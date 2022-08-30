Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York dairy farmers face challenges of inflation, supply chain and weather
Farmers of all kinds have faced difficulties this year with drought, inflation and supply chain issues. New York’s dairy farmers are no different. The New York State Fair hosted "Dairy Day" to honor them. Dairy is recognized all throughout the fair with the butter sculpture, dairy cow birthing center and the dairy products building.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York comptroller: Pension contribution rates will increase for public employers
Contribution rates for public employers in New York are set to increase as Wall Street gyrations over the last several months have created headwinds for the state pension fund, New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Thursday announced. The announcement, which will affect rates for the fiscal year beginning April...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Drug company CEO pleads guilty to selling tainted medicine
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former owner and CEO of a South Florida drug manufacturing company has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for lying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and allowing contaminated medicine to go to pediatric hospitals. Raidel Figueroa...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Questions continue for limo safety review in New York
A report on limousine safety is due in a month, but some lawmakers are concerned it won't have nearly enough information to provide further safety recommendations. New York officials are awaiting the findings of a report detailing the safety needs of the limousine industry, first announced after a 2018 stretch limo crash killed 20 people in Schoharie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
California wildfire destroys 100 homes, other buildings
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m....
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York attorney general calls on credit card companies to categorize gun sales
New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to three major credit card companies Friday urging them to create a specific category for all gun and ammunition sales. James and Bonta wrote MasterCard, Visa and American Express asking for a new merchant category...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Watchdog groups want more teeth for transparency pledges
Good-government organizations and watchdog groups in New York are calling for an executive order to strengthen transparency plans promised a year ago by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measures, backed by the groups in a letter released Thursday, called for updating state agency transparency efforts, a checklist for compliance and current transparency requirements, making improvements to the state Division of Budget's database for how capital spending is being doled out and creating a public website for the budget office's transparency plan.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse shelter provides stability for area youth
Upstate cities like Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo struggle with the highest rates of childhood poverty in the nation. There are young New Yorkers who are often left with no home, as poverty leads to housing insecurity or a harmful home life. But there is a place that offers more than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
How New York schools can retain bus drivers amid shortage
School districts continue to struggle with finding and retaining bus drivers amid a nationwide shortage, and the start of the new school year has once again put the problem into relief for officials. A study released Thursday by researchers at the University at Albany found that retaining bus drivers can...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Big turnout for Sullivan County meeting on state gun laws
Sullivan County legislators called a special meeting to hear from community members and brief them about the new gun laws signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this summer that took effect this week. Some expressed frustration during a public comment period. “All the gun violence seems to happen in gun-free...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Zeldin, New York GOP candidates use WNY case to hammer state's bail laws
Republicans across New York have been pushing for the state to change its bail laws. Candidate for governor Lee Zeldin said while the governor's office uses data points to argue the current laws are working, there are too many stories of criminals who are released and proceed to commit more heinous crimes.
Comments / 1