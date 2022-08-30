ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

AG Schmitt using Sunshine Law to seek Missourian, MU journalism school records

Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is seeking emails from the Columbia Missourian and two MU journalism school professors in an apparently unprecedented attempt to access journalists’ communications. Schmitt — the Republican nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat — used the state’s open records law in June to...
Greitens' child custody case moves to Texas, attorney says

A Boone County judge ruled in favor of Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to Texas, the former Missouri first lady’s lawyer has confirmed. The ruling was filed in Boone County Circuit Court Friday but has been sealed by...
Highway fatalities down

Fatal vehicle crashes on Missouri roadways have decreased from the same time in 2021. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to continue to be vigilant in reducing deaths and injuries as summer draws to a close. “Eleven people died and 458 were injured in Missouri traffic crashes during the...
