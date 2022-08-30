ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

BARNEGAT: STRUCTURE FIRE ON HERKIMER

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a structure fire on the 0 block of Herkimer. The fire marshal has just been requested to the scene. We have no additional information available, should additional details become available, we will update our page.
Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres

Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
30 Acre Forest Fire In Upstate NY! What Ignited this Blaze?

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that much of the State is at moderate risk for fire danger. The Capital Region however, down through Westchester County, is at HIGH risk of fire danger, including the Albany Pine Bush. A lightning strike is believed to have ignited a...
Wildfires growing in upstate New York

NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
Beloved Schenectady Tavern Closing Its Doors After 48 Years In Business

A popular tavern and sandwich spot will be closing its doors permanently in September. There is just something about your favorite neighborhood restaurant and watering hole. Maybe it's the suds and the great eats. More importantly, maybe it's the good times with great people that helps you develop an affinity for your favorite pub and eatery.
3 dead, 3 injured, following Bridgewater crash

Three people are dead and three seriously injured, following a two-car, head-on collision, on Rt. 20, between Rt. 8 and Blevin Rd., in Bridgewater. It happened around 1:30 this afternoon. Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, now says 51-year-old Edward Cutler, of Taberg, was eastbound on Rt. 20, with his wife, 43-year-old Michelle Cutler, and mother, 72-year-old Barbara Cutler, in the car, when struck head-on by a car driven by 27-year-old Lindsay Bellair, of Brookfield. Edward Cutler and Barbara Cutler were pronounced dead at the scene; Michelle Cutler is in stable condition at SUNY Upstate Hospital, in Syracuse. Bellair was westbound on Rt. 20. She is in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Her five-year-old son, Zander Boucher, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her one-year-old son, who officials didn't name, is in stable, but serious condition at SUNY Upstate Hospital.
Pedestrian killed in Oneida County car crash

Town of Marcy — A 31-year-old man from Rome was killed in a car crash Wednesday evening on State Route 49 just north of Utica. According to New York State Police, 31-year-old Robert Grande was walking in the westbound lane near the Oriskany exit ramp when he was struck by a 2015 Ford Focus. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
