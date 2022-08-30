COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-3) fell to No. 15 San Diego (4-1) on Saturday to open the Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Ky. A back-and-forth first set went to San Diego by a 25-22 margin. The Toreros used three-consecutive points at the end of the second set to win 26-24 after tying the set at 23 and 24 following timeouts. San Diego used the fuel from an overturned challenge to win the third set in extra points, 28-26.

