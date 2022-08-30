Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary BurgerTravel MavenMichigan State
Deer Walks Into Dollar General Store In MichiganKyle SchepperleyJackson, MI
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
awesomemitten.com
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
WILX-TV
North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A famous Michigan steam engine will be replaced in 2022. The North Pole Express, a four-hour holiday event that includes a ride in a steam locomotive, will be instead be powered by a more modern diesel engine while the steam engine undergoes repairs. The Steam Railroading...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Storm hits hard, Bright Walls finale nears completion: Jackson headlines Aug. 27 – Sept. 1
JACKSON, MI – A storm that rolled through southeast Michigan this week took its toll on Jackson, knocking out power to thousands. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Now entering the third evening without power at his house, life for Tom Perry...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Faces in the Crowd: Josh Stiles
For half of his life, Josh Stiles has been working in construction. He got his start at the age of 16, working on homes at the career center in Jackson County, Michigan. And after moving to Marion in 2020 – along with his wife Erica, and their 7 kids – he’s continued his construction career with their family-owned company, Your Way Construction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hillsdalecollegian.com
I starved to death in the noon lunch line
I do not believe it is possible to overstate the amount of time I have spent in the noon lunch line. Just yesterday, I was in line long enough to watch an entire Hillsdale romance run its course. The pair met by the library and were engaged by the time they got downstairs. I hear he proposed with an onion ring.
Thief breaks into three businesses in one night
Three businesses, less than a mile from each other, all broken into the same night.
WILX-TV
Collision brings down utility pole in Meridian Township, cuts power to stop light
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Friday morning cut power to a traffic light in Meridian Township. According to authorities, the collision happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Marsh and Lake Lansing roads. Consumers Energy reported to the scene to fix the issue. Marsh Road, north of...
Michigan man accused of killing wife, stepson at Florida RV park
A Michigan man has been arrested in Florida and charged with multiple crimes including first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping. WKMG-TV in Orlando reports that Justin Lamar Jones, 41, of Howell Township was arrested in Lake County on Wednesday. He is accused of killing his wife and stepson with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A new mural is taking shape in Jackson in preparation for Bright Walls finale
JACKSON, MI – A Montreal artist is busy in downtown Jackson painting a new mural in preparation for the final Bright Walls Festival. Michelle Hoogveld was chosen as this year’s preview artist for Bright Walls, the festival that decorates Jackson buildings with murals painted by local artists and those from throughout the nation and world. The four-day event is set for Sept. 8-11 this year.
WILX-TV
Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction. Now they are asking the city and the community for help. They are also asking for signage that tells drivers they’re still open for business during the road project.
Jackson College to bring Hispanic Heritage Festival downtown
JACKSON, MI – The Jackson County community is invited to an inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The event, hosted by Jackson College, will be held at the True Community Credit Union Square, located on the corner of W. Michigan Avenue and S. Jackson Street.
Island Living in Battle Creek? For $1.8M This Island Home Can Be Yours
Island living in Battle Creek? On gorgeous Lake Goguac, that lifestyle can be yours for $1.8 million, and you won't need to head to the tropics. On the market now is the perfect private oasis currently for sale including not one, but two homes for the asking price. Access to...
Consumers working to fix traffic light following crash
Consumers Energy is working to repair a traffic light following a crash involving a car striking a pole.
jtv.tv
Jackson News Briefs September 2, 2022
Alro Steel has entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets of Access Metals in Baltimore, Maryland, on September 30, 2022. Founded in 2006 by Yolanda Drenner, Access Metals is a service center specializing in small orders with quick and competitive service to customers in manufacturing, machining, and fabricating. This purchase will allow Alro to grow our customer base in the eastern United States while providing improved service for cut-to-size metals.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
jtv.tv
Construction Schedule and Design Drawings Released for New Jackson YMCA
(September 1, 2022 11:02 AM) The Jackson YMCA today announced site preparation work will begin in the coming weeks as they released design drawings and a construction schedule for a new Jackson YMCA. More than 40 Jackson community leaders received an update from Y leadership and its capital campaign volunteer team at a Wednesday presentation. The site work signals the beginning of a long- awaited process that will ultimately result in a new YMCA facility scheduled for completion at the end of 2024.
Comments / 0