Middle school student in custody after gun found
Park Hill Board of Education members heard from a concerned parent at the board meeting last week, held just hours before a 13-year-old Lakeview Middle School student was taken into custody after a handgun was discovered in his locker. The incident was reported by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office on...
Platte County Dems reorganize, seek common ground
As the new chairwoman of the Platte County Democrats Central Committee, Meredith Peace feels very excited about the future of Democrats in Platte County. She is honored by the trust of the Central Committee in her new role as their chair. “I grew up in a small town in North-Central Missouri where it’s very Republican,” Peace said. “I used to trust that politicians would always have a certain level of competence. I think now we all see how things can go off the rails when voters take that competence for granted.”
