. Just having a monitor with a higher refresh rate does not guarantee, it gives a smoother experience. It also needs a capable GPU and CPU that work together with the display to produce outstanding images in the range of 144hz. In this guide, we show you how to make your monitor run at 144Hz.

