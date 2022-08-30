ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to put clean fitted sheets on the bed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother had a very strange way of changing the sheets on the family's beds when my mother and her siblings were growing up. She never changed the bedsheets all at once. Instead, she changed one single sheet at a time.
A child’s amputated fingertip leads to the recall of 14,000 baby strollers

Strollers should hold a child, not hold the threat a child might lose fingers or toes. That’s why UPPAbaby recalled 14,400 All-Terrain Ridge Jogging Strollers. The exact problem, as described in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use.”
Labor Day mattress and bedding deals for 2022

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your mattress or purchase new bedding, experts say that Labor Day is a good time to do so. With sales at both large retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, you can save on standard mattresses, as well as cooling mattresses, or mattresses designed with eco-friendly fabric. Retailers are also hosting sales on pillows, sheets and mattress toppers. We rounded up notable deals and sales on mattress and bedding this Labor Day to help you navigate through the number of options available online.
To Heat or to Ice? How to Treat Your Child’s Sports Injury

Unfortunately, injuries are often a part of sports. Perhaps you took them to a Louisville City FC game and inspired their love for soccer. Their first few practices and games went fine, but they pulled a muscle or sprained their wrist after a particularly rough fall. Now you need to know – when should you apply heat to an injury?
Help Boost Your T(w)een Girl’s Healthy Relationships

While we don’t yet know what the long-term consequences will be for our tweens and teens who lived through Covid-19 during some of the most formative years of their lives, we do know that the experience was super challenging for so many of them. Even before the pandemic, rates...
These 3D-printed boots mold to your feet without laces

Shoes aren’t one-size-fits-all, but German brand WertellOberfell thinks they could be. Using 3D printing, the company has devised a pair of laceless shoes that naturally adapts to the wearer’s foot. The design concept for the Auxetic Wear shoes builds off the principles of auxetics, or objects with a...
How to Make Macrame Plant Hangers for Your Home

Bohemian home decor is back in vogue, which means social media inspiration pages are awash with rattan, houseplants—so many houseplants—and earthy, natural tones. What embodies the boho aesthetic better than macrame?. Macrame seems like a tricky and time-consuming hobby, but it doesn't have to be either of those...
School Is Not the Best Place to Make Friends

But school is where all the kids are, right? It’s what movies, social media, and perhaps even your own experience has convinced adults, that your child will find their BFF at school. In fact, not having friends is one of the significant fears parents have each school year. Yet, the reality is that school is an artificial environment that does not actually lend itself to friendship. Accepting that school is not the best place to make friends will free both you and your child from unhealthy social stress.
Eagerly expecting? Add taking Motherly’s Baby Safety Class to your to-do list

This article is sponsored by Target. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. Parenthood feels a bit like watching your heart exist outside of your body. It’s a beautiful experience that’s also slightly anxiety-inducing at times. It’s our motherly instinct to want to do everything in our power to keep our children safe. While occasional bumps and sniffles are inevitable, there are clear steps to take that can protect your child in certain situations—including safe sleep, feeding and car seat practices.
In Sickness and In Health Part II: Hospital Recovery

This is a multi part series that will be posted monthly. Where dreams come from and nightmares roam that’s where I could be found for two months. Unawakened at first, then slowly scratching the surface to remember snippets or nothing of my time in the land of the living, I wove those fleeting moments of the world with my dreams, until finally finding myself awake more often, leaving the dream world creation I had made my own reality behind.
Easy Fine Motor Skills Kitchen Activity for Toddlers & Preschoolers

Simple fine motor skills practice games will stop the most active toddler or preschooler and capture their concentration and curiosity. This easy colander and straw fine motor activity is perfect to set up in your kitchen to keep little hands busy with colorful play. Easy Threading Activity Using Kitchen Items.
