Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3 - Release the Kraken!
It's monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom...and the monsterized version of one of Marvel's biggest and baddest villains! You won't believe the final-page reveal!
Grand Theft Auto Online Brings New Cars, New Races, And New Soda-Themed Gear In This Week's Update
This week's GTA Online update introduces a new muscle car, the Declasse Vigero ZX, new races and rewards in the HSW Race Series, and lots of green-tinted items. Players can purchase Declasse Vigero ZX at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos site. This week, they can also find it at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom and test drive before buying. You can also kit the car out with upgrades at Hao’s Special Works at the LS Car Meet.
Grafaiai, The Toxic Monkey Pokemon, Debuts In New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailers
After multiple teases earlier this week, two new trailers for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has unveiled Grafaiai, a Pokemon with the ability to add some color to the world via graffiti. Grafaiai is a dual Poison- and Normal-type that paints using poison it spits from its mouth. Its official bio...
Tchia Gameplay Walkthrough Shows Off Glider And Soul Jumping
Indie studio Awaceb released its upcoming game Tchia's gameplay walkthrough--a 10-minute video focused on exploration tools in a New Caledonian-inspired setting. Tchia takes place in a tropical open world and follows a young girl's journey to rescue her father from the archipelago's cruel ruler, Meavora. In the gameplay walkthrough, Tchia...
Best PlayStation Plus Games To Play Right Now
PlayStation Plus changed during summer 2022, going from one plan to three, with each plan offering various benefits including cloud saves, game trials, and, crucially, a bunch of games to download and play. If you have PlayStation Plus Premium, you’ve got hundreds of games at your fingertips, and if you’re suffering from choice paralysis, then have no fear, each month we’ll round up the new additions and guide you on what to play first.
Nintendo Eshop Adds Anime Brawling, Disney Reconstruction, And Monster Taming This Week
Nintendo has one of the largest digital libraries, and every week brings a whole new selection of titles to the Nintendo Switch that cater to a very wide variety of tastes. This week the focus in on contenders to the Pokemon throne, Disney's move into virtual real estate, and at least one Jojo reference. Yare Yare Daze.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Includes Spider-Gwen, Says Leak
Recent leaks suggest that Spider-Gwen will be joining Fortnite in the upcoming battle pass for Chapter 3, Season 4. Several prominent Fortnite dataminers, including ShiinaBR and Hypex, shared the apparent leak today on Twitter. According to those sharing the leak, Miles Morales will later be available in the Fortnite Item...
The Vampires
Sign In to follow. Follow The Vampires, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Apex Legends Mobile: All Hyperbeat Store And VIP Store Rewards
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launched last week, bringing with it a new battle pass that's stuffed to the gills with unique cosmetic items. But some players are unaware that a new collection of season-exclusive cosmetics also launched alongside the new battle pass. Unlike the battle pass, however, these items can be unlocked without having to spend any real world cash.
Monster Slayer Extermination
We have no news or videos for Monster Slayer Extermination. Sorry!
Villainess: Reloaded! Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons #5 - Volume 5
Now that otome game villainess Astrid Sophie von Oldenburg has charming imperial prince Friedrich head over heels for her, what’s her next move? To shove him off onto the heroine, of course! Boys who’ll bring the wrath of the empire down upon her family aren’t really her type. Thankfully, she knows just the spell to redirect his affections, and maybe she can even use it to clear a few mines too... Ultimately, however, the heart wants what it wants, so Astrid still needs a backup plan to overthrow the empire; naturally, hers is an arsenal of advanced military hardware. She’s been looking for a good excuse to test her weapons, so what better target than a century-old fire dragon razing a local village? Astrid’s bringing out the big guns and making Swiss cheese of her bad end in this final volume of the Villainess: Reloaded! manga.
NBA 2K23 Features A Non-Basketball Player, J. Cole, On One Of Its Covers
2K Sports has announced a new version of NBA 2K23 that features a non-basketball player on the cover. The "Dreamer Edition" of the game will feature rapper J. Cole on the cover, and he's also set to appear in the game. The Dreamer Edition is exclusive to GameStop for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in the US and Canada.
NBA・
The Mystery Of Destiny 2's Pirate Pun - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Exclusive Games, DualSense, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PlayStation 5 is home to some of the best games on the market, with sprawling RPGs, fast-paced shooters, and even a few family-friendly titles gracing its catalog. Unfortunately, most of these games clock in at $70 a piece--making it a costly endeavor to purchase everything that looks enticing. But if you're patient and don't mind shopping around, you can almost always find some good PS5 price cuts. That's especially true right now, as tons of hit PS5 games (and accessories) are currently on sale.
MLB・
Apex Legends Mobile Your Challenge Awaits Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launched a little over a week ago, bringing with it a series of seasonal events that reward players with free in-game cosmetics, currency, and other loot. Hyperbeat's latest seasonal event, Your Challenge Awaits, is a Caustic-themed LTE that rewards players who complete the event's challenges with several items, including a mobile-exclusive legend skin for Caustic.
This Week's Free Game Is Available Now At Epic
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Masks #1 - The Mask Without A Face
Al, Siera, and Hector have nothing in common until they all suddenly come into possession of strange, antique masks. Masks that confer powers beyond imagination. But how do you handle such a gift when you’re only fifteen years old? And why were they chosen? Time is running out to find the answers: a powerful mask has fallen into the wrong hands, and something must be done before it’s too late…
