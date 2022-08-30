As the new chairwoman of the Platte County Democrats Central Committee, Meredith Peace feels very excited about the future of Democrats in Platte County. She is honored by the trust of the Central Committee in her new role as their chair. “I grew up in a small town in North-Central Missouri where it’s very Republican,” Peace said. “I used to trust that politicians would always have a certain level of competence. I think now we all see how things can go off the rails when voters take that competence for granted.”

PLATTE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO