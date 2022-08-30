Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEM
Friends build memorial for 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 2. Mt. Morris Township residents honored who they call a pillar in the community, Margaret Perry. SK Siltron starts public art project in Wenonah Park. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. SK Siltron held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
81-year-old dies from cardiac episode after crash in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI - Police are investigating a crash in Isabella County that left an 81-year-old man dead due to cardiac complications. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads in Union Township.
WNEM
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
abc12.com
Police identify woman killed in Bay County and suspect killed by deputy
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released names of the Bay County woman killed last weekend and her alleged killer, who was shot and killed by a responding sheriff deputy. Michigan State Police confirm 27-year-old Bethany Taylor was killed in her residence at Bangor Downs Townhouses in Bangor Township...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kisswtlz.com
Stepbrother Charged in Saginaw Girl’s Death
A juvenile suspect arrested in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl in Saginaw Tuesday was her stepbrother. Jameion Peterson, 14, was arraigned on a charge of open murder Wednesday, and is being charged as an adult. Police found the body of Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in a vacant lot near...
WNEM
Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting
BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
abc12.com
Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Juvenile’ Arrested After Girl, 10, Found Slain in Abandoned Lot
Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the homicide of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead just hours after being reported missing, authorities said. The search for Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore, of Saginaw, Michigan, began after she was reported missing on Tuesday evening. Her body was then found in an abandoned lot on the same block from where she disappeared just a few hours later. Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said police arrested a juvenile male in connection with the killing on Wednesday morning. Vetter did not disclose the boy’s age or his connection to Turner-Moore, and she could not say how the victim was killed. She added that no other suspect is believed to be at large.Read it at MLive
WNEM
State police investigating deadly Tuscola Co. crash
JUNIATA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead after police say her vehicle went off a road in Tuscola County, rolled over, and struck a tree. The crash happened near M-46 and Ringle Road in Juniata Township about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. A 78-year-old woman from Vassar,...
abc12.com
Saginaw City Councilman hit with baseball bat after dispute on couple's property
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A dispute allegedly ended with a man hitting a Saginaw City Councilman with a baseball bat. The man was arrested and later released from jail after the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office declined to issue criminal charges at this time. Saginaw City Councilman Michael Flores lives on...
WNEM
Police trying to ID person of interest in breaking and entering investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are asking for your help as they try to identify a person of interest in a breaking and entering investigation. The incident happened at Don’s Diner, located at 3833 Corunna Road in Flint, about 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 30. Anyone that can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
81-Year-Old Man Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Mt Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, MI)
Official reports from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office state that an 81-year-old man died after a car crash in Mt. Pleasant on Friday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
abc12.com
Juvenile in custody in connection with homicide of 10-year-old Saginaw girl
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police confirm a juvenile is in custody in the connection with the death of 10-year-old Namyla Turner. The little girl's body was found Tuesday morning in a field near the home where she had been staying on South 12th Street. Police have not confirmed...
Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital
AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
wsgw.com
Juvenile Arrested in Death of Saginaw Girl
Michigan State Police have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl Tuesday in Saginaw. Investigators found the girl’s body in a vacant lot near S. 12th and Annesley Streets, after she had been reported missing from a home in the 800 block of S. 12th Street.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Township Police Investigating Vehicle Thefts
Police continue to remind residents to roll up windows and lock their vehicle doors at night. Three more reports have come into the Saginaw Township Police Department of vehicles stolen from homes where the owners have admitted to leaving them unlocked with the keys left inside. The thefts occurred late Saturday or early Sunday from locations including Bock Road and Pheasant Run Apartments. The vehicles were eventually found at a Buena Vista Township location, though police have not made any arrests at this time.
Juvenile suspect arrested in homicide of 10-year-old Saginaw girl who had been reported missing
SAGINAW, MI — Police have made an arrest in the homicide of a Saginaw girl who was reported missing, then found slain hours later near her house. Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter confirmed at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, police arrested a juvenile male in connection with the killing. She could not divulge the suspect’s age or his connection to the victim.
abc12.com
Vassar woman dies after crashing into ditch along M-46
A 78-year-old woman from Vassar died after her vehicle crashed into a ditch, rolled over and hit a tree along M-46 in Tuscola County. Vassar woman dies after crashing into a ditch along M-46 Michigan State Police say 78-year-old Joyce D. Jackson was driving west on M-46 when she went...
Comments / 13