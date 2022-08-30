ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 6

R H
4d ago

Corbin is a great athlete. He 6’8” played in NFL and was very good professional boxer. His character needs an update.

Reply
4
Related
PWMania

Roman Reigns Walks Out of Post-WWE Clash at the Castle Press Conference

WWE aired a press conference following the Clash at the Castle show with some of the wrestlers who competed at the event. The press conferences began with Triple H discussing the show and the economic boost that WWE provided to Cardiff, with more than 70% of the fans in attendance coming from outside the city.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Confirms Controversial Superstar Will Never Return To The Company

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and in 2021 the company cut ties with former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream. Recently Velveteen Dream, real name Patrick Clark, has been making headlines due to his legal troubles as he was arrested twice in the month of August. Clark has also seemingly been pushing for a WWE return as he started using the #BringBackVelveteenDream hashtag on social media.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Kurt Angle
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Drew Mcintyre
PWMania

Steel Cage Match Revealed for WWE RAW

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, a match for the United States Championship will take place inside a steel cage. The Miz challenged United States Champion Bobby Lashley to a match via social media, which ultimately led to the match being set up. Miz claimed that if it weren’t for Dexter Lumis’s appearance the previous Monday, he would have won. Miz continued by saying that he will make the title relevant and that he wants it to be bigger than any other title in WWE.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Ronda Rousey's WWE Clash At The Castle Status

Ronda Rousey, as of midweek, was reportedly not scheduled to travel to Cardiff, Wales for Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey was originally earmarked for the show at Principality Stadium, but WWE changed up its initial plans for the Baddest Woman on the Planet.
WWE
PWMania

Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member

Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle. During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Champion#Combat#Summerslam
PWMania

Rumor Killer on Miro Asking for His AEW Release

There is reportedly no truth to the rumors that Miro has asked AEW to release him from his contract. Today, there was a rumor that Miro had asked for his AEW release; however, Fightful Select reports that numerous sources who would be knowledgeable about such a situation have dismissed the story.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/2/22)

The WWE Clash at The Castle go-home episode of SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena. You can access the complete spoilers from the taping by clicking here. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have his Two-Year Championship Celebration on SmackDown,...
DETROIT, MI
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Has Warning For Tyson Fury Ahead Of WWE Clash At The Castle

Clash at the Castle main event challenger Drew McIntyre gave advice to WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury about attending the big event in Cardiff. "Three words to learn and you've got it 'Battle at the Castle,'" two-time WWE Champion McIntyre told the "Gorilla Position," mocking Tyson Fury's recent flub. "Stay at my match though. End of the match, do what you want. In the match you just sit there and watch me. I'm not running into your boxing matches with chairs."
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Major Heel Turn At WWE Clash At The Castle

After much speculation throughout the summer, Dominik Mysterio has finally turned heel. Dominik's heel turn happened during Saturday's WWE premium live event, Clash at the Castle. After Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Dominik entered the ring with them and instead of celebrating their win, he gave Edge a low blow. He also attacked his father, who had tried to plead with him to stop his attack on Edge.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins worked Matt Riddle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle really don’t like each other. Since entering into a feud following Cody Rhodes’ brutal victory over the man formerly known as the “Monday Night Messiah” at Hell in a Cell, Rollins has had it out for Riddle, and their interactions have only grown more and more contentious with each passing interaction.
WWE
PWMania

At Least One AEW Star Requested Their Release to Return to WWE

During a meeting with talent week, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that the company’s Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh had emailed WWE’s Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon to warn them about tampering with their contracts. According to earlier reports, WWE made contact with a talent already signed with...
WWE
PWMania

Debuts, Returns, And Exits

As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Stable Reunites At WWE Clash At The Castle

Anticipation for Clash at the Castle has been at an all time high in recent weeks, and Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus at the big event. Sheamus made his entrance with Brawling Brutes stablemates Butch and Ridge Holland, and Gunther didn’t come alone either. Gunther...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Theory Believes WWE NXT Star Is The Randy Orton Of His Generation

Theory bridged past and future in interview on the YouTube-based SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about John Cena's impact on his personal and professional life while offering his pick on which wrestler could inherit Randy Orton's star spot in the WWE orbit. SHAK Wrestling host Shakiel Mahjouri questioned Theory on...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy