Gamespot
Xbox Games With Gold For September 2022: 2 Free Games Available Now
We're at the start of another new month, so that means that it's time to claim some freebies on Xbox Store--if you're a Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold subscriber, of course. September's Games with Gold lineup currently features Gods Will Fall and Thrillville. You can also still claim one of August's freebies, ScourgeBringer, until September 16. Halfway through the month the lineup will refresh with Double Kick Heroes and Portal 2.
Gamespot
The Best Xbox Series X|S Deals Available Now: Series S Consoles, Games, And More
The Xbox Series X has quickly established itself as a great place for frugal gamers. Game Pass is the main draw for folks on a budget--providing access to hundreds of games for just a few bucks a month--but constant sales and promotions make it easy to find a cheap new game without needing to be part of the service.
Gamespot
Every Free Game For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch (September 2022)
While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
Gamespot
The Biggest Games Releasing In September 2022: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, And More
September is usually a brief moment of calm on the gaming calendar before all hell breaks loose in the busy Q4 season. This year? September is loaded with dozens of games, mixing a number of indie standouts with high-profile titles, remakes, and brand new IPs. Here's a look at all of the games that Green Day will be missing out on while the band is in hibernation this month.
Gamespot
Best PlayStation Plus Games To Play Right Now
PlayStation Plus changed during summer 2022, going from one plan to three, with each plan offering various benefits including cloud saves, game trials, and, crucially, a bunch of games to download and play. If you have PlayStation Plus Premium, you’ve got hundreds of games at your fingertips, and if you’re suffering from choice paralysis, then have no fear, each month we’ll round up the new additions and guide you on what to play first.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Bundle Officially Confirmed by Microsoft
Microsoft has officially confirmed its Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, which it had begun testing in Ireland and Colombia last month. Under the new subscription plan, up to four people will be able to share an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, with all the perks of that service included.
Gamespot
Evercade EXP Retro Handheld Comes Pre-Loaded With 18 Capcom Games
Earlier this year, Blaze Entertainment announced the Evercade EXP, the next iteration of its retro handheld that plays cartridges loaded with classic games. But you won't even need (or be able to use) a cartridge to enjoy some of the most exciting games in the Evercade library. Blaze has announced a new partnership with Capcom to offer 18 classic Capcom games to Evercade EXP owners. All 18 of the games will be pre-loaded onto the EXP, so you can play them immediately when you boot up the handheld.
Gamespot
This Week's Free Game Is Available Now At Epic
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
Nintendo Eshop Adds Anime Brawling, Disney Reconstruction, And Monster Taming This Week
Nintendo has one of the largest digital libraries, and every week brings a whole new selection of titles to the Nintendo Switch that cater to a very wide variety of tastes. This week the focus in on contenders to the Pokemon throne, Disney's move into virtual real estate, and at least one Jojo reference. Yare Yare Daze.
Gamespot
How to Play The New Trickster Style In Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier
Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier began its fourth season recently, and with the Variant Mode event that had allowed players to play as Sephiroth wrapped up, an all-new Style Mastery was added: Trickster. With the game almost approaching 10 Mastery Styles, Trickster is definitely one of, if not the best, Mastery Style for players to use.
Gamespot
Halo Infinite's Split-Screen Co-Op Has Been Canceled, As Studio Focuses On Live Service
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is growing and improving the game in a number of exciting ways, but unfortunately for some, the promised local couch co-op feature has been canceled. The studio confirmed today that it has canceled local campaign co-op for Halo Infinite because it is choosing to allocate...
Gamespot
Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition Is Back In Stock
After years of waiting following its announcement, we finally know when Bayonetta 3 arrives. The long-anticipated sequel releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 28. If you know you'll be checking out the latest adventure from Platinum Games, preorders are now live for two different versions of the game. The $90 Trinity Masquerade Edition is back in stock right now at Best Buy and Target. Retailers usually sell out pretty quickly, so snag one while you can.
Gamespot
Ubisoft Changes Plans On Decommissioning Its Old Games
Ubisoft has temporarily hit the pause button on its plan to decommission online features for more than a dozen of its games, which included Far Cry, several Assassin's Creed titles, and Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands. Ubisoft explained that it was looking to "focus its resources" on its more modern titles, but there was concern that several of the affected games--such as Assassin's Creed: Liberation HD and Silent Hunter 5--would be virtually unplayable without an online component.
Gamespot
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Confirmed - Trailer At Ubisoft Forward? | GameSpot News
Following a handful of leaks, Ubisoft has officially announced the next game in the Assassin’s Creed series:Mirage. Unfortunately, that confirmation is all we’re getting today and the company has said more details will be shared during the September 10th Ubisoft Forward. For the time being we can look to the leaked information for a decent picture of what to expect.
Gamespot
Splitgate Developer Announces End To Feature Development, Shifts Focus To New Game
1047 Games announced today that its free-to-play portal-based arena shooter, Splitgate, will end feature development following the release of its next and final battle pass. Given the fact that the highly popular game is still in its infancy (and only came to consoles just over a year ago), many fans were caught off-guard by the announcement. Even more surprising was the revelation that the team at 1047 Games is working on a new game set in the Splitgate universe.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Your Challenge Awaits Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launched a little over a week ago, bringing with it a series of seasonal events that reward players with free in-game cosmetics, currency, and other loot. Hyperbeat's latest seasonal event, Your Challenge Awaits, is a Caustic-themed LTE that rewards players who complete the event's challenges with several items, including a mobile-exclusive legend skin for Caustic.
Gamespot
The Last Of Us PS5 - Is It Worth It?
The Last of Us is an excellent game, but is the $70 dollar remake worth you time and money? Jake Dekker breaks down out all the new additions and shares his thoughts on Naughty Dog's controversial remake. In this video Jake breaks down everything from the improved visuals to the...
Gamespot
Villainess: Reloaded! Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons #5 - Volume 5
Now that otome game villainess Astrid Sophie von Oldenburg has charming imperial prince Friedrich head over heels for her, what’s her next move? To shove him off onto the heroine, of course! Boys who’ll bring the wrath of the empire down upon her family aren’t really her type. Thankfully, she knows just the spell to redirect his affections, and maybe she can even use it to clear a few mines too... Ultimately, however, the heart wants what it wants, so Astrid still needs a backup plan to overthrow the empire; naturally, hers is an arsenal of advanced military hardware. She’s been looking for a good excuse to test her weapons, so what better target than a century-old fire dragon razing a local village? Astrid’s bringing out the big guns and making Swiss cheese of her bad end in this final volume of the Villainess: Reloaded! manga.
Gamespot
How To Watch Ubisoft Forward 2022: Start Times And What To Expect
Forgoing a livestream event during the typical E3-timeframe, Ubisoft will instead reveal what's next for the company at an upcoming event on September 10. There is certainly plenty for the company to talk about, with Ubisoft's long-delayed pirate game Skull & Bones slated for a November release and the recent announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here's what you need to know about the event.
Gamespot
The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Exclusive Games, DualSense, And More
The PlayStation 5 is home to some of the best games on the market, with sprawling RPGs, fast-paced shooters, and even a few family-friendly titles gracing its catalog. Unfortunately, most of these games clock in at $70 a piece--making it a costly endeavor to purchase everything that looks enticing. But if you're patient and don't mind shopping around, you can almost always find some good PS5 price cuts. That's especially true right now, as tons of hit PS5 games (and accessories) are currently on sale.
