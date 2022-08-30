Read full article on original website
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
tvseriesfinale.com
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season Three Gets Premiere Date on Bravo
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is returning for its third season next month. Bravo has revealed that new episodes of the reality series will start airing on September 28th. Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah are returning for the new season, and they...
Authentic Southern cuisine coming to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Friday, Salt Lake City has adopted a bit of Southern flare. Neutral Ground Lounge, a Cajun and Creole inspired restaurant with New Orleans heritage will celebrate its grand opening at 2110 W North Temple on Sept. 2 and 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. With a menu […]
rsl.com
Teddy Bears, Goals and a Great Cause: A Special Kick Childhood Cancer Night at RSL
As Real Salt Lake striker Sergio Cordova wheeled away to the northwest corner of the stadium to celebrate his opening goal against Minnesota United on Saturday, he probably expected to be showered in cheers. Getting showered in teddy bears though? Let’s call it a happy surprise. “It was very...
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
Heatwave continues to set records throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, hopefully, you are staying cool! We are coming off the hottest September day ever recorded in Salt Lake City as we hit 102. That also broke the daily record of 100 and it is the 28th time this year we’ve seen 100°+ heat in SLC which continues to […]
Gephardt Daily
Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man died Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle and striking a cinderblock wall outside a residence. The 27-year-old man, alone in the northbound vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene, Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan...
Missing in Utah: In search of Maren Carlson
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – What happened inside the Cunningham home was shocking. In November, a woman called 911 and said she had been held hostage and was tortured. But what happened to Maren Carlson was also tragic. “(Carlson) was a little spitfire,” said her great-granddaughter Shaunee Cunningham. “She did not act her age. […]
Large Salt Lake City party ends in ‘gang-related’ shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured a 32-year-old man early Saturday morning. The investigation started at 1:23 a.m. when police “received multiple calls” about gunshots being heard near 1700 South 4100 West in Salt Lake City’s industrial neighborhood. During the response, dispatchers […]
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
Salt Lake City breaks another 2 temperature records
Two temperature records were broken Saturday in Salt Lake City: the daily record and the monthly record.
kslnewsradio.com
Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion
OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
ksl.com
In Mountain Ridge's short history, few have shined like Cal commit Cade Uluave
HERRIMAN — In the history of Mountain Ridge High, there may not have been a higher-rated recruit as Cade Uluave. Hyperbole aside, the school that Uluave attends on the west end of the Salt Lake Valley is in its fourth year, and Uluave has played extensively in three of them as a two-way varsity football player. But the point still stands.
Man shot, killed outside 'Sneaker Con' in downtown SLC
One person was shot and killed in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon after leaving a sneaker convention.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City to study permanently banning cars from downtown Main Street
SALT LAKE CITY — Downtown Salt Lake City is thriving compared to dozens of other North American cities since the pandemic began, according to recent analysis from California researchers. Visits to the center of the city grew by 155% between March 2020 and May 2022, the highest of any...
domino
A Drying Rack That’s Always Out of the Way Upped This Utah Home’s Laundry Game
When graphic designer Amanda Jane Jones and her husband, Cree Lane Jones, moved from Chicago to Utah, their now 9-year-old daughter, Jane, had one request: Don’t make her sleep near the washing machines. “Poor thing. She always had the laundry in her room, so there was noise going all the time,” recalls Amanda. Fortunately for Jane and the rest of the couple’s children (Miles, 6, and Wes, 3), their new 2,800-square-foot house in Provo is big enough for the family to finally have a dedicated laundry-slash-mudroom connected to the garage.
KSLTV
SLC police investigate fatal shooting, outside of the Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center Saturday afternoon. Salt Lake City police spokesperson Brent Weisberg said one person was shot by a gun on 150 S W Temple Street at approximately 3:15 p.m. When police arrived, they found...
kjzz.com
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
Student fan section removed as BYU continues racist slur investigation
Thursday night was the first BYU Women’s Volleyball game since the university made changes in response to Friday’s game against Duke University.
