City of Binghamton road closure
According to the City of Binghamton, Glenwood Avenue, between Clinton Street and Prospect Street, will be closed beginning on September 6th for the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project.
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: STRUCTURE FIRE ON HERKIMER
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a structure fire on the 0 block of Herkimer. The fire marshal has just been requested to the scene. We have no additional information available, should additional details become available, we will update our page.
Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
30 Acre Forest Fire In Upstate NY! What Ignited this Blaze?
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that much of the State is at moderate risk for fire danger. The Capital Region however, down through Westchester County, is at HIGH risk of fire danger, including the Albany Pine Bush. A lightning strike is believed to have ignited a...
fox5ny.com
Wildfires growing in upstate New York
NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
Beloved Schenectady Tavern Closing Its Doors After 48 Years In Business
A popular tavern and sandwich spot will be closing its doors permanently in September. There is just something about your favorite neighborhood restaurant and watering hole. Maybe it's the suds and the great eats. More importantly, maybe it's the good times with great people that helps you develop an affinity for your favorite pub and eatery.
After closing 6 weeks ago, Spera’s meat market reopens its Manlius store in new location
Manlius, NY - In mid-July, Spera’s meat, deli and grocery store in Manlius closed after two of the partners decided to go their separate ways. Today, Spera’s is reopening in Manlius in a spot that will be familiar to fans of locally butchered meats in the eastern suburbs.
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
WKTV
Rome man killed while walking in westbound lane on Route 49 in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – A Rome man died after he was hit by a car on State Route 49 in Marcy Thursday night. New York State Police say 31-year-old Robert Grande was hit around 9:30 p.m. while walking in the westbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
WKTV
3 dead, 3 injured, following Bridgewater crash
Three people are dead and three seriously injured, following a two-car, head-on collision, on Rt. 20, between Rt. 8 and Blevin Rd., in Bridgewater. It happened around 1:30 this afternoon. Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, now says 51-year-old Edward Cutler, of Taberg, was eastbound on Rt. 20, with his wife, 43-year-old Michelle Cutler, and mother, 72-year-old Barbara Cutler, in the car, when struck head-on by a car driven by 27-year-old Lindsay Bellair, of Brookfield. Edward Cutler and Barbara Cutler were pronounced dead at the scene; Michelle Cutler is in stable condition at SUNY Upstate Hospital, in Syracuse. Bellair was westbound on Rt. 20. She is in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Her five-year-old son, Zander Boucher, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her one-year-old son, who officials didn't name, is in stable, but serious condition at SUNY Upstate Hospital.
cnycentral.com
Pedestrian killed in Oneida County car crash
Town of Marcy — A 31-year-old man from Rome was killed in a car crash Wednesday evening on State Route 49 just north of Utica. According to New York State Police, 31-year-old Robert Grande was walking in the westbound lane near the Oriskany exit ramp when he was struck by a 2015 Ford Focus. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
