Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
news9.com

Muskogee Public Schools Opening New $30M Football Stadium

Muskogee Public Schools is getting ready to open its new football stadium just in time for Friday night's home opener. The $30 million complex was approved by in a bond election two years ago. Muskogee will also unveil a commemorative coin that features both the Indian Bowl and the new...
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Bartlesville, Pawhuska See Nearly $40M Economic Impact From 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Two Green Country communities saw big economic boosts thanks to The Killers of the Flower Moon film crew. Over the course of about 18 months, the crew brought in almost $40 million dollars of economic impact to Pawhuska and Bartlesville combined. Since 2020, the crew spent several months living and working in various areas of Green Country. Those include Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Tulsa, and more.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
news9.com

September Marks Guthrie Green's 10th Anniversary

September marks 10 years of concerts, festivals, and good times with friends and families at Guthrie Green. The outdoor venue was the start of major growth in downtown Tulsa over the past decade. Before he was ever playing for a crowd, rapper Steph Simon was pretending to play sold out...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Wagoner Community Hospital Hosts Candlelight Vigil To Remember Overdose Victims

The Wagoner Community Hospital held a candlelight vigil on Thursday night to remember victims who've died from drug overdoses. The event was part of the city's "Overdose Awareness Week." Organizers say the goal this week was to educate the community on substance abuse and behavioral health disorders while addressing stigma,...
WAGONER, OK
news9.com

Tulsa City Council Proposal To Limit Homeless From Certain Places Put On Hold

Proposed ordinances to limit the homeless from blocking sidewalks and the entrances to businesses in Tulsa are on hold as city councilors and nonprofits figure out a way to move forward. In May, the Mayor asked to change city ordinances about people obstructing places like sidewalks. The council decided this...
TULSA, OK
#Student Success#K12
news9.com

Better Business Bureau: What To Do If You Don't Qualify For Student Loan Forgiveness

TULSA, Okla. - Many Americans will receive help on their student loans following President Biden's recent announcement. So what should you do if you don't qualify for forgiveness or will still have a balance to pay off? Amie Mitchell with the Better Business Bureau joined News On 6 at Noon to talk about some of the things all borrowers need to know.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor

Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
PRYOR, OK
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
news9.com

OODT To Open New Lanes On Keetonville Hill Between Owasso, Claremore

Drivers on Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore will begin using the new roads that have been under construction for the last year. The new lanes are expected to make the commute safer for drivers and more sustainable for maintenance. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will open the new lanes...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Avem Health Partners Donates New Truck To Stroud Fire Department

The Stroud Fire Department has a new truck thanks to Avem Health Partners. The organization donated the $35,000 truck to the department to replace its last command vehicle which was lost in a wildfire in 2020. The City of Stroud fully equipped the truck with long and short-range radios, light...
STROUD, OK
news9.com

Cascia Hall Families Help Student Who Collapsed During Football Game

Families in Cascia Hall pulling together to help a classmate and his family after he collapsed on the football field during last week's game. Collin Cottom needed chest compressions before being taken off the field. News On 6's Brooke Griffin spoke with the organizers of a fundraiser for Collin who say they knew they needed to do something to show support.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Dead, 1 Injured After Head-On Crash Along Highway 20 Near Hominy

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say two people are dead and a third is injured after a head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. Crews were first called to the scene west of the Skiatook bridge near Wild Horse Creek Road in Hominy at around 6 a.m.
HOMINY, OK
news9.com

Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
TULSA, OK

