Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home
Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cuts
A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO) (Maricopa, AZ) As Pinal County farmers struggle to cope with the recently extended cut-off of Colorado River water, others in the region have responded to the historic drought more leisurely.
Arizona police respond to several school threats, reports of guns in last week
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A student at a San Tan Valley school has allegedly admitted to bringing a gun on campus, marking another incident over the last week where law enforcement was dispatched to respond to reports of guns or threats at an Arizona school. The Florence Unified...
AZFamily
Storms spark house fire, cause damage in areas of Queen Creek, San Tan Valley
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A monsoon storm passed through the East Valley and surrounding areas Thursday night, bringing lightning, high winds, and heavy rain. A lightning strike ignited a house fire in Queen Creek causing severe damage to the home. Flames could be seen shooting out of the home when firefighters arrived. They tried attacking the fire from inside the home, but the roof began to cave in and they pulled out. It took several crews over six hours to extinguish the fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
AZFamily
Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
Arizona man found dead after shootout with police identified
A man who was found dead in his backyard Monday afternoon after shooting at police and barricading himself inside his Villages at Rancho El Dorado home for 2 hours has been identified as Brian Simmons, who has a history of bizarre behavior around the city.
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiative
Pitcher (middle) with members of MOMnation AZ.Courtesy of Sara Pitcher. Warning: This story contains graphic depictions of domestic violence including sexual assault. (Florence, Ariz.) — The Phoenix woman whose story inspired the Pinal County Attorney's Office to launch its domestic abuse awareness program finally got some justice this week when the ex-husband who tried to kill her was sentenced to life in prison.
RELATED PEOPLE
santansun.com
Self-described QC ‘weirdo’ plants churches
By his own admission, 51-year Ben Cloud is more than a little bit odd. “I am absolutely a crackpot weirdo,” he said. Cloud, with his salt and pepper goatee, t-shirt and ball cap, runs a place called The Third Cup coffee shop in Queen Creek across the blacktop parking lot from Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery.
arizonasuntimes.com
Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
AZFamily
House heavily damaged after being struck by lightning in Queen Creek
A wall of dust from the southeast moved into the Chandler area on Friday evening. Lightning strikes caused a home to catch fire in Queen Creek Thursday night. Heavy rains, wind cause downed trees in East Valley. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:20 PM MST. |. Heavy rain came to...
AZFamily
Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica
Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix police confirmed as officers were searching the area, a man that matched the suspect’s description was detained by police. Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The plan would give Arizona teachers an immediate and...
Comments / 0