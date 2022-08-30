Read full article on original website
The woman who fell to Earth: ‘As we continued to plummet, a sudden terror ripped through me’
The deafening beats of the propellers matched the thundering of my heart. I felt electric as the ground shrank beneath us, snow-capped mountains disappearing into the landscape – a patchwork of green, brown and white as the grey sky yawned open around me, large and endless. The town below looked like a dollhouse, and then an oil painting, as we rose.
Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3 - Release the Kraken!
It's monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom...and the monsterized version of one of Marvel's biggest and baddest villains! You won't believe the final-page reveal!
Grafaiai, The Toxic Monkey Pokemon, Debuts In New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailers
After multiple teases earlier this week, two new trailers for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has unveiled Grafaiai, a Pokemon with the ability to add some color to the world via graffiti. Grafaiai is a dual Poison- and Normal-type that paints using poison it spits from its mouth. Its official bio...
River City Girls 2 - Villains Trailer
The stakes are higher and streets are meaner in the hot-blooded beat-'em-up sequel, River City Girls 2! The River City series' most notorious villain, crime lord Sabu, is back, and - along with his adopted son Ken and daughter Sabuko - he's gonna make life miserable for Misako, Kyoko, and their allies! Fortunately, the heroes have one advantage Sabu didn't count on….! Check out River City Girls 2 when it arrives on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in Q4 2022!
New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Gameplay Reveal
In this reveal, our three lovable losers must travel through the sewers of Promethea, racing against Tediore to open a dormant Vault. As they figure out a way past the Tediore guards, they must also battle for honor and glory in a Vaultlanders duel, with QTEs deciding the winner of glorious plastic combat!
Halo Infinite's Split-Screen Co-Op Has Been Canceled, As Studio Focuses On Live Service
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is growing and improving the game in a number of exciting ways, but unfortunately for some, the promised local couch co-op feature has been canceled. The studio confirmed today that it has canceled local campaign co-op for Halo Infinite because it is choosing to allocate...
Masks #1 - The Mask Without A Face
Al, Siera, and Hector have nothing in common until they all suddenly come into possession of strange, antique masks. Masks that confer powers beyond imagination. But how do you handle such a gift when you’re only fifteen years old? And why were they chosen? Time is running out to find the answers: a powerful mask has fallen into the wrong hands, and something must be done before it’s too late…
What Sets The Callisto Protocol Apart From Dead Space--And Why Surprises Are The Name Of The Game
In just a few months, we'll finally get our hands on The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to Dead Space from that game's original creator, Glen Schofield, and his team at Striking Distance. GameSpot had the chance to chat with Schofield about not only what makes The Callisto Protocol a distinct and unique beast compared to the Dead Space games, but also how Schofield's approach to game direction has evolved and how Dead Space and The Callisto Protocol are a reflection of Schofield himself.
Today's Wordle Answer (#440) - September 2, 2022
Friday is here, and that means that the end of the week is just a few hours away. What better way to take off into the weekend than by getting the Wordle correct? We've returned for another installment our of Wordle guides, this time for puzzle #440 on September 2. Despite a somewhat difficult week of Wordles, the RNG has blessed the Friday answer with a simple word.
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder Patch Notes Detail Resilience Fixes And Golgoroth's Awful Scream
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder added plenty of pirate-themed content and activities when it launched last week, but it also brought a few bugs with it that resulted in Titans and Warlocks being squishier than usual. The Resilience stat, which dictates how much of a damage reduction your Guardian can receive in PvE, appeared to be broken.
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power - Who Is The Stranger? An Investigation
Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings TV show's most mysterious character got some screen time last night. Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV show is here, and, based on its two episode premiere, it's swinging for the fences. After two solid hours, we got to meet a whole fleet of characters both new and familiar to Middle-earth. There were Elves, Harfoots, Dwarves, sea monsters, flashbacks to time immemorial--you name it. There was also, unsurprisingly, the explosive introduction of a character known only as The Stranger.
Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #4
The most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?. Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital...
Until My Knuckles Bleed: One Deadly Shot #1
Gabin Hart, former 90s superhero, is serving sentence for the events of the "Extremely Damaged" arc. If he wants some kind of mercy, he should tell something about one of the darkest stories of the most extreme of superhero ages. A story which involves his old team, the CIA and a buried creature in the heart of Europe.
Bungie Wants Destiny 2: Lightfall To Feel Like Blade Runner Meets Independence Day
It was back during the showcase for the Beyond Light expansion in 2020 that Bungie first gave an indication of where its overall story for Destiny 2 would be headed over the next few years. It was the first time the developer mentioned The Witch Queen, the expansion to follow Beyond Light, and gave an even further look to the future with Lightfall. Though Bungie provided few details at the time, a black-and-white logo treatment and the name of the expansion were enough to conjure a lot of ideas about just how dark and desolate Destiny 2 would get as it hurtled toward the conclusion of its current story arc, the Light and Darkness saga.
Tchia Gameplay Walkthrough Shows Off Glider And Soul Jumping
Indie studio Awaceb released its upcoming game Tchia's gameplay walkthrough--a 10-minute video focused on exploration tools in a New Caledonian-inspired setting. Tchia takes place in a tropical open world and follows a young girl's journey to rescue her father from the archipelago's cruel ruler, Meavora. In the gameplay walkthrough, Tchia...
The Mystery Of Destiny 2's Pirate Pun - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Season Seven Community Day: Official Sea of Thieves
The next Sea Of Thieves Community Day is almost upon us! Featuring freebies, sales and the chance to increase Ancient Skeleton appearances, Sept 17th is the date to mark on your calendar. We're looking forward to seeing what you all get up to!
Grimm Fairy Tales Myths & Legends Quarterly: Wonderland: War of Madness #1
Peace has returned to Wonderland at last. The madness that the Jabberwocky wished to unleash has been halted, but all is not right in the realm of the newly appointed Flower Queen of Wonderland, Evelyn. As madness continues to seep through the cracks of this world, seeking to consume all...
New On Netflix In September 2022: Cobra Kai Season 5, Hunter X Hunter And Other Classic Animes
Netflix is getting even bigger in September, with more new movies and TV shows to watch--including original content. On September 9, Cobra Kai comes back for Season 5. A synopsis for the season reads: "As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat." Netflix released some images from the upcoming batch of seasons in August, and if they're anything to go by, the karate family drama is kicking and chopping things up several notches. Season 4 ended with the conclusion of the All Valley Tournament, and the villainous Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is looking to expand his Cobra Kai empire by trying to make his style of karate the only game in town.
