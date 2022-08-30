08.29.2022 | 11:18 PM | LOS ANGELES – An out-of-control driver slammed into as many as 30 parked cars along Vermont St, and then crashed his own vehicle. The group of witnesses chased after and detained the victim until authorities could arrive. The driver was transported to a local area hospital by LAFD paramedics. Vehicle owners can be seen on camera visibly frustrated as they see their damaged vehicles for the first time. The large scene of damaged vehicles spans over half a mile long. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Vermont St and hit multiple vehicles from just south of Vernon Ave all the way up to 41st st. Officers will be working for quite a while to identify and contact all the owners. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO