ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Security guard struck at Simsbury High School: Police

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are searching for the person who allegedly struck a security guard in the Simsbury High School parking lot. According to the Simsbury police, officers were awaiting the arrival of a parent who was upset about an incident that involved his child. When the parent arrived, he spoke to police […]
SIMSBURY, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Waterbury bar

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead from a shooting at a Waterbury bar and two others have been injured. Police say they were called to Lit Ultra Lounge at 483 West Main Street at 1:55 a.m. for a shooting. There they found a person inside the bar that had been shot and learned […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden man gets 18 months in fatal Ansonia crash

DERBY — A Hamden man was sentenced to serve a year and a half behind bars this summer in connection to a 2018 crash in Ansonia that killed a 78-year-old man. But as one of the victim’s children said this week, no amount of jail time could truly compensate — especially in light of what happened after the crash.
ANSONIA, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
Education
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
WTNH

Bristol elementary school holds last back-to-school parade

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — At Bristol’s Edgewood Elementary School, they don’t just go back to school. They march in a parade back to school, but the longtime tradition is coming to an end. The kids say there is something special about Edgewood. “The teachers are nice, and the kids are really outgoing and it’s really […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Five teenagers from New Britain were involved in a car accident on Sunday, one sustaining a serious injury. Driver Vincente Pablo Estrada was in the left lane of Route 72 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail on the left shoulder.
WTNH

Multiple storm grates stolen out of Hamden: Police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after multiple storm gates were stolen out of Hamden in the past few weeks. The thefts occurred at various locations throughout the town and often on isolated streets, police said. Hamden police say the thefts create a serious hazard to anyone walking or driving near the basins and […]
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Highschool
WTNH

Armed robbery at Norwich convenience store

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – An armed robbery at a Norwich convenience store is under investigation by police. Police say they were alerted to Friday’s robbery at Mak’s convenience store on Boswell Avenue by a 911 call from the store’s clerk. The clerk reported that a male with a gun demanded and stole cash from the […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Storm drain grates stolen in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after storm drain grates were stolen in Hamden. Authorities said multiple grates have been stolen around town over the past few weeks. The thefts hurt the town financially and are dangerous to anyone walking or driving near the drains, police said. Authorities...
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WTNH

West Hartford PD warn of check-washing scam

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is warning about “check washing” scams. These con artists apparently change the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks. Then fraudulently deposit them. Usually, they are stolen from mailboxes and literally washed in chemicals to clear the ink. Police say you can protect […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Teens recovering after shooting, crash in Manchester

Meet Madeline Kizer a UCONN Junior who started a unique & creative way to keep clothing from being thrown away. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Twitter rolls out edit button, gov't program offers free internet. Updated: 6 hours ago. In Friday's Morning Business Report, Twitter rolls out an edit button, and a...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH.com

It’s Fair Season in CT!

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said that ‘Fair Season’ is Connecticut’s fifth and best season, taking place every June through October. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the Chester Fair to see what they have to offer, and to hear all about what’s coming up next!
CHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday

WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy