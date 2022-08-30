Read full article on original website
John D. Anderson
John D. Anderson, 88, of Tullahoma, passed away on September 1, 2022. John is preceded in death by his parents Charles Douglas Anderson, Sr. and Agnes Sinclair Glass Anderson, brothers Charles Douglas Anderson, Jr. and William Anderson. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Peggy Anderson, son David Anderson, daughter Leslie Torrico (Mario), grandchildren Kenneth Anderson, Matthew Anderson, Rebecca Price (Chase) and Emma Claire Anderson. John was born August 22, 1934 in Columbia, Tennessee. A machinist by trade he retired from AEDC/Sverdrup in 1996. He had a natural talent as a craftsman, building muzzle loading rifles and furniture, as well as blacksmithing. He always enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and being outdoors. He also had a talent for music and loved playing guitar with friends and fellow musicians. He was involved with the Boy Scouts for many years as a scout master and earned the Wood Badge and Long Rifle awards for his contributions. He was a founding member of the Elk River Long Rifles where he made many lifelong friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 8 from 4:00pm – 6:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in John’s memory be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee or a non-profit close to your heart. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
RAIDERS ROLL TO REGION WIN!
It’s rare to find moments when Coffee County Central’s Caiden Martin actually plays like a freshman. Shelbyville learned that lesson Friday night. The freshman Red Raider took the opening kickoff nearly 70 yards to set up a short score, intercepted two Eagle passes and took one of them in for a score as the Raiders routed visiting Shelbyville 39-13 in the Region 3-6A opener Friday night at Carden-Jarrell Field.
PharmoryRX in Tullahoma victimized by burglars for second time in two months
For the second time over the past couple of months, someone has broken into PharmoryRX, located at 1940 N. Jackson St. in Tullahoma, and stolen items. According to Pharmacy management, a notification was received at 4:46 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 that someone was in the building. Management called 911, but the suspects were able to leave before authorities arrived.
Coffee County boys take first place in Thursday 9-hole tournament
The hot-streak for the CHS boys golf team continued Thursday as the Red Raiders took first place over Franklin County and Tullahoma in a three-team, 9-hole tournament at Lakewood Country Club. The Raiders were led by a 44 from junior Jackson Shemwell, followed by a 47 from Beau Murray, 48...
SPORTS TICKER: Westwood football, CMS volleyball fall Thursday night
Thursday night was not friendly to area sports teams. The Westwood Rockets dropped their second straight decision, falling 36-6 on the road at Fayetteville City. The Rockets trailed at half and got a late 12-yard rushing score by Caleb Hill. Keller Hatfield caught six passes and Elijah Vernon snagged 3 for the Rockets.
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders drop Franklin County for 2nd time in a week
After a disappointing 0-3 loss to Tullahoma Wednesday, the CHS Lady Raider volleyball team bounced back with a 3-1 win over Franklin County Thursday in their third match in three days. Coffee County dropped the Rebelettes 25-18, 25-23, 11-25 and 25-18. Junior Zowee Dillard had another big day against Franklin...
