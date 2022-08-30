ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

firefighternation.com

Los Angeles (CA) Marijuana Grow Operation Catches Fire

Los Angeles firefighters responded to a fire at a suspected marijuana grow operation Friday at about 5 p.m. Firefighters initially launched an interior attack on the building at 766 E 17th St. but found it to be heavily fortified. With heavy flames showing through the roof of the single story...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire | Anaheim

08.30.2022 | 12:18 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to a working commercial fire with heavy flames and smoke at a commercial building. The fire was held to one unit in the building. A fire investigator has been called to the scene to investigate the cause but as of now the cause of the fire is unknown. The fire took around 15 minutes to knock down. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified

Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

El Monte police officer injured during a fight at a shopping center

An El Monte police officer was injured after a fight at a shopping center Friday.Paramedics took two people to local hospitals. It is unknown if the officer is one of the two people that was transported.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fight happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard. Police detained the suspect shortly after the fight. No information about the other person involved in the incident has been released yet. This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
EL MONTE, CA
foxla.com

Woman dies after 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island

CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. - A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?

The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies on how best to respond to them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
onscene.tv

30 Parked Cars Struck By Out-Of-Control Driver | Los Angeles

08.29.2022 | 11:18 PM | LOS ANGELES – An out-of-control driver slammed into as many as 30 parked cars along Vermont St, and then crashed his own vehicle. The group of witnesses chased after and detained the victim until authorities could arrive. The driver was transported to a local area hospital by LAFD paramedics. Vehicle owners can be seen on camera visibly frustrated as they see their damaged vehicles for the first time. The large scene of damaged vehicles spans over half a mile long. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Vermont St and hit multiple vehicles from just south of Vernon Ave all the way up to 41st st. Officers will be working for quite a while to identify and contact all the owners. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sierra Sun

Law Review: Man falls to death from roof after drinking, parents sue

How would you feel if you owned a five-story apartment complex (like that’s gonna happen) and one of your tenants gets drunk, eats brownies laced with marijuana, goes up on the roof unbeknownst to you, slips and falls to his death … then sues you for maintaining a steep and slippery roof? As a property owner you would not feel so good. Nor did the YMCA of Glendale, California, owner of the apartment complex.
GLENDALE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Ruby Gonzalez Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [West Covina, CA]

Woman Dead, Passenger Hospitalized after Solo-Car Accident near Vincent Avenue. The incident happened on August 28th, at around 1:00 a.m., near the Vincent Avenue off-ramp of the 10 Freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle had two occupants that were ejected from the vehicle upon crashing. Emergency crews...
WEST COVINA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Car Crash on 57 Freeway Kills One [Placentia, CA]

Victim Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Crowther Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene on the southbound lanes of the freeway around 12:50 p.m., near Crowther Avenue on August 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the crash resulted in...
PLACENTIA, CA

