ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Kent State at Washington

Washington dominated every statistical category and unloaded their bench as players like Gaard Memmelaar, Myles Murao, Griffin Waiss, Drew Fowler and Makell Esteen each got the opportunity to come in and contribute. 11:50 Fourth Quarter: Washington 45, Kansas State 20. The Huskies are able to answer after KSU's score. On...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy