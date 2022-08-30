Read full article on original website
Related
Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police
An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
Baltimore City Fire Captain Dies After Motorcycle Crash
A Baltimore City Fire Captain has died, authorities say. Anthony J. Workman passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, announced the Baltimore City Fire Chief. "He was an outstanding First Responder...
Nottingham MD
Harford County man killed in fiery I-695 crash
PIKESVILLE, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday evening in Baltimore County. At around 9 p.m., troopers responded to a serious crash on the outer loop of I-695 at Stevenson Road in Pikesville. According to a preliminary investigation, a silver Nissan Frontier was traveling on the outer loop when it veered off of the roadway, onto the shoulder, and struck a disabled tractor-trailer. Both vehicles then burst into flames.
Nottingham MD
House fire reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday night house fire in Middle River. At around 10:45 p.m., units responded to a home in the 2200-block of Old Eastern Avenue (21220). At the scene, crews found fire showing from a single-family residence. There has been no word...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland State Police ID Bel Air Man Killed In Fiery Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Pikesville
Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into a violent crash that killed a Bel Air man in Baltimore County. Anthony Robert Schepis, 35, was driving along the outer loop of I-695 at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at Stevenson Road in Pikesville when the fatal crash began, police said.
Deputies: Maryland man in tactical vest, helmet shot fireworks at people, home in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man faces 24 charges after he shot fireworks at people and a home in Emmitsburg. Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were in the 15600 and 15800 blocks of Old Frederick Rd. around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after they received reports of hit-and-run incident […]
CBS News
Fire damages several rowhomes in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Units are on the scene of a house fire that has engulfed several rowhomes in West Baltimore, the Baltimore firefighter's union said Friday. The fire is on the 2300 block of Christian Street, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said shortly before 3 p.m. Chopper 13 over the...
Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- A shooting following a Friday night football game in Baltimore County killed one teenager and injured another.Baltimore County officers responded to calls of a report of a shooting near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. The scene was about a half mile away, "within walking distance," she added. "Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, the family and the entire community that is grieving over the loss of a 14-year-old," said Sgt. Brown. "That's why we're appealing to the public: if you have any information in reference to this, please call."The teen boy who died and the second injured victim have not been identified by authorities. Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide. Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Substantial Delays' On Maryland Roadway Expected After High-Pressure Gas Line Impacted: Police
A high-pressure gas line that was impacted on Friday afternoon could have long-lasting implications for motorists in Maryland. The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 advising that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is completely closed due to the leak. At...
WGAL
Coroner called to Cold Springs Road in Adams County
Emergency dispatchers say the coroner has been called to the 2700 block of Cold Springs Road in Hamiltonban Township, Adams County. The incident was dispatched around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. State police say they found a 58-year old male deceased. According to state police, there are no signs of foul play.
Part of Mountain Road in Pasadena closed due to gas leak, police say
BALTIMORE -- Part of a major road in Pasadena, Maryland is closed due to a gas leak, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.Crews are working on a high-pressure gas line on Mountain Road at the intersection of Meehling Road. Baltimore Gas and Electric tells WJZ the road will be closed for up to 24 hours.Police recommend using Woods Road as an alternate route.Chopper 13 footage shows only one lane of traffic is open, causing delays.
Wbaltv.com
Gas leak closes some roads in Pasadena area, police say
PASADENA, Md. — A break in a high-pressure gas line Friday prompted the closure of some roads in the Pasadena area, according to Anne Arundel County police. County police tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is closed. Citing Baltimore Gas and Electric, police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfmd.com
Fire Causes Extensive Damage To Building In Taneytown
Damage is estimated at $400,000. Taneytown, Md. (NS) – A destructive fire in Taneytown is under investigation. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said on Tuesday, at around 7:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 6,000 block of Taneytown Pike for a building fire. At the scene, first...
Baltimore firefighters gather outside hospital after motorcycle crash injures fire captain
BALTIMORE -- Roughly two dozen Baltimore City firefighters waited outside of Shock Trauma Wednesday afternoon, hoping for any news on a fire captain injured while riding his motorcycle to work. The motorcycle collided with a car on the 5300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, according to authorities. Police said they didn't know whether anyone inside the car was injured during Wednesday's crash. Josh Fannon, president of the Baltimore Fire Officers Union Local 964, said the accident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore when the captain was coming into work for an early shift. The 45-year-old captain—who has worked for the Baltimore City...
Road Closed Due To Reported Gas Leak In Anne Arundel County
A major Maryland roadway was shut down on Friday afternoon due to a reported gas leak. The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 advising that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is completely closed due to the leak. Officials said that...
MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event
The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
Wbaltv.com
Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore
Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
foxbaltimore.com
Tractor trailer collides with train in Baltimore County crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County fire crews responded to a crash involving a train and tractor trailer on Tuesday night. The crash was reported around 7:46PM at Chesaco Avenue and Dalrose Avenue. No reports of injuy reported. There were also no reports of fuel leaks or fire. Officials...
Nottingham MD
No Baltimore County trash, recycling or yard materials collection on Labor Day; drop-off centers closed
TOWSON, MD – On Monday, September 5, trash, single stream recyclables, and yard materials will not be collected in Baltimore County and all drop-off centers will be closed. Residents are reminded that this holiday will follow the County’s new “slide” schedule for make-up collection days. All trash, recycling and yard material curbside collections scheduled on or after Monday, September 5, will shift and occur one day later that week:
Nottingham MD
Assault, burglary reported in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault and two local burglaries that were reported this week. At 12 a.m. on Monday, August 29, an individual entered a location in the unit block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole multiple paper products. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday,...
Comments / 0