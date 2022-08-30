Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Security guard struck at Simsbury High School: Police
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are searching for the person who allegedly struck a security guard in the Simsbury High School parking lot. According to the Simsbury police, officers were awaiting the arrival of a parent who was upset about an incident that involved his child. When the parent arrived, he spoke to police […]
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Waterbury bar
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead from a shooting at a Waterbury bar and two others have been injured. Police say they were called to Lit Ultra Lounge at 483 West Main Street at 1:55 a.m. for a shooting. There they found a person inside the bar that had been shot and learned […]
Hamden man gets 18 months in fatal Ansonia crash
DERBY — A Hamden man was sentenced to serve a year and a half behind bars this summer in connection to a 2018 crash in Ansonia that killed a 78-year-old man. But as one of the victim’s children said this week, no amount of jail time could truly compensate — especially in light of what happened after the crash.
Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year
Attorney General William Tong announced he is launching an investigation into comments made by a Greenwich school administrator. A deadly fire in Middletown is under investigation. One dead in early morning fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. One person was killed in an early morning fire in Middletown Thursday. Vigil held...
Local news covers shooting incident is in Manchester
It’s not unusual for a local newscast to open with the story of a shooting, but usually the incident takes place in Hartford or New Haven. On Thursday, however, the details of a shooting hit close to home — Manchester. The shooting of a 15-year-old on Manchester’s McKee...
Bristol elementary school holds last back-to-school parade
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — At Bristol’s Edgewood Elementary School, they don’t just go back to school. They march in a parade back to school, but the longtime tradition is coming to an end. The kids say there is something special about Edgewood. “The teachers are nice, and the kids are really outgoing and it’s really […]
Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Five teenagers from New Britain were involved in a car accident on Sunday, one sustaining a serious injury. Driver Vincente Pablo Estrada was in the left lane of Route 72 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail on the left shoulder.
Multiple storm grates stolen out of Hamden: Police
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after multiple storm gates were stolen out of Hamden in the past few weeks. The thefts occurred at various locations throughout the town and often on isolated streets, police said. Hamden police say the thefts create a serious hazard to anyone walking or driving near the basins and […]
Armed robbery at Norwich convenience store
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – An armed robbery at a Norwich convenience store is under investigation by police. Police say they were alerted to Friday’s robbery at Mak’s convenience store on Boswell Avenue by a 911 call from the store’s clerk. The clerk reported that a male with a gun demanded and stole cash from the […]
Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
Storm drain grates stolen in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after storm drain grates were stolen in Hamden. Authorities said multiple grates have been stolen around town over the past few weeks. The thefts hurt the town financially and are dangerous to anyone walking or driving near the drains, police said. Authorities...
Stay Safe! Connecticut State Police Announce Labor Day Weekend Checkpoints
Labor Day weekend is the last big party weekend before Summer "ends" and school begins. Your last chance to celebrate the Summer of 2022 and Connecticut's State Police want to help you do it safely. According to the Patch, Connecticut State Police have announced some sobriety checkpoints that will go...
West Hartford PD warn of check-washing scam
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is warning about “check washing” scams. These con artists apparently change the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks. Then fraudulently deposit them. Usually, they are stolen from mailboxes and literally washed in chemicals to clear the ink. Police say you can protect […]
Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
The simple fact is that public safety is a huge problem in Connecticut that must be addressed now. The second part of the equation is that it is outrageously expensive to live here. The post Do you feel safe, Connecticut? appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
VIDEO: Teens recovering after shooting, crash in Manchester
Meet Madeline Kizer a UCONN Junior who started a unique & creative way to keep clothing from being thrown away. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Twitter rolls out edit button, gov't program offers free internet. Updated: 6 hours ago. In Friday's Morning Business Report, Twitter rolls out an edit button, and a...
It’s Fair Season in CT!
CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said that ‘Fair Season’ is Connecticut’s fifth and best season, taking place every June through October. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the Chester Fair to see what they have to offer, and to hear all about what’s coming up next!
New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
Reckless Driver Going 110 MPH Nabbed After I-84 Pursuit Ends In Tolland, Police Say
A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident before leading police on a high-speed highway chase that topped 100 miles per hour. The ordeal began at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 10, when Massachusetts State Police in Worcester County attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the town of Charlton.
Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday
WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
