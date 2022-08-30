ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mychamplainvalley.com

Celebrate the last few days at the Champlain Valley Fair

Essex Junction, VT — Sunday marks the last day of the Champlain Valley Fair, but there is still time to come out and enjoy the fun. Fairgoers have a lot of fun options to choose from but one popular attraction are the animals. Sheep Superintendent Siri Swanson believes it...
WCAX

Annual Barre craft show calling it quits

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Vermont Ag Hall of Fame winners announced

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - New members of Vermont’s Ag Hall of Fame were inducted Wednesday at the Champlain Valley Fair. For all the rides, food, and other fun in Essex Junction this week, agriculture remains at the heart of the Champlain Valley Fair. Three individuals who have championed the agriculture industry in the state for decades were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at a luncheon. Paul Percy of Stowe, Sen. Bobby Starr of Troy, and Jackie Folsom of Cabot all said they were humbled to be included among the state’s ag greats.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Richmond farm offering sunflower strolls, wagon rides

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Those looking for a little sunshine in their lives need look no further than Richmond. Farr Farms is hosting its sunflower walk for a second year. It’s four acres of flowers, and the pollinators are loving it. Erin Farr says people often ask how they...
RICHMOND, VT
Burlington, VT
Entertainment
VTDigger

Williston Hannaford supermarket supports Age Well

Williston, VT – September 1, 2022, Age Well’s Meals on Wheels program has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Fight Hunger Bag Program for the month of September. The Hannaford Fight Hunger Bag Program, which launched in April 2014, is a reusable bag program that facilitates...
WILLISTON, VT
boatlyfe.com

ACBS 20th International Boat Show

Burlington, Vermont, and Lake Champlain will play host to the 20th annual International Boat Show and 45th Annual Meeting this September, with the boat show taking to the water September 9-10 at the Burlington Harbor Marina and Burlington Boathouse Marina, and the meeting scheduled for September 8, 2022. Set on...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The man behind a popular show at the Champlain Valley Fair is calling it a career. Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his act and getting people to do things on stage that they normally wouldn’t or simply falling asleep!
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Okra

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old cat named Okra. According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Okra is a neutered male, who has lived with other cats before. They say it would be best for a slow introduction and may prefer a home without dogs.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
QSR magazine

Jersey Mike’s Will Open Vermont Store in Williston

Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open its first location in the state of Vermont on Wednesday, September 7. The new restaurant will be located at 69 Market Street, next to L.L.Bean, in Williston. Franchise owner Thomas King will hold a grand opening and...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Emerald ash borer confirmed in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier officials say the invasive emerald ash borer has arrived in the Capitol City. The beetles burrow into and eventually kill ash trees. Local officials say they recently identified it and are now urging people to become familiar with the symptoms and signs. Bark on ash trees may be ripped away or there may be markings or exit holes. If it’s in the early stages, trees can also be injected with pesticides.
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall

SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
SHELDON, VT
WCAX

Super Senior: Mary Fay

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend

The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

Stone leads local Devil’s Bowl victors

Middlebury’s Todd Stone won the main event at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, when also Salisbury’s Gary English, Orwell’s Ed Bell and Cornwall’s Brian Blake broke through for their first victories on the dirt oval. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Addison Independent

A foundation is next for the New Haven depot

NEW HAVEN — The next phase of creating a permanent home for the New Haven Train Depot is expected to begin later this month, when crews will start pouring a foundation for the historic structure. The 19th-century building was moved from its previous location at the junction of Routes...
NEW HAVEN, VT
The Valley Reporter

Valley businesses receive cannabis cultivator licenses

As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.
WAITSFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Another donated car gives Newport mom a way forward

NEWPORT — Another donated car is bringing relief to a local mother, providing a solution for transportation struggles, and enabling her family to move forward. Tiffaney Allen was awarded a 2013 Subaru Impreza from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. Gas prices and inflation are only the most recent...
NEWPORT, VT
willistonobserver.com

PAST TIMES: The murderers’ daughter: Kate Potter (1856-1879), child of Adelia and Charley

If you’ve been following my coverage of Williston’s criminal duo, Adelia and Charley Potter, you might have forgotten that they had children. A baby girl (commemorated on Adelia’s headstone in Eldredge Cemetery, South Burlington) and a son Charles Jr. (1851-1859) did not survive childhood. Only Willis (1864-1935) lived close to a normal lifespan. Daughter Katherine “Kate” (1856-1879), who barely made it out of her teens, is the focus of this article.
WILLISTON, VT
Addison Independent

Monkton group looking to save beavers

The six-person committee, called Working with Wildlife, is raising funds to purchase devices that will offer the town a nonlethal means of handling the beavers and their dams in the Hollow Road area and other parts of Monkton. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in...
MONKTON, VT

