New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Gameplay Reveal
In this reveal, our three lovable losers must travel through the sewers of Promethea, racing against Tediore to open a dormant Vault. As they figure out a way past the Tediore guards, they must also battle for honor and glory in a Vaultlanders duel, with QTEs deciding the winner of glorious plastic combat!
PlayStation 5 The Last of Us Part 1 tech review
PlayStation gamers wishing to learn more about the new The Last of Us Part 1 game for the latest generation PlayStation 5 games console will be pleased to know that Digital Foundry has published an in-depth tech review of what you can expect from the game. Originally created for the PlayStation 3, developer Naughty Dog has rolled out a revamp of the games visuals in the latest release.
Grafaiai, The Toxic Monkey Pokemon, Debuts In New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailers
After multiple teases earlier this week, two new trailers for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has unveiled Grafaiai, a Pokemon with the ability to add some color to the world via graffiti. Grafaiai is a dual Poison- and Normal-type that paints using poison it spits from its mouth. Its official bio...
IGN
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
How to Play The New Trickster Style In Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier
Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier began its fourth season recently, and with the Variant Mode event that had allowed players to play as Sephiroth wrapped up, an all-new Style Mastery was added: Trickster. With the game almost approaching 10 Mastery Styles, Trickster is definitely one of, if not the best, Mastery Style for players to use.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Confirmed, Reveal Coming September 10
Ubisoft has officially announced Assassin's Creed Mirage following a leak. This is the next entry in the series, separate from Assassin's Creed Infinity (codename), which is coming sometime later. Assassin's Creed games usually leak prior to their official announcement, and this proved to be true once again with Mirage. While...
Halo Infinite's Split-Screen Co-Op Has Been Canceled, As Studio Focuses On Live Service
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is growing and improving the game in a number of exciting ways, but unfortunately for some, the promised local couch co-op feature has been canceled. The studio confirmed today that it has canceled local campaign co-op for Halo Infinite because it is choosing to allocate...
Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3 - Release the Kraken!
It's monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom...and the monsterized version of one of Marvel's biggest and baddest villains! You won't believe the final-page reveal!
Nintendo Eshop Adds Anime Brawling, Disney Reconstruction, And Monster Taming This Week
Nintendo has one of the largest digital libraries, and every week brings a whole new selection of titles to the Nintendo Switch that cater to a very wide variety of tastes. This week the focus in on contenders to the Pokemon throne, Disney's move into virtual real estate, and at least one Jojo reference. Yare Yare Daze.
The Vampires
Sign In to follow. Follow The Vampires, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Includes Spider-Gwen, Says Leak
Recent leaks suggest that Spider-Gwen will be joining Fortnite in the upcoming battle pass for Chapter 3, Season 4. Several prominent Fortnite dataminers, including ShiinaBR and Hypex, shared the apparent leak today on Twitter. According to those sharing the leak, Miles Morales will later be available in the Fortnite Item...
Call Of Duty: Vanguard September 1 Patch Notes Include Map Fixes And EX1 Improvement
Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand recently went live in Vanguard, and now a new update on September 1 brings more stability and improvements for multiplayer and Zombies mode. These changes include map updates across both modes, and there's an improvement to the season's newest assault rifle. According to...
Circus Electrique Release Date, Gameplay, Story, Trailer
Enter this tent, come on in, and find out everything you need to know and see about Circus Electrique, including its release date, its trailer, gameplay, and story. Circus Electrique Release Date: September 6, 2022 Circus Electrique is coming out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch on September […] The post Circus Electrique Release Date, Gameplay, Story, Trailer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tchia Gameplay Walkthrough Shows Off Glider And Soul Jumping
Indie studio Awaceb released its upcoming game Tchia's gameplay walkthrough--a 10-minute video focused on exploration tools in a New Caledonian-inspired setting. Tchia takes place in a tropical open world and follows a young girl's journey to rescue her father from the archipelago's cruel ruler, Meavora. In the gameplay walkthrough, Tchia...
Monster Slayer Extermination
We have no news or videos for Monster Slayer Extermination. Sorry!
Villainess: Reloaded! Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons #5 - Volume 5
Now that otome game villainess Astrid Sophie von Oldenburg has charming imperial prince Friedrich head over heels for her, what’s her next move? To shove him off onto the heroine, of course! Boys who’ll bring the wrath of the empire down upon her family aren’t really her type. Thankfully, she knows just the spell to redirect his affections, and maybe she can even use it to clear a few mines too... Ultimately, however, the heart wants what it wants, so Astrid still needs a backup plan to overthrow the empire; naturally, hers is an arsenal of advanced military hardware. She’s been looking for a good excuse to test her weapons, so what better target than a century-old fire dragon razing a local village? Astrid’s bringing out the big guns and making Swiss cheese of her bad end in this final volume of the Villainess: Reloaded! manga.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - Everything We Know
Square Enix isn't stopping with merely bringing Cloud Strife's journey to a new generation of players--a remake of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 is coming and with it, the story of the legendary hero Zack Fair. Revealed during 2022's Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Celebration, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is a faithful remake of 2007's Crisis Core. The game delves deep into what happened leading up to the events of Final Fantasy 7, as well as how Zack is an incredibly important part of Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, and Sephiroth's history. Here is everything you need to know about the game before it hits shelves later this Winter.
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power - Who Is The Stranger? An Investigation
Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings TV show's most mysterious character got some screen time last night. Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV show is here, and, based on its two episode premiere, it's swinging for the fences. After two solid hours, we got to meet a whole fleet of characters both new and familiar to Middle-earth. There were Elves, Harfoots, Dwarves, sea monsters, flashbacks to time immemorial--you name it. There was also, unsurprisingly, the explosive introduction of a character known only as The Stranger.
Zelda: Wind Waker and Twilight Princess for Switch reportedly in September Nintendo Direct
It seems that Nintendo could reveal Nintendo Switch ports of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess relatively soon. During this week’s Last of the Nintendogs podcast (thanks, Gamesradar), GamesBeat managing editor Mike Minotti and Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb claim that both fan-favorite Gamecube Zelda titles will get a Switch announcement at an upcoming Nintendo Direct.
