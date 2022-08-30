Read full article on original website
Curious crowd shows up to check out Illinois 57 plans
QUINCY — The conference room at Downtown Quincy’s Atrium hotel was filled with charts, maps and big screens Thursday evening showing potential improvements for Illinois 57 between Broadway and I-172. The project, which has an overall price tag of about $75 million, appears to have been scaled down...
MRN THIS WEEK: Todd Pettit, Quincy Public Schools
The first-year superintendent talks about the start of the school year and already facing the challenge of finding a new insurance provider for the Quincy School District’s more than 1,700 employees. Muddy River News This Week is furnished by Harvey’s. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?
IDOT open house TODAY to look at possible Illinois 57 improvements
QUINCY — The Illinois Department of Transportation’s open house to discuss options for improving Illinois 57 is today. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Atrium, 201 S. Third. In July, IDOT presented it recommendations to the Quincy Community Advisory Group, who is pitching the...
QPD Blotter for Sept. 1, 2022
Donald W Miller Jr, 29, 627 Oak St, Theft at 513 Hampshire St on 08/23/2022. NTA 177. Tamy L Lewis, 58, Mt Sterling, Stealing at 5211 Broadway St on 08/29/2022. NTA 168. Skyler M Call, 23, 415 Hampshire St, reports the theft of his Xbox, headphones and controller on 08/17/2022. 177.
Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau receives $200,000 in grants to help with photos, website and visitor profile
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau will receive more than $200,000 from four grants from the Missouri Division of Tourism. The Convention and Visitors Bureau always applies for the annual Marketing Matching Grant. However, the bureau, like others around the state, also applied for multiple Platform Development Grants in addition to the Marketing Matching Grant.
Annual art history luncheon to highlight life of Elizabeth ‘Grandma’ Layton
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council will present its ninth annual art history luncheon at noon on Fri., Sept. 9, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main. The art history luncheon is a special event designed to fit into a workday lunch hour while educating, enriching and engaging through focusing on a famous painter, painting or art period.
Kroc Center seeking vendors for fall Upscale Garage Sale on Oct. 8
QUINCY — The Kroc Center is seeking vendors for the fall Upscale Garage Sale, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. This event will allow vendors and shoppers to get a head start selling and buying holiday items, winter apparel, décor, children’s items and more inside the Kroc Center gymnasium. A 10 foot by 10 foot booth can be rented for $35. A 10 foot by 20 foot booth can be rented for $70. Booths needing electrical access, which are limited in availability, can be rented for an additional $10. Booth payment must be made by Sept. 30.
St. Louis man unsuccessful in attempt to flee from Hannibal police, charged with delivery of controlled substance
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A St. Louis man is in the Marion County Jail and has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Jae’Von M. Renfoe, 20, of St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 1. Renfoe’s charge stems from an incident that began at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday the 1700 block of Chestnut.
Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois
Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
Memorial Hospital welcomes four new members to Evergreen Center team
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions’ Evergreen Center recently welcomed four new team members — Valerie Brown, Max Holmes, Ashley Haynes and Dr. Prema Sanne. Brown will be the program director, responsible for directing and coordinating the activities of program staff and providing community education...
Hannibal Arts Council recognizes community arts leadership with Paragon Art Awards
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council recently recognized several community members with 2022 Paragon Art Awards. Award winners were presented original award pieces by Hannibal artist Kim Caisse. Roger McGregor was awarded the Ultimate Paragon, the highest award presented. He was recognized for his commitment to the Hannibal...
‘We are definitely moving in the right direction’: Boaters, Park District officials pleased with talks about marina
QUINCY — Chris Griggs called it “a dialogue like we’ve never had before, which is very much appreciated.”. A group of local boaters and renters informally met for about 90 minutes with Quincy Park Board commissioners John Frankenhoff and Jeff VanCamp on Tuesday to talk about issues involving boating on the Mississippi River and finding a way to keep Art Keller Marina open past 2023.
Pike County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 22-28, 2022
Jasen T Triplett M W 35 08/23/2022 18:30:51 20150135-014 Pittsfield Police Department720 ILCS 5.0/32-10 VIOLATION BAIL BOND. Pittsfield Police Department720 ILCS 5.0/40-2302-12 VIOLATION-ORDER OF PROTECTION. Emily L King F W 33Barry, IL 08/26/2022 08:26:59 08/29/2022 06:54:55 20210193-004 Pike County Sheriff625 ILCS 5.0/11-501-A DUI ALCOHOL/DRUGS. Timothy M Malone M W 42...
Quincy University homecoming weekend set for Sept. 22-25
QUINCY – Quincy University will have its annual homecoming weekend Sept. 22-25, with numerous events planned for alumni, students and the community. Festivities kick-off on Thursday, Sept. 22, with the homecoming parade, pep rally and the annual balloon glow event. Weekend events include favorites like the Chuck French Memorial...
