Riverside, MO

Middle school student in custody after gun found

Park Hill Board of Education members heard from a concerned parent at the board meeting last week, held just hours before a 13-year-old Lakeview Middle School student was taken into custody after a handgun was discovered in his locker. The incident was reported by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office on...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Highway 9 work mostly complete

The City of Parkville has substantially completed improvements to Highway 9 from Highway 45 to Lakeview Drive, including a new sidewalk that connects to Main Street. The project was a multi-year, large-scale project that has added street improvements, trails, sidewalks, lighting and a traffic signal. The Hwy. 9 Improvements Project...
PARKVILLE, MO

