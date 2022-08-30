Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
Route 61/The Grade in Schuylkill County has Reopened After Crash Overnight
Route 61 has reopened over being closed for several hours overnight due to a crash near Saint Clair. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, A crash around 2:15am, Saturday morning, at the intersection of Route 61 and Darkwater Road closed the highway, between Saint Clair and Frackville. Traffic...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: 2 injured after crash that closed part of I-78 West in Upper Macungie for hours
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - We're learning more about Thursday's crash on I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County that left traffic backed up for hours. Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer going west on the highway hit a motorcycle and its driver while approaching the Trexlertown exit. The motorcycle had been stationary on the side of the road.
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County. “Emergency preparedness is a critical part of […]
abc27.com
Pa. Turnpike service plaza fuel unavailable starting Sept. 6
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6. According to a release, the Sideling Hill Service Plaza in Fulton County will not have gas or diesel fuel starting on Tuesday. Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m.
Police In Florida Seek Pennsylvania Couple That Knocked Over Light Pole At City Hall
They are on the loose, according to police, and this Pennsylvania couple needs to fix a light pole. “This is Bonnie and Duane,” said Dunnellon Police Department. “They’re visiting from Pennsylvania and fled city hall after knocking over our light pole. If you see them,
Furniture store, car wash and 40+ other companies that leased space or purchased property in central Pa.
A furniture company, tobacco and vaping retailers, a car wash company, a grocer and a mattress firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Our latest list (the last one was back in June) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams, Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
WGAL
Driver critically injured in Lancaster County crash
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a serious crash in Lancaster County, east of Kinzers. Troopers said a truck passed stopped traffic in the 5200 block of Newport Road in Salisbury Township on Thursday afternoon. The truck went into the opposite lane and hit a tractor-trailer that was trying to turn left, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking woman's next of kin
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Macungie OKs proposed warehouse requests, liquor license for Cracker Barrel
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors approved waiver and deferral requests for a proposed warehouse Thursday night. Offered as the MilliporeSigma Distribution Center, the project calls for a 154,000-square-foot warehouse at 7034 Ambassador Drive, directly next door to the company's current operations at 6950 Ambassador Drive.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
DUI motorcycle crash kills man on Dauphin County road, not hit-and-run
One man died in a motorcycle crash in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County last night, according to State Police. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa.'s Health Department is distributing free potassium iodide tablets to residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday, Sept. 15, to Pennsylvanians within 10 miles of the state's four active nuclear power plants. The KI tablet giveaway is part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies. "Emergency preparedness is...
1 dead in crash in Dauphin County: police
Update: Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run, but instead a motorcyclist killed. A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents asked to conserve water as drought watch is declared for nearly 40 counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties and the agency is asking for voluntary water conversation. This comes as the Delaware Valley has had five heatwaves since the start of summer. "A few counties have...
WFMZ-TV Online
I-78 crash involving tractor-trailer, motorcycle ties up traffic for hours
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash on I-78 in Lehigh County is tying up traffic Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash involving a tractor-trailer and motorcycle happened at I-78 westbound at mile marker 49.9, in Upper Macungie Township, according to state police. All lanes have since...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect arrested in Poconos vacation resort burglaries
SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Michael Paul Moreno was arrested on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with burglary and related offenses. The Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg, began receiving complaints for late night burglaries, theft, and prowling around vacation resorts since 2018. The incidents happened in Smithfield Township, Paradise Township, and...
abc27.com
Mifflin County car crash leaves one dead
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead. The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.
Pa. lawmakers considering ’90 days or free’ law for PennDOT
Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a law that would require PennDOT to process paperwork in 90 days or else the "job is free."
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Car Detailing Business Forced Foster Children to Work in Business Without Pay
LEWISTOWN, PA – The owners of a Lewistown car detailing business have been accused of...
