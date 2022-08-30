Read full article on original website
Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday
Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
Tulsa Gets $38 Million Grant As Part Of President Biden's Build Back Better Plan
More than $38 million are headed to the Tulsa Metro as part of President Biden's Build Back Better Plan. The grant will focus on building a corridor that is the latest in technology and advanced mobility. Mayor G.T. Bynum says this is a historic day for Tulsa and should bring in more than $3 billion to the city.
Muskogee Public Schools Opening New $30M Football Stadium
Muskogee Public Schools is getting ready to open its new football stadium just in time for Friday night's home opener. The $30 million complex was approved by in a bond election two years ago. Muskogee will also unveil a commemorative coin that features both the Indian Bowl and the new...
Bartlesville, Pawhuska See Nearly $40M Economic Impact From 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Two Green Country communities saw big economic boosts thanks to The Killers of the Flower Moon film crew. Over the course of about 18 months, the crew brought in almost $40 million dollars of economic impact to Pawhuska and Bartlesville combined. Since 2020, the crew spent several months living and working in various areas of Green Country. Those include Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Tulsa, and more.
Stillwater Medical Center Honors Grady Lambert After Fatal Crash During Cross-Country Run
The Stillwater Medical Center Foundation is holding a vigil in honor of Grady Lambert, 32, after a car crash involving the Stillwater native ended his journey across the United States. Lambert’s family said he is not expected to survive the crash, which occurred Sunday along FM 2575 east of Amarillo,...
September Marks Guthrie Green's 10th Anniversary
September marks 10 years of concerts, festivals, and good times with friends and families at Guthrie Green. The outdoor venue was the start of major growth in downtown Tulsa over the past decade. Before he was ever playing for a crowd, rapper Steph Simon was pretending to play sold out...
Wagoner Community Hospital Hosts Candlelight Vigil To Remember Overdose Victims
The Wagoner Community Hospital held a candlelight vigil on Thursday night to remember victims who've died from drug overdoses. The event was part of the city's "Overdose Awareness Week." Organizers say the goal this week was to educate the community on substance abuse and behavioral health disorders while addressing stigma,...
Tulsa City Council Proposal To Limit Homeless From Certain Places Put On Hold
Proposed ordinances to limit the homeless from blocking sidewalks and the entrances to businesses in Tulsa are on hold as city councilors and nonprofits figure out a way to move forward. In May, the Mayor asked to change city ordinances about people obstructing places like sidewalks. The council decided this...
Better Business Bureau: What To Do If You Don't Qualify For Student Loan Forgiveness
TULSA, Okla. - Many Americans will receive help on their student loans following President Biden's recent announcement. So what should you do if you don't qualify for forgiveness or will still have a balance to pay off? Amie Mitchell with the Better Business Bureau joined News On 6 at Noon to talk about some of the things all borrowers need to know.
Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor
Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
Police Arrest 2 In Connection To Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old Near Downtown Tulsa Landmark
--- Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe." TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running. Tulsa investigators said...
Broken Arrow Crochet Group Makes 100 Winter Hats For People In Need
A crocheting group made 100 winter hats for the Broken Arrow Police Department to give to people in need. The group at the Broken Arrow Senior Activity Center put in more than 400 hours of work in two months. The hats will be in Broken Arrow police vehicles and will...
Tulsa Dry Cleaner Washes Nonprofit’s Donated Clothes For Free After Mold Issue Discovered
A Tulsa nonprofit that gives away food, clothes and medical supplies recently found mold in its building in the rooms where clothing is stored. But a Tulsa dry cleaning service is stepping up and cleaning all the clothes that can be saved for free. Inside Christ for Humanity's building near...
Oklahoma Man Wins $1 Million Prize From Mega Millions Lottery
PRYOR, Okla. - One lucky Oklahoma man from Pryor won a massive prize from the Mega Millions lottery. He claimed a $1 million prize from his winning ticket.
Nearly $4M Jail Expansion Project Nearing Completion In Rogers County
Rogers County is getting closer to completing a nearly $4 million jail expansion project. The project started last year, but was pushed back due to COVID-19 and shipping delays. The expansion will take the jail's capacity from 250 inmates to 325, which will help keep the jail from overcrowding and...
OODT To Open New Lanes On Keetonville Hill Between Owasso, Claremore
Drivers on Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore will begin using the new roads that have been under construction for the last year. The new lanes are expected to make the commute safer for drivers and more sustainable for maintenance. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will open the new lanes...
Avem Health Partners Donates New Truck To Stroud Fire Department
The Stroud Fire Department has a new truck thanks to Avem Health Partners. The organization donated the $35,000 truck to the department to replace its last command vehicle which was lost in a wildfire in 2020. The City of Stroud fully equipped the truck with long and short-range radios, light...
Cascia Hall Families Help Student Who Collapsed During Football Game
Families in Cascia Hall pulling together to help a classmate and his family after he collapsed on the football field during last week's game. Collin Cottom needed chest compressions before being taken off the field. News On 6's Brooke Griffin spoke with the organizers of a fundraiser for Collin who say they knew they needed to do something to show support.
2 Dead, 1 Injured After Head-On Crash Along Highway 20 Near Hominy
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say two people are dead and a third is injured after a head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. Crews were first called to the scene west of the Skiatook bridge near Wild Horse Creek Road in Hominy at around 6 a.m.
Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa
Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
