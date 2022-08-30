Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company
It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
ESPN
WWE Clash at the Castle: Roman Reigns survives with help from a new member of The Bloodline
In an instant classic for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns outlasted Drew McIntyre on Saturday before more than 60,000 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. "The Tribal Chief" needed three spears, two Superman Punches, two guillotines and even the help of a new member of The Bloodline, Solo...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey's WWE Clash At The Castle Status
Ronda Rousey, as of midweek, was reportedly not scheduled to travel to Cardiff, Wales for Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey was originally earmarked for the show at Principality Stadium, but WWE changed up its initial plans for the Baddest Woman on the Planet.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Has Warning For Tyson Fury Ahead Of WWE Clash At The Castle
Clash at the Castle main event challenger Drew McIntyre gave advice to WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury about attending the big event in Cardiff. "Three words to learn and you've got it 'Battle at the Castle,'" two-time WWE Champion McIntyre told the "Gorilla Position," mocking Tyson Fury's recent flub. "Stay at my match though. End of the match, do what you want. In the match you just sit there and watch me. I'm not running into your boxing matches with chairs."
wrestlinginc.com
Major Heel Turn At WWE Clash At The Castle
After much speculation throughout the summer, Dominik Mysterio has finally turned heel. Dominik's heel turn happened during Saturday's WWE premium live event, Clash at the Castle. After Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Dominik entered the ring with them and instead of celebrating their win, he gave Edge a low blow. He also attacked his father, who had tried to plead with him to stop his attack on Edge.
Seth Rollins worked Matt Riddle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle really don’t like each other. Since entering into a feud following Cody Rhodes’ brutal victory over the man formerly known as the “Monday Night Messiah” at Hell in a Cell, Rollins has had it out for Riddle, and their interactions have only grown more and more contentious with each passing interaction.
stillrealtous.com
Stable Reunites At WWE Clash At The Castle
Anticipation for Clash at the Castle has been at an all time high in recent weeks, and Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus at the big event. Sheamus made his entrance with Brawling Brutes stablemates Butch and Ridge Holland, and Gunther didn’t come alone either. Gunther...
wrestlinginc.com
Theory Believes WWE NXT Star Is The Randy Orton Of His Generation
Theory bridged past and future in interview on the YouTube-based SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about John Cena's impact on his personal and professional life while offering his pick on which wrestler could inherit Randy Orton's star spot in the WWE orbit. SHAK Wrestling host Shakiel Mahjouri questioned Theory on...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'
Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Comments On The Fan Response To Him Saying 'Wrestling' On WWE TV
Vince McMahon was known for banning words and phrases during his 40-year tenure as the CEO and Chairman of the Board for WWE. Two of the most well-known phrases/words that were banned were "wrestling" and "wrestler," despite the fact that WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment. McMahon is officially retired following allegations of using company money to pay women he engaged in inappropriate sexual relations with to keep silent, therefore, Triple H has taken over as head of creative. On the August 15 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre engaged in a promo battle ahead of their match where McIntyre stated, "We're wrestlers in a wrestling ring, let's just freaking wrestle!"
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Solo Sikoa's WWE Future
Solo Sikoa could be the latest member of the Anoa'i family to join WWE's main roster full-time. PWInsider is reporting that the son of Rikishi, cousin of Roman Reigns, and brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso is expected to be promoted from "NXT 2.0" as soon as possible, and it could happen as early as this month if all goes according to plan.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Makes WWE Main Roster Debut At Clash At The Castle
"NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut this Saturday, September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event. Sikoa made his debut while helping his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre. His older brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso weren't at the event due to not being cleared. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were attacked by McIntyre this past Friday on "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Blunt Response To Why Thunder Rosa And CM Punk Do Not Get Equal AEW Promo Time
In the past few months, CM Punk and Thunder Rosa both went down with injuries during their reigns as AEW World Champion and Women's World Champion, respectively. But while Punk announced his injury in the ring on "AEW Rampage" receiving around eight minutes to cut a promo in person, Rosa was given less than a minute in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." When asked about the disparity, AEW CEO Tony Khan was blunt about the difference in time Punk and Rosa got when announcing their injuries.
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Pulled From WWE Clash At The Castle
WWE has been hyping up Clash at the Castle for months and on Saturday the event will finally take place from Cardiff, Wales. Some of the biggest stars in the company will be in action at Clash at the Castle, but it doesn’t sound like fans should expect to see Ronda Rousey.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley On How The WWE Locker Room Feels About The New Company Leadership
Vince McMahon had been known to have a stranglehold on WWE's creative process during his long tenure as the company's Chairman & CEO. Now that McMahon has retired, it's opened the door for fresh ideas on the main roster and on NXT. During a Clash at the Castle preview show...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Braun Strowman Possibly Returning To WWE
Earlier this week, a report emerged that suggested that Adam Scherr, who many wrestling fans will remember as WWE star Braun Strowman, could be on his way back to WWE. Now, a new report is suggesting that we can upgrade the odds of Strowman making his way back from a "maybe" to a "when, not if." According to PWInsider, Strowman will be returning to wrestle for the WWE, and imminently. Sources confirmed that Strowman will be making his return this Monday on "Raw", airing out of Kansas City. No mention was made of Strowman possibly appearing at WWE's Clash at the Castle event this weekend, indicating that fans should not expect him at WWE's UK premium live event.
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s Up Next: Former WWE World Champion Likely Returning This Month
He’s almost here. WWE is currently in a time of change as several former stars are returning to the company after being released over the last few years. That has opened up several different doors, some of which have led to a few very interesting moments. It means something when someone makes their return, and now we might be in for another such instance.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ouch: AEW Star Suggests He Needs Neck Fusion Surgery
That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be very serious. Some will leave a wrestler on the shelf for a long time and can completely change the way their careers work. You never want to see something like that happen but sometimes there is no way around it. A current star is hinting that he might be in for a pretty serious injury.
