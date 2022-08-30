Read full article on original website
Guilty plea from one of two defendants in Charles City robbery case
CHARLES CITY — One of two people from Charles City arrested after a robbery and assault in July has pleaded guilty in the case. A criminal complaint charged 41-year-old Darius Mason and 39-year-old Kathyleen Mason with first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury. The pair are accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them on July 10th. The complaint says the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body causing injury and pain, with the injuries including a broken nose, fractured ankle, as well as bruising and swelling on and above the left eye.
Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide in crash near Nora Springs now faces additional charges
MASON CITY — Additional charges have been filed against a Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles as well as injuring two others. Court documents state that a blood sample taken from Hoy tested at .179, over twice the legal limit for operating while intoxicated.
Charles City man accused of crashing car into neighbor’s home pleads not guilty
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house has pleaded not guilty. 51-year-old James Foster Junior is accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall.
Twin Cities-based company to purchase former ShopKo building in Mason City, transform it into golf car manufacturing facility
MASON CITY — A Twin Cities-based company has announced that they are buying the former ShopKo building in Mason City and transforming it into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing facility. EVCO Holdings LLC says after an extensive search, it’s in a preliminary agreement to purchase the building...
Mason City superintendent: low state funding makes it tough for districts to deal with inflation
MASON CITY — The Mason City Community School District’s superintendent hopes legislators will look at a higher funding level for education in the future. Pat Hamilton says state funding is not enough in today’s economic climate. “State funding has been between 1.5 to 2.5%. As we know inflation has been closer to 7-8% this year. It makes it tough. Natural gas prices are up, electricity is up, fuel for our buses is up. It does make it tough to balance the books at 2.5%. Of course we’d love to get more, but we’ve got to work with whatever we get, so in the end, whatever we get from the state is what we have to work with, and we have to balance our books based on what we get.”
“Best in Show” winner announced for River City Sculptures on Parade display
MASON CITY — The “Best in Show” winner of the 10th annual River City Sculptures on Parade display has been announced. The piece entitled “Reflective Moments” is the creation of Ruth Gee of Hastings Michigan, who will receive a cash award of $2000. The judges...
