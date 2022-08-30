Read full article on original website
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing.
Arkansas school credits teaching success to learning philosophy
RISON, Ark. — By now, teachers in Arkansas are well into their lesson plans— and finding ways to keep students engaged while learning has been a challenge since long before the pandemic. Leaders at Woodlawn School District in Southeast Arkansas have a plan that could answer the question...
Arkansas eviction fears grow in the post-pandemic era
Rising prices and rising housing costs lead to increasing concerns about foreclosure or eviction in Arkansas.
CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council will be distributing USDA commodities across Pulaski County on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m. All individuals must present identification prior to receiving commodities— a photo ID is preferred. Individuals must meet income requirements to qualify. Food items available...
Arkansas housing market cooling, not as quickly as national rate and with some bright spots
Arkansas's housing market is not facing as much a decline as what is being reported nationally.
New COVID omicron vaccine coming to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new COVID vaccine that will target the virus' omicron variant will be coming to Arkansas this month. Pharmacies and medical centers across the state can expect to get the new doses within the next week— and experts said that it came at a good time.
Historic I-30 Speedway nearing finish line, city documents show
The I-30 Speedway in Little Rock has been going strong for more than six decades, but city documents show it could be nearing the finish line.
Local youth programs aimed at keeping teens out of the street see increase in attendance
There are many youth programs in Arkansas. Two Little Rock organizations focused on engaging teens with learning to keep them off the street are seeing more kids walk through the doors
swark.today
Ex-Pulaski County Election Commissioner first Arkansans inducted into Knights of Rizal
Price is the first Arkansan ever inducted into the Knights of Rizal, the official Order of Chivalry of the Republic of the Philippines. Little Rock, Ark, August 30, 2022 – On Saturday, August 20, Joshua Ang Price, former Pulaski County Election Commissioner and new Deputy Director of Arkansas United, was inducted into the Order of the Knights of Rizal, the official Order of Chivalry of the Republic of the Philippines, in Honolulu, Hawaii. As the first county election commissioner and candidate for Secretary of State in Arkansas of Filipino-descent, Price was honored for his work in protecting voting access and advocating for equality and civil rights for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) and minority communities in the state, as well as nationally. He is the first member of the Knights of Rizal from the state of Arkansas.
Little Rock homeless shelter seeing more young adults amid teacher shortage
A call for teachers to help educate young adults as the Little Rock Compassion Center is going through a teacher shortage and are seeing more young adults coming in for help.
Little Rock native receives honor for work evacuating Afghanistan
The Women in Federal Law Enforcement, Julie Y. Cross Award is only available to women federal law enforcement officers, with one Little Rock woman receiving that honor.
Family, friends of Cabot bull rider injured in June holding benefit event Sept. 3
For the past few months, KARK News has been following a young Arkansas bull rider who was injured during the High School Rodeo Finals.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hot Springs, AR (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re searching for a fantastic spot to eat, look no further than the best eateries in Hot Springs, AR. Dining in Hot Springs, AR is a special experience thanks to the abundance of atmosphere and options it provides. So why wait? Make reservations now and indulge in some tasty food!
Martha Mitchell’s Pine Bluff childhood home opens to the public
Martha Mitchell is best known for her outspoken behavior regarding the Watergate Scandal that resulted in President Nixon being ousted from office and her husband in jail. Mitchell was an informant for all of Nixon's administration's corrupt activities.
5newsonline.com
Students in Arkansas react to Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A week after President Biden made the big announcement of a student loan debt relief plan, many questions have been left unanswered. No matter who you ask, everyone has been impacted by the Biden administration's plan to cancel student loan debt in some way. Derrick...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Jamarco Christopher Jones of Fort Smith, Arkansas
Jamarco Christopher Jones was born on July 7, 2001, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Chris Jones and Wyakiety Williams. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Fort Smith. He attended Stuttgart Public Schools in Stuttgart, Arkansas, then transferred to Vian High School in Vian, Oklahoma.
New public transit service coming to Conway
CONWAY, Ark. — Rock Region METRO teamed up with the City of Conway to launch a public microtransit service zone called METRO Connect Conway in late October. They will be hosting two public information meetings on Tuesday, September 13. from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., and Wednesday, September 14, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at Conway City Hall.
City brainstorms ideas for area under I-30 in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many of us have found ourselves constantly thinking about the I-30 crossing project as we get to and from where we need to go— rarely do any of us give any thought to the space underneath. Architects like James Meyer have been working to...
bestofarkansassports.com
Bobby Petrino’s Pre-Homecoming Trip to the Natural State Highlights Arkansas Ties in Week 1 Slate
A little more than two weeks before his homecoming in Fayetteville, Bobby Petrino will be back on a sideline in the Natural State on Thursday. The former Arkansas football coach will begin his third season as Missouri State’s head coach with a road trip to Conway, Ark., for a matchup with Central Arkansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Estes Stadium and the game will be streamed on ESPN-Plus.
Largest All-Female Motorcycle Parade+Rally Coming to Hot Springs
The largest traveling ladies' motorcycle parade and rally in the USA "Ladies in Leather," is coming to historic downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas Sept. 8-11, 2022. Ladies in Leather will feature an all-female motorcycle parade on Saturday, there will be a lot of fun activities going on during this event such as the XDL Wheelie Bike Experience, guided and self-guided tours of the city, and surrounding mountain region.
