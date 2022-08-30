ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Games With Gold For September 2022: 2 Free Games Available Now

We're at the start of another new month, so that means that it's time to claim some freebies on Xbox Store--if you're a Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold subscriber, of course. September's Games with Gold lineup currently features Gods Will Fall and Thrillville. You can also still claim one of August's freebies, ScourgeBringer, until September 16. Halfway through the month the lineup will refresh with Double Kick Heroes and Portal 2.
The Best Xbox Series X|S Deals Available Now: Series S Consoles, Games, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X has quickly established itself as a great place for frugal gamers. Game Pass is the main draw for folks on a budget--providing access to hundreds of games for just a few bucks a month--but constant sales and promotions make it easy to find a cheap new game without needing to be part of the service.
Every Free Game For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch (September 2022)

While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
The Biggest Games Releasing In September 2022: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. September is usually a brief moment of calm on the gaming calendar before all hell breaks loose in the busy Q4 season. This year? September is loaded with dozens of games, mixing a number of indie standouts with high-profile titles, remakes, and brand new IPs. Here's a look at all of the games that Green Day will be missing out on while the band is in hibernation this month.
Best PlayStation Plus Games To Play Right Now

PlayStation Plus changed during summer 2022, going from one plan to three, with each plan offering various benefits including cloud saves, game trials, and, crucially, a bunch of games to download and play. If you have PlayStation Plus Premium, you’ve got hundreds of games at your fingertips, and if you’re suffering from choice paralysis, then have no fear, each month we’ll round up the new additions and guide you on what to play first.
Evercade EXP Retro Handheld Comes Pre-Loaded With 18 Capcom Games

Earlier this year, Blaze Entertainment announced the Evercade EXP, the next iteration of its retro handheld that plays cartridges loaded with classic games. But you won't even need (or be able to use) a cartridge to enjoy some of the most exciting games in the Evercade library. Blaze has announced a new partnership with Capcom to offer 18 classic Capcom games to Evercade EXP owners. All 18 of the games will be pre-loaded onto the EXP, so you can play them immediately when you boot up the handheld.
This Week's Free Game Is Available Now At Epic

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
How to Play The New Trickster Style In Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier began its fourth season recently, and with the Variant Mode event that had allowed players to play as Sephiroth wrapped up, an all-new Style Mastery was added: Trickster. With the game almost approaching 10 Mastery Styles, Trickster is definitely one of, if not the best, Mastery Style for players to use.
Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition Is Back In Stock

After years of waiting following its announcement, we finally know when Bayonetta 3 arrives. The long-anticipated sequel releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 28. If you know you'll be checking out the latest adventure from Platinum Games, preorders are now live for two different versions of the game. The $90 Trinity Masquerade Edition is back in stock right now at Best Buy and Target. Retailers usually sell out pretty quickly, so snag one while you can.
Ubisoft Changes Plans On Decommissioning Its Old Games

Ubisoft has temporarily hit the pause button on its plan to decommission online features for more than a dozen of its games, which included Far Cry, several Assassin's Creed titles, and Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands. Ubisoft explained that it was looking to "focus its resources" on its more modern titles, but there was concern that several of the affected games--such as Assassin's Creed: Liberation HD and Silent Hunter 5--would be virtually unplayable without an online component.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Confirmed - Trailer At Ubisoft Forward? | GameSpot News

Following a handful of leaks, Ubisoft has officially announced the next game in the Assassin’s Creed series:Mirage. Unfortunately, that confirmation is all we’re getting today and the company has said more details will be shared during the September 10th Ubisoft Forward. For the time being we can look to the leaked information for a decent picture of what to expect.
Splitgate Developer Announces End To Feature Development, Shifts Focus To New Game

1047 Games announced today that its free-to-play portal-based arena shooter, Splitgate, will end feature development following the release of its next and final battle pass. Given the fact that the highly popular game is still in its infancy (and only came to consoles just over a year ago), many fans were caught off-guard by the announcement. Even more surprising was the revelation that the team at 1047 Games is working on a new game set in the Splitgate universe.
Apex Legends Mobile Your Challenge Awaits Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launched a little over a week ago, bringing with it a series of seasonal events that reward players with free in-game cosmetics, currency, and other loot. Hyperbeat's latest seasonal event, Your Challenge Awaits, is a Caustic-themed LTE that rewards players who complete the event's challenges with several items, including a mobile-exclusive legend skin for Caustic.
The Last Of Us PS5 - Is It Worth It?

The Last of Us is an excellent game, but is the $70 dollar remake worth you time and money? Jake Dekker breaks down out all the new additions and shares his thoughts on Naughty Dog's controversial remake. In this video Jake breaks down everything from the improved visuals to the...
Villainess: Reloaded! Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons #5 - Volume 5

Now that otome game villainess Astrid Sophie von Oldenburg has charming imperial prince Friedrich head over heels for her, what’s her next move? To shove him off onto the heroine, of course! Boys who’ll bring the wrath of the empire down upon her family aren’t really her type. Thankfully, she knows just the spell to redirect his affections, and maybe she can even use it to clear a few mines too... Ultimately, however, the heart wants what it wants, so Astrid still needs a backup plan to overthrow the empire; naturally, hers is an arsenal of advanced military hardware. She’s been looking for a good excuse to test her weapons, so what better target than a century-old fire dragon razing a local village? Astrid’s bringing out the big guns and making Swiss cheese of her bad end in this final volume of the Villainess: Reloaded! manga.
How To Watch Ubisoft Forward 2022: Start Times And What To Expect

Forgoing a livestream event during the typical E3-timeframe, Ubisoft will instead reveal what's next for the company at an upcoming event on September 10. There is certainly plenty for the company to talk about, with Ubisoft's long-delayed pirate game Skull & Bones slated for a November release and the recent announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here's what you need to know about the event.
The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Exclusive Games, DualSense, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PlayStation 5 is home to some of the best games on the market, with sprawling RPGs, fast-paced shooters, and even a few family-friendly titles gracing its catalog. Unfortunately, most of these games clock in at $70 a piece--making it a costly endeavor to purchase everything that looks enticing. But if you're patient and don't mind shopping around, you can almost always find some good PS5 price cuts. That's especially true right now, as tons of hit PS5 games (and accessories) are currently on sale.
