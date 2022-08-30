Read full article on original website
Related
22 Lubbock Restaurants That Out-of-Towners Absolutely Need to Try
If you're coming to Lubbock for a sporting event, to see your college student or just to visit the 806, you need to know that we have so many great local restaurants. If you're having trouble deciding where to go, this list of 22 local spots will help. 22 Lubbock...
55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday
Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
Lubbock Area Swamped With Recent Rain, But Drought Continues
After a hot and dry summer, the last week or so has seen a big change for communities on the South Plains. Cooler temperatures and more importantly, rain fell across the area in numbers we haven't seen in a while. So much rain fell in Lubbock that we saw several...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Ultimate Guide to Lubbock Vegan Food is a Life Saver
Living in a place like Lubbock, Texas can be a challenge if you have any special dietary needs. Especially for those of us that are vegetarian or vegan. No matter the reason you chose a plant-based diet, whether it is for health, ethics, or allergies, you deserve to have access to food that fits your dietary restrictions. While most of us have gotten really good at scoping out what places are easy for us to eat at, and know our safe restaurants, sometimes you want to branch out and try something new.
How to Have the Best Time at Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail
One of the best things Lubbock has to offer is First Friday Art Trail (FFAT). FFAT happens every first Friday of the month, rain or shine. Here's some advice from my friends and I, all artists and/or regular attendees of the trail. The Basics. "The Art Trail is officially open...
20 Children From Texas Went Missing in August, Including 2 From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a joyful time for kids as they hang out with friends, go on vacations and, in August, start thinking about going back to school. But for too many kids and their families, August was turned upside down. Another month has passed, and sadly, more kids...
Is Lubbock Only Appealing to Alcoholics?
There's always a discussion in Lubbock about whether or not it's a boring place to live. Some people hold strong with their opinion that there's nothing to do, while others have found the fun things to do around the Hub City that make it a great place to live. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Please Help Find the Vandals Behind Tree Hacking at Lubbock’s McCullough Park
Trees take a long time to grow and become big. The City of Lubbock's McCullough Park was starting to get some good ones. These trees were planted and taken care of by employees and volunteers. So when the Lubbock Parks and Recreation posted the sad news that someone came and...
Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?
Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond
Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center
The rain subsided yesterday, and a Thursday night in Lubbock that can only mean one thing: college night. That means all of Lubbock's college students were out at the Depot District and either came to class this morning with poorly scrubbed X's on their hands or a wristband that they struggled to get off in their sleep. For my LCU family, I know all of you were out at a late-night Bible study and helping the community, you were not spending any time in the Depot District. (*Insert angel singing here*)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Helpful Hint for Lubbock Drivers Caught in the Rain
No, really. Just slow down and stop thinking your entire life is a race. I promise that you're more likely to make it to your destination if you chill out and quit putting yourself and the rest of the drivers near you in danger. This is a tip that applies...
Texas Tech Gameday Traffic Is Going to Be a Cluster. Here’s How to Navigate It Best
Texas Tech football season kicks off this Saturday night (September 3rd) at 7 p.m., but the construction on 19th Street is going to have some fans kicking themselves for not taking an alternative route. The yellow area indicated in the aerial photo above shows where 19th Street is down to...
20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is the first home game of Texas Tech football's 2022 season, with tons of tailgating around the Jones AT&T Stadium. Which means lots of beer, barbecue, and beats (music not the vegetable beets). Back to juicy barbecue, though. There are tons of great grilling smells right now at the stadium with men trying to one-up each other on their grills while their buddies point out how well they are doing. Words of encouragement to your buddies while they grill is a must for game days.
Are You Losing It Over Lubbock’s Loose Dogs?
'Love thy neighbor.' Unfortunately, this is one of the Ten Commandments that many Lubbock dog owners tend to ignore. From excessive barking to loose and aggressive dogs as well as owners not picking up after their pets, City of Lubbock residents aren't winning any awards for 'Pet Owners of the Year.' That's not to say that we don’t have an amazing collection of responsible dog parents who work hard to train and care for their animals. Rather, the bad just seems to outweigh the good most of the time.
24 People Arrested in Lubbock on August 30th
Crime doesn't pay, or does it? It really doesn't unless you're the one receiving the bonds that all these people use to bail out of jail. Then you're surely in heaven...or a bank vault. From the looks of the Lubbock jail roster for August 30th, it seems that none of...
Are Lubbock Intersections Being Overrun With Fish After Our Heavy Rain?
Yeah, it's been raining...a lot. And since Lubbock has the drainage capabilities of a soda straw, there's a lot of standing water right after a downpour, especially in intersections near our beloved playa lakes. Tell me that the deluge below that was photographed Wednesday afternoon isn't somehow bringing a playa...
Lubbock, Did You Even Know You Could Order a Whataburger Box?
Whataburger is a staple of the standard Lubbockite diet. Whataburger has saved my life multiple times at 3 a.m. I never don't want a potato egg taquito. But today is the first time I've ever heard about the Whataburger box, which is 10 plain burgers with the toppings and condiments on the side. I found out about the box because a woman went viral on TikTok after Whataburger employees wanted a picture of her for ordering the first one ever from their store.
You Can Now Buy the ‘Special Sauce’ From The 50 Yard Line Blueberry Muffins
If you've lived in Lubbock for a while, you probably know what the 50 Yard Line Steakhouse is. I first found out about this place from my mom. When she lived in Lubbock, she loved going there. The first thing she told me was that I needed to go for the blueberry muffins. So when they came to move me into college in 2013, that was our first stop on the list.
Talk 1340
Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0