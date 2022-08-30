Read full article on original website
AG Schmitt using Sunshine Law to seek Missourian, MU journalism school records
Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is seeking emails from the Columbia Missourian and two MU journalism school professors in an apparently unprecedented attempt to access journalists’ communications. Schmitt — the Republican nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat — used the state’s open records law in June to...
Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline
The Legal Missouri 2022 campaign provided the secretary of state's office with boxes of signatures it felt were wrongfully disqualified by local election authorities. After reviewing the signatures, the secretary of state's office certified the marijuana legalization petition to be on the November ballot (Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent).
Missouri woman indicted for $204,095 in fraudulent loans from federal pandemic program
(The Center Square) – A St. Peters, Missouri, woman was indicted by a federal grand jury in St. Louis for alleged fraud in obtaining $204,095 in loans from a program intended to help small businesses during the pandemic. Trashunda M. Harrison, 36, was indicted on two counts of bank...
Greitens' child custody case moves to Texas, attorney says
A Boone County judge ruled in favor of Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to Texas, the former Missouri first lady’s lawyer has confirmed. The ruling was filed in Boone County Circuit Court Friday but has been sealed by...
Highway fatalities down
Fatal vehicle crashes on Missouri roadways have decreased from the same time in 2021. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to continue to be vigilant in reducing deaths and injuries as summer draws to a close. “Eleven people died and 458 were injured in Missouri traffic crashes during the...
