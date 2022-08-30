Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ Players Talk to the Media Ahead of the Notre Dame Game
Ohio State Buckeyes talk to the media ahead of the season opener against Notre Dame. On Saturday being Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka’s first game in the Shoe:. “We can feed off each other, help each other out. Those guys are ready to go. We’ve prepared for a long time, practiced hard, and put in a lot of extra hours afterwards. Those guys are ready. I have full confidence.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
☘️ Festivities Abound for Battle with Fighting Irish
College Game Day, 2002 Reunion, Special TBDBITL halftime show & more. As if the first Top 5 matchup to open a season we celebrate 100 years of Ohio Stadium isn’t enticing enough, there will be loads of activities, entertainment and activations occurring in and around The Shoe this Saturday when the No. 2 Buckeyes meet the No. 5 Fighting Irish in primetime.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Wootton PK Goal Gives Buckeyes 1-0 Win at BGSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (2-0-1) scored late in the second half on a Laurence Wootton penalty kick in the 79th minute to down host Bowling Green (0-2-1) Thursday at Cochrane Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio. How it Happened. Senior Xavier Green drew a foul from the Falcon’s Amer...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Experiences
Take your game day experience to the next level by signing up for Buckeyes Experiences today!. Select “Gameday Offers” in the top-right menu,. Press “Buckeye Experiences” to view and sign up.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts Texas A&M on Parents Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is back home this Sunday to host No. 18 Texas A&M in a key early season matchup. The Buckeyes have opened the season 3-1-0 while Texas A&M comes to town undefeated at 4-0-1. It will be Parents Day at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium as the players’ parents will be recognized prior to the game.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Host Lehigh Sunday in Home Opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a pair of victories on the road last weekend, the 22nd-ranked Ohio State field hockey team will look to continue its winning ways at home on Sunday. The Buckeyes welcome Lehigh to Columbus on Sunday and game time is set for noon. Basics on the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Teresa Meyer, National Champion and OSU Athlete of the Year
Teresa Meyer, a member of the Ohio State pistol team from 2005-08, won a program-record seven national titles during her time in the Scarlet and Gray. She captured three-consecutive women’s air pistol titles (2006, 2007 and 2008), two consecutive women’s two-gun aggregate championships (2007 and 2008), the 2007 open standard pistol title and the 2008 women’s sport pistol title. In all, she earned 14 All-America accolades.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Back on the Road, Play at Dayton Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State heads back out on the road this week, but it will be a short trip. The Buckeyes will travel just over an hour west to take on in-state foe Dayton at Baujan Field on Thursday evening. First touch is set for 7 p.m. and the match can be seen on ESPN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Blank Flyers 4-0
DAYTON, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s soccer team bounced back in a big on Thursday, shutting out in-state foe Dayton 4-0. Senior Emma Sears and junior Peyton McNamara each scored a pair of goal and graduate Olivia Sensky had two assists. The Buckeyes improve to 3-1-0 on...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Aug. 31
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Moldovan, Wallin and Chandler Named B1G Preseason Honorees
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three Ohio State men’s golfers have been named to the list of Big Ten Preseason honorees. Senior Jackson Chandler along with juniors Maxwell Moldovan and Adam Wallin will all be players to watch this season. Moldovan is coming off an All-American season last year that...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Choi, McGinty, Seumanutafa Earn Preseason B1G Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s golfers Faith Choi, Caley McGinty and Aneka Seumanutafa have been selected as Big Ten Preseason Golfers to Watch, announced by the conference on Wednesday. Choi, a sophomore, was a silver medalist in the 2022 Big Ten Championships and carded a career-best 67...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Season Starts Friday in Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Friday night, the Ohio State men’s and women’s cross country programs will begin the 2022 campaign at the Mike Baumer Cross Country Classic hosted by Wright State at Fairborn Community Park in Fairborn, Ohio. Both races will be a 5K, with the men starting...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Wolf Enjoying Run at US Open
For the second time in three years, former Ohio State All-American JJ Wolf finds himself in the third round of the US Open in Flushing, N.Y. He is set to take on world No. 25 Nick Kyrgios on Friday evening inside Louis Armstrong Stadium. The pair will be the second match of the evening session which begins at 7 p.m.
