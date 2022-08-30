ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Talk 1340

55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday

Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?

Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
TEXAS STATE
Lifestyle
Talk 1340

This Ultimate Guide to Lubbock Vegan Food is a Life Saver

Living in a place like Lubbock, Texas can be a challenge if you have any special dietary needs. Especially for those of us that are vegetarian or vegan. No matter the reason you chose a plant-based diet, whether it is for health, ethics, or allergies, you deserve to have access to food that fits your dietary restrictions. While most of us have gotten really good at scoping out what places are easy for us to eat at, and know our safe restaurants, sometimes you want to branch out and try something new.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Is Lubbock Only Appealing to Alcoholics?

There's always a discussion in Lubbock about whether or not it's a boring place to live. Some people hold strong with their opinion that there's nothing to do, while others have found the fun things to do around the Hub City that make it a great place to live. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?

Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond

Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center

The rain subsided yesterday, and a Thursday night in Lubbock that can only mean one thing: college night. That means all of Lubbock's college students were out at the Depot District and either came to class this morning with poorly scrubbed X's on their hands or a wristband that they struggled to get off in their sleep. For my LCU family, I know all of you were out at a late-night Bible study and helping the community, you were not spending any time in the Depot District. (*Insert angel singing here*)
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center

Today is the first home game of Texas Tech football's 2022 season, with tons of tailgating around the Jones AT&T Stadium. Which means lots of beer, barbecue, and beats (music not the vegetable beets). Back to juicy barbecue, though. There are tons of great grilling smells right now at the stadium with men trying to one-up each other on their grills while their buddies point out how well they are doing. Words of encouragement to your buddies while they grill is a must for game days.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Talk 1340

Are You Losing It Over Lubbock’s Loose Dogs?

'Love thy neighbor.' Unfortunately, this is one of the Ten Commandments that many Lubbock dog owners tend to ignore. From excessive barking to loose and aggressive dogs as well as owners not picking up after their pets, City of Lubbock residents aren't winning any awards for 'Pet Owners of the Year.' That's not to say that we don’t have an amazing collection of responsible dog parents who work hard to train and care for their animals. Rather, the bad just seems to outweigh the good most of the time.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

24 People Arrested in Lubbock on August 30th

Crime doesn't pay, or does it? It really doesn't unless you're the one receiving the bonds that all these people use to bail out of jail. Then you're surely in heaven...or a bank vault. From the looks of the Lubbock jail roster for August 30th, it seems that none of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock, Did You Even Know You Could Order a Whataburger Box?

Whataburger is a staple of the standard Lubbockite diet. Whataburger has saved my life multiple times at 3 a.m. I never don't want a potato egg taquito. But today is the first time I've ever heard about the Whataburger box, which is 10 plain burgers with the toppings and condiments on the side. I found out about the box because a woman went viral on TikTok after Whataburger employees wanted a picture of her for ordering the first one ever from their store.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

