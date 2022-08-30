Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Halo Infinite's Split-Screen Co-Op Has Been Canceled, As Studio Focuses On Live Service
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is growing and improving the game in a number of exciting ways, but unfortunately for some, the promised local couch co-op feature has been canceled. The studio confirmed today that it has canceled local campaign co-op for Halo Infinite because it is choosing to allocate...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Vanguard September 1 Patch Notes Include Map Fixes And EX1 Improvement
Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand recently went live in Vanguard, and now a new update on September 1 brings more stability and improvements for multiplayer and Zombies mode. These changes include map updates across both modes, and there's an improvement to the season's newest assault rifle. According to...
Gamespot
New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Gameplay Reveal
In this reveal, our three lovable losers must travel through the sewers of Promethea, racing against Tediore to open a dormant Vault. As they figure out a way past the Tediore guards, they must also battle for honor and glory in a Vaultlanders duel, with QTEs deciding the winner of glorious plastic combat!
Gamespot
Firearms Expert Reacts To Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Guns
In the latest video in the Firearm Expert Reacts series, Jonathan Ferguson--a weapons expert and Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries--breaks down more of the guns of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and compares them to their real-life counterparts. Firearms Expert Reacts playlist - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4T78VQoWUs&list=PLpg6WLs8kxGMgYb13XjPgOKbm5O-CDq7R. If...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder Patch Notes Detail Resilience Fixes And Golgoroth's Awful Scream
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder added plenty of pirate-themed content and activities when it launched last week, but it also brought a few bugs with it that resulted in Titans and Warlocks being squishier than usual. The Resilience stat, which dictates how much of a damage reduction your Guardian can receive in PvE, appeared to be broken.
Gamespot
Back 4 Blood Separates Itself From Its Heritage With New Story Missions
When Back 4 Blood launched almost one year ago, whether you loved it, hated it, or landed somewhere in between, what was never in doubt was where the idea came from. Turtle Rock birthed the co-op horde shooter genre that, these days, gets about one or two new games added to it annually. Even its name, Back 4 Blood, is an obvious callback to Left 4 Dead, the common ancestor of the many games like it. But with its newly launched Act 5 expansion included in the game's Annual Pass, Back 4 Blood is shedding itself of its lineage in a way that only its rogue-ish card system previously attempted.
Comments / 0