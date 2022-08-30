Read full article on original website
Related
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
1500-year-old painting has totally different look of Jesus.
Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
Woman refuses to put clean fitted sheets on the bed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother had a very strange way of changing the sheets on the family's beds when my mother and her siblings were growing up. She never changed the bedsheets all at once. Instead, she changed one single sheet at a time.
AOL Corp
A child’s amputated fingertip leads to the recall of 14,000 baby strollers
Strollers should hold a child, not hold the threat a child might lose fingers or toes. That’s why UPPAbaby recalled 14,400 All-Terrain Ridge Jogging Strollers. The exact problem, as described in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use.”
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Labor Day mattress and bedding deals for 2022
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your mattress or purchase new bedding, experts say that Labor Day is a good time to do so. With sales at both large retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, you can save on standard mattresses, as well as cooling mattresses, or mattresses designed with eco-friendly fabric. Retailers are also hosting sales on pillows, sheets and mattress toppers. We rounded up notable deals and sales on mattress and bedding this Labor Day to help you navigate through the number of options available online.
momcollective.com
To Heat or to Ice? How to Treat Your Child’s Sports Injury
Unfortunately, injuries are often a part of sports. Perhaps you took them to a Louisville City FC game and inspired their love for soccer. Their first few practices and games went fine, but they pulled a muscle or sprained their wrist after a particularly rough fall. Now you need to know – when should you apply heat to an injury?
momcollective.com
Help Boost Your T(w)een Girl’s Healthy Relationships
While we don’t yet know what the long-term consequences will be for our tweens and teens who lived through Covid-19 during some of the most formative years of their lives, we do know that the experience was super challenging for so many of them. Even before the pandemic, rates...
KIDS・
inputmag.com
These 3D-printed boots mold to your feet without laces
Shoes aren’t one-size-fits-all, but German brand WertellOberfell thinks they could be. Using 3D printing, the company has devised a pair of laceless shoes that naturally adapts to the wearer’s foot. The design concept for the Auxetic Wear shoes builds off the principles of auxetics, or objects with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tree Hugger
How to Make Macrame Plant Hangers for Your Home
Bohemian home decor is back in vogue, which means social media inspiration pages are awash with rattan, houseplants—so many houseplants—and earthy, natural tones. What embodies the boho aesthetic better than macrame?. Macrame seems like a tricky and time-consuming hobby, but it doesn't have to be either of those...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mum-of-five's 'life-changing' hack to buy kids' school shoes without dragging them to shops
A mother-of-five whose family hate shoe shopping has told of a life-changing hack which makes the school shoe shop much easier. Terry Wheatley, 33, says her kids - who are all under 10 - hate shoe shopping. Taking them out to buy as a group is a mammoth task, and...
momcollective.com
School Is Not the Best Place to Make Friends
But school is where all the kids are, right? It’s what movies, social media, and perhaps even your own experience has convinced adults, that your child will find their BFF at school. In fact, not having friends is one of the significant fears parents have each school year. Yet, the reality is that school is an artificial environment that does not actually lend itself to friendship. Accepting that school is not the best place to make friends will free both you and your child from unhealthy social stress.
This Game-Changing Amazon Find Organizes All the Sports Equipment in My Garage
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We recently moved into a new house and we are super lucky to have a good amount of common area storage in the form of a two-car garage, two under-stair closets, a linen closet, and a very spacious walk-up attic.
Eagerly expecting? Add taking Motherly’s Baby Safety Class to your to-do list
This article is sponsored by Target. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. Parenthood feels a bit like watching your heart exist outside of your body. It’s a beautiful experience that’s also slightly anxiety-inducing at times. It’s our motherly instinct to want to do everything in our power to keep our children safe. While occasional bumps and sniffles are inevitable, there are clear steps to take that can protect your child in certain situations—including safe sleep, feeding and car seat practices.
momcollective.com
In Sickness and In Health Part II: Hospital Recovery
This is a multi part series that will be posted monthly. Where dreams come from and nightmares roam that’s where I could be found for two months. Unawakened at first, then slowly scratching the surface to remember snippets or nothing of my time in the land of the living, I wove those fleeting moments of the world with my dreams, until finally finding myself awake more often, leaving the dream world creation I had made my own reality behind.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Easy Fine Motor Skills Kitchen Activity for Toddlers & Preschoolers
Simple fine motor skills practice games will stop the most active toddler or preschooler and capture their concentration and curiosity. This easy colander and straw fine motor activity is perfect to set up in your kitchen to keep little hands busy with colorful play. Easy Threading Activity Using Kitchen Items.
KIDS・
Comments / 0