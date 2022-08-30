Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places Where You Can Find Classic American Comfort Food in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
firefighternation.com
Los Angeles (CA) Marijuana Grow Operation Catches Fire
Los Angeles firefighters responded to a fire at a suspected marijuana grow operation Friday at about 5 p.m. Firefighters initially launched an interior attack on the building at 766 E 17th St. but found it to be heavily fortified. With heavy flames showing through the roof of the single story...
1 dead, another hospitalized after sunken vessel reported off Catalina Island, officials say
One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a sunken vessel was reported off Catalina Island early Saturday morning, officials said.
Medical Rescue Personnel Pronounce 1 Person Deceased in Duarte
Duarte, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical rescue in the city of Duarte where firefighters pronounced a person deceased at the scene. The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 2, at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the Bank of America parking...
onscene.tv
Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire | Anaheim
08.30.2022 | 12:18 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to a working commercial fire with heavy flames and smoke at a commercial building. The fire was held to one unit in the building. A fire investigator has been called to the scene to investigate the cause but as of now the cause of the fire is unknown. The fire took around 15 minutes to knock down. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
El Monte police officer injured during a fight at a shopping center
An El Monte police officer was injured after a fight at a shopping center Friday.Paramedics took two people to local hospitals. It is unknown if the officer is one of the two people that was transported.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fight happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard. Police detained the suspect shortly after the fight. No information about the other person involved in the incident has been released yet. This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
1 Killed in Semi vs. Sedan Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Kern County, CA: A traffic collision between a semi and small sedan occurred on Sierra Highway at Avenue N in the city of Lancaster leaving one person trapped and fatally injured. A semi was traveling north on Sierra Highway on Thursday, Sept. 1, when it collided with a Ford...
L.A. Weekly
Jessica Jaynee Jenkins Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Euclid Street [Anaheim, CA]
43-Year-Old Woman, Dog Dead after Pedestrian Accident near Cris Avenue. The incident took place around 9:25 p.m., near Cris Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. According to reports, the 22-year-old male driver of a Dodge SUV struck Jenkins and her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Woman dies after 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island
CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. - A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
KTLA.com
Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?
The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies on how best to respond to them.
onscene.tv
30 Parked Cars Struck By Out-Of-Control Driver | Los Angeles
08.29.2022 | 11:18 PM | LOS ANGELES – An out-of-control driver slammed into as many as 30 parked cars along Vermont St, and then crashed his own vehicle. The group of witnesses chased after and detained the victim until authorities could arrive. The driver was transported to a local area hospital by LAFD paramedics. Vehicle owners can be seen on camera visibly frustrated as they see their damaged vehicles for the first time. The large scene of damaged vehicles spans over half a mile long. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Vermont St and hit multiple vehicles from just south of Vernon Ave all the way up to 41st st. Officers will be working for quite a while to identify and contact all the owners. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Sierra Sun
Law Review: Man falls to death from roof after drinking, parents sue
How would you feel if you owned a five-story apartment complex (like that’s gonna happen) and one of your tenants gets drunk, eats brownies laced with marijuana, goes up on the roof unbeknownst to you, slips and falls to his death … then sues you for maintaining a steep and slippery roof? As a property owner you would not feel so good. Nor did the YMCA of Glendale, California, owner of the apartment complex.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Hanna Jocelyn Gomar Dies in Rear-End Car Accident on West Katella Avenue [Anaheim, CA]
32-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead after Striking Tree near Disneyland. The crash happened on August 27th just before 3:00 a.m., involving a GMC Yukon driven by 32-year-old Gomar, and a Dodge Charger. For reasons under investigation, Gomar was driving the GMC when she rear-ended the Dodge Charger and veered off the...
Developers reveal plans to revitalize former City Place property
The team behind the reimagined development, which was rebranded as Mosaic earlier this year, unveiled its plans for the project to the local community on Thursday evening. The post Developers reveal plans to revitalize former City Place property appeared first on Long Beach Post.
L.A. Weekly
Ruby Gonzalez Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [West Covina, CA]
Woman Dead, Passenger Hospitalized after Solo-Car Accident near Vincent Avenue. The incident happened on August 28th, at around 1:00 a.m., near the Vincent Avenue off-ramp of the 10 Freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle had two occupants that were ejected from the vehicle upon crashing. Emergency crews...
L.A. Weekly
Car Crash on 57 Freeway Kills One [Placentia, CA]
Victim Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Crowther Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene on the southbound lanes of the freeway around 12:50 p.m., near Crowther Avenue on August 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the crash resulted in...
foxla.com
Emergency alert telling LA, Ventura counties to evacuate sent by mistake: officials
LOS ANGELES - An emergency alert sent to some residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday telling the entire city to evacuate was sent by mistake, officials confirmed. "Emergency Alert System. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas," the message...
One Killed in Whittier Hit-and-Run Crash; Motorist Arrested
A 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier, and a woman was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection with the death, authorities said Friday.
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Rolling Hills-Area Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed when her vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
Comments / 1