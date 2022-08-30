Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Wright State Up Next For Undefeated Buckeyes
Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – Wright State (0-2-1) makes the short trip over to Columbus Monday to take on the Buckeyes (2-0-1) at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. First touch is scheduled for 7 p.m. with B1G+($) live steaming all the action. Admission...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Postgame Notes vs. Notre Dame
With the win, Ohio State moves to 5-2 all-time vs. Notre Dame, including wins in the last five contests dating back to 1995. Ohio State has won 23 consecutive season openers dating back to 1999. Overall, the Buckeyes have won 43 of their last 45 season openers. Ohio State has...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 8 Ohio State Edged in Three Close Sets by No. 15 San Diego
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-3) fell to No. 15 San Diego (4-1) on Saturday to open the Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Ky. A back-and-forth first set went to San Diego by a 25-22 margin. The Toreros used three-consecutive points at the end of the second set to win 26-24 after tying the set at 23 and 24 following timeouts. San Diego used the fuel from an overturned challenge to win the third set in extra points, 28-26.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts Texas A&M on Parents Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is back home this Sunday to host No. 18 Texas A&M in a key early season matchup. The Buckeyes have opened the season 3-1-0 while Texas A&M comes to town undefeated at 4-0-1. It will be Parents Day at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium as the players’ parents will be recognized prior to the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Wootton PK Goal Gives Buckeyes 1-0 Win at BGSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (2-0-1) scored late in the second half on a Laurence Wootton penalty kick in the 79th minute to down host Bowling Green (0-2-1) Thursday at Cochrane Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio. How it Happened. Senior Xavier Green drew a foul from the Falcon’s Amer...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Blank Flyers 4-0
DAYTON, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s soccer team bounced back in a big on Thursday, shutting out in-state foe Dayton 4-0. Senior Emma Sears and junior Peyton McNamara each scored a pair of goal and graduate Olivia Sensky had two assists. The Buckeyes improve to 3-1-0 on...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Claims Team Titles at Mike Baumer XC Classic
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s and women’s cross country programs opened 2022 by capturing the team titles at the Mike Baumer Cross Country Classic hosted by Wright State in Fairborn, Ohio, Friday evening. Both the men’s and women’s raced a 5K. Addie Engel,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Announce 2022 Non-Conference Slate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s basketball program announced its 2022 non-conference schedule on Thursday. The non-conference slate features six home games, the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and a tournament in San Diego. View the full 2022 non-conference schedule HERE. Prior to the start of the regular season,...
RELATED PEOPLE
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 8 Ohio State Travels to Cardinal Classic
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (0-2) travels to Louisville, Ky. this weekend for the Cardinal Classic. Ohio State was ranked eighth in this week’s AVCA poll, with three other Big Ten teams also in the top-10. Ohio State was selected to finish fourth...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Season Starts Friday in Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Friday night, the Ohio State men’s and women’s cross country programs will begin the 2022 campaign at the Mike Baumer Cross Country Classic hosted by Wright State at Fairborn Community Park in Fairborn, Ohio. Both races will be a 5K, with the men starting...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
☘️ Festivities Abound for Battle with Fighting Irish
College Game Day, 2002 Reunion, Special TBDBITL halftime show & more. As if the first Top 5 matchup to open a season we celebrate 100 years of Ohio Stadium isn’t enticing enough, there will be loads of activities, entertainment and activations occurring in and around The Shoe this Saturday when the No. 2 Buckeyes meet the No. 5 Fighting Irish in primetime.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ Players Talk to the Media Ahead of the Notre Dame Game
Ohio State Buckeyes talk to the media ahead of the season opener against Notre Dame. On Saturday being Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka’s first game in the Shoe:. “We can feed off each other, help each other out. Those guys are ready to go. We’ve prepared for a long time, practiced hard, and put in a lot of extra hours afterwards. Those guys are ready. I have full confidence.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Experiences
Take your game day experience to the next level by signing up for Buckeyes Experiences today!. Select “Gameday Offers” in the top-right menu,. Press “Buckeye Experiences” to view and sign up.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Wolf Enjoying Run at US Open
For the second time in three years, former Ohio State All-American JJ Wolf finds himself in the third round of the US Open in Flushing, N.Y. He is set to take on world No. 25 Nick Kyrgios on Friday evening inside Louis Armstrong Stadium. The pair will be the second match of the evening session which begins at 7 p.m.
Comments / 0