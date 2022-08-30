Now that otome game villainess Astrid Sophie von Oldenburg has charming imperial prince Friedrich head over heels for her, what’s her next move? To shove him off onto the heroine, of course! Boys who’ll bring the wrath of the empire down upon her family aren’t really her type. Thankfully, she knows just the spell to redirect his affections, and maybe she can even use it to clear a few mines too... Ultimately, however, the heart wants what it wants, so Astrid still needs a backup plan to overthrow the empire; naturally, hers is an arsenal of advanced military hardware. She’s been looking for a good excuse to test her weapons, so what better target than a century-old fire dragon razing a local village? Astrid’s bringing out the big guns and making Swiss cheese of her bad end in this final volume of the Villainess: Reloaded! manga.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO