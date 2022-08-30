ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3 - Release the Kraken!

It's monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom...and the monsterized version of one of Marvel's biggest and baddest villains! You won't believe the final-page reveal!
COMICS
Gamespot

River City Girls 2 - Villains Trailer

The stakes are higher and streets are meaner in the hot-blooded beat-'em-up sequel, River City Girls 2! The River City series' most notorious villain, crime lord Sabu, is back, and - along with his adopted son Ken and daughter Sabuko - he's gonna make life miserable for Misako, Kyoko, and their allies! Fortunately, the heroes have one advantage Sabu didn't count on….! Check out River City Girls 2 when it arrives on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in Q4 2022!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil#Video Game#Uroboros#S T A R S
Gamespot

New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Gameplay Reveal

In this reveal, our three lovable losers must travel through the sewers of Promethea, racing against Tediore to open a dormant Vault. As they figure out a way past the Tediore guards, they must also battle for honor and glory in a Vaultlanders duel, with QTEs deciding the winner of glorious plastic combat!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Masks #1 - The Mask Without A Face

Al, Siera, and Hector have nothing in common until they all suddenly come into possession of strange, antique masks. Masks that confer powers beyond imagination. But how do you handle such a gift when you’re only fifteen years old? And why were they chosen? Time is running out to find the answers: a powerful mask has fallen into the wrong hands, and something must be done before it’s too late…
LIFESTYLE
Gamespot

What Sets The Callisto Protocol Apart From Dead Space--And Why Surprises Are The Name Of The Game

In just a few months, we'll finally get our hands on The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to Dead Space from that game's original creator, Glen Schofield, and his team at Striking Distance. GameSpot had the chance to chat with Schofield about not only what makes The Callisto Protocol a distinct and unique beast compared to the Dead Space games, but also how Schofield's approach to game direction has evolved and how Dead Space and The Callisto Protocol are a reflection of Schofield himself.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#440) - September 2, 2022

Friday is here, and that means that the end of the week is just a few hours away. What better way to take off into the weekend than by getting the Wordle correct? We've returned for another installment our of Wordle guides, this time for puzzle #440 on September 2. Despite a somewhat difficult week of Wordles, the RNG has blessed the Friday answer with a simple word.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power - Who Is The Stranger? An Investigation

Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings TV show's most mysterious character got some screen time last night. Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV show is here, and, based on its two episode premiere, it's swinging for the fences. After two solid hours, we got to meet a whole fleet of characters both new and familiar to Middle-earth. There were Elves, Harfoots, Dwarves, sea monsters, flashbacks to time immemorial--you name it. There was also, unsurprisingly, the explosive introduction of a character known only as The Stranger.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #4

The most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?. Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Until My Knuckles Bleed: One Deadly Shot #1

Gabin Hart, former 90s superhero, is serving sentence for the events of the "Extremely Damaged" arc. If he wants some kind of mercy, he should tell something about one of the darkest stories of the most extreme of superhero ages. A story which involves his old team, the CIA and a buried creature in the heart of Europe.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Bungie Wants Destiny 2: Lightfall To Feel Like Blade Runner Meets Independence Day

It was back during the showcase for the Beyond Light expansion in 2020 that Bungie first gave an indication of where its overall story for Destiny 2 would be headed over the next few years. It was the first time the developer mentioned The Witch Queen, the expansion to follow Beyond Light, and gave an even further look to the future with Lightfall. Though Bungie provided few details at the time, a black-and-white logo treatment and the name of the expansion were enough to conjure a lot of ideas about just how dark and desolate Destiny 2 would get as it hurtled toward the conclusion of its current story arc, the Light and Darkness saga.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tchia Gameplay Walkthrough Shows Off Glider And Soul Jumping

Indie studio Awaceb released its upcoming game Tchia's gameplay walkthrough--a 10-minute video focused on exploration tools in a New Caledonian-inspired setting. Tchia takes place in a tropical open world and follows a young girl's journey to rescue her father from the archipelago's cruel ruler, Meavora. In the gameplay walkthrough, Tchia...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Mystery Of Destiny 2's Pirate Pun - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2

Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Season Seven Community Day: Official Sea of Thieves

The next Sea Of Thieves Community Day is almost upon us! Featuring freebies, sales and the chance to increase Ancient Skeleton appearances, Sept 17th is the date to mark on your calendar. We're looking forward to seeing what you all get up to!
SOCIETY
Gamespot

New On Netflix In September 2022: Cobra Kai Season 5, Hunter X Hunter And Other Classic Animes

Netflix is getting even bigger in September, with more new movies and TV shows to watch--including original content. On September 9, Cobra Kai comes back for Season 5. A synopsis for the season reads: "As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat." Netflix released some images from the upcoming batch of seasons in August, and if they're anything to go by, the karate family drama is kicking and chopping things up several notches. Season 4 ended with the conclusion of the All Valley Tournament, and the villainous Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is looking to expand his Cobra Kai empire by trying to make his style of karate the only game in town.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy