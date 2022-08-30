ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

ABC4

Authentic Southern cuisine coming to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Friday, Salt Lake City has adopted a bit of Southern flare. Neutral Ground Lounge, a Cajun and Creole inspired restaurant with New Orleans heritage will celebrate its grand opening at 2110 W North Temple on Sept. 2 and 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. With a menu […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Sandy, UT
95 Rock KKNN

Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ABC4

Heatwave continues to set records throughout the state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, hopefully, you are staying cool! We are coming off the hottest September day ever recorded in Salt Lake City as we hit 102. That also broke the daily record of 100 and it is the 28th time this year we’ve seen 100°+ heat in SLC which continues to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man died Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle and striking a cinderblock wall outside a residence. The 27-year-old man, alone in the northbound vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene, Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: In search of Maren Carlson

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – What happened inside the Cunningham home was shocking. In November, a woman called 911 and said she had been held hostage and was tortured. But what happened to Maren Carlson was also tragic. “(Carlson) was a little spitfire,” said her great-granddaughter Shaunee Cunningham. “She did not act her age. […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gerardo Ortiz
ABC4

Large Salt Lake City party ends in ‘gang-related’ shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured a 32-year-old man early Saturday morning. The investigation started at 1:23 a.m. when police “received multiple calls” about gunshots being heard near 1700 South 4100 West in Salt Lake City’s industrial neighborhood. During the response, dispatchers […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion

OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

In Mountain Ridge's short history, few have shined like Cal commit Cade Uluave

HERRIMAN — In the history of Mountain Ridge High, there may not have been a higher-rated recruit as Cade Uluave. Hyperbole aside, the school that Uluave attends on the west end of the Salt Lake Valley is in its fourth year, and Uluave has played extensively in three of them as a two-way varsity football player. But the point still stands.
HERRIMAN, UT
domino

A Drying Rack That’s Always Out of the Way Upped This Utah Home’s Laundry Game

When graphic designer Amanda Jane Jones and her husband, Cree Lane Jones, moved from Chicago to Utah, their now 9-year-old daughter, Jane, had one request: Don’t make her sleep near the washing machines. “Poor thing. She always had the laundry in her room, so there was noise going all the time,” recalls Amanda. Fortunately for Jane and the rest of the couple’s children (Miles, 6, and Wes, 3), their new 2,800-square-foot house in Provo is big enough for the family to finally have a dedicated laundry-slash-mudroom connected to the garage.
UTAH STATE

