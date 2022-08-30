ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: 2 injured after crash that closed part of I-78 West in Upper Macungie for hours

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - We're learning more about Thursday's crash on I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County that left traffic backed up for hours. Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer going west on the highway hit a motorcycle and its driver while approaching the Trexlertown exit. The motorcycle had been stationary on the side of the road.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Pa. Turnpike service plaza fuel unavailable starting Sept. 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6. According to a release, the Sideling Hill Service Plaza in Fulton County will not have gas or diesel fuel starting on Tuesday. Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m.
FULTON COUNTY, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
WGAL

Driver critically injured in Lancaster County crash

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a serious crash in Lancaster County, east of Kinzers. Troopers said a truck passed stopped traffic in the 5200 block of Newport Road in Salisbury Township on Thursday afternoon. The truck went into the opposite lane and hit a tractor-trailer that was trying to turn left, state police said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking woman's next of kin

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Upper Macungie OKs proposed warehouse requests, liquor license for Cracker Barrel

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors approved waiver and deferral requests for a proposed warehouse Thursday night. Offered as the MilliporeSigma Distribution Center, the project calls for a 154,000-square-foot warehouse at 7034 Ambassador Drive, directly next door to the company's current operations at 6950 Ambassador Drive.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead in crash in Dauphin County: police

Update: Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run, but instead a motorcyclist killed. A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect arrested in Poconos vacation resort burglaries

SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Michael Paul Moreno was arrested on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with burglary and related offenses. The Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg, began receiving complaints for late night burglaries, theft, and prowling around vacation resorts since 2018. The incidents happened in Smithfield Township, Paradise Township, and...
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County car crash leaves one dead

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead. The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA

