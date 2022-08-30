Read full article on original website
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company
It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
What A Pair: Former WWE Champion Makes Surprise Return To Rescue Happy Corbin
That could be a different way to go. There have been very few wrestlers who have gone on a roller coaster like Happy Corbin over the last few years. After his life fell apart due to a losing streak and losing his money, Corbin gambled his way back up to success, only to start losing all over again. Now someone has an idea of how to fix things up and it happens to be a Hall Of Famer.
He’s Up Next: NXT Star Set For WWE Call-Up “ASAP”, What He’s Doing
Join the team. There are a lot of talented stars under the WWE banner but not all of them are on the main roster. NXT is full of wrestlers who are being made ready to be promoted to either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown. It means something when those people get to move up to the next level and now it seems that we are going to be seeing the same thing happen again.
The Bell Tolls: WWE Has Plans To Use Undertaker Far More
He’ll be around. There have been so many wrestlers throughout WWE’s history that it is difficult to find a way to stand out. You will see some of them manage to make it happen though and those people are legends for the rest of their life. The company still brings some of its legends back every now and then and now one of its biggest legends is going to be around more often.
Ouch: AEW Star Suggests He Needs Neck Fusion Surgery
That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be very serious. Some will leave a wrestler on the shelf for a long time and can completely change the way their careers work. You never want to see something like that happen but sometimes there is no way around it. A current star is hinting that he might be in for a pretty serious injury.
WATCH: Long Awaited Turn Takes Place At WWE Clash At The Castle
It took long enough. There are times in wrestling where you can see the storyline twist coming from a mile away and that is not a bad thing. It can be nice to know where the story is going and then go in that direction anyway, as not every twist needs to be a surprise. That was the case this week, following a very long path to get us to anything happening.
The Gold Switches: Two New Champions Crowned In Different Promotions
Hand over the gold. Titles are the most important things in most wrestling promotions, as they are things that almost anyone can understand. Some wrestler has a shiny belt and someone else wants to take it away. That is the kind of thing that can drive a storyline for months and a title change means a lot. This week saw three titles changing hands on the same night.
Down It Goes? Another WWE Show Officially Canceled
That’s rarely a good sign. WWE does all kinds of events around the country and the world, some of which are some of the biggest events that any given area will see. It can be a big deal when WWE comes to town with all of the pomp and circumstance. Things do not always go as expected though and that seems to have happened again, as a show is not going to be taken place as planned.
30 Years In The Making: WWE Admits It Is Wrestling
It’s a different world. We are in the midst of several changes in WWE, with some things taking place that you would never believe possible just a few years ago. This comes as Vince McMahon has stepped away from the company, meaning all kinds of things that McMahon ordered over the years were being reset. Now perhaps the biggest of them all has been changed.
Yes, Again: Another AEW Star Injured, Return Status Unclear
That could be a problem. Injuries can cause all kinds of problems for a wrestler as you never know just how long someone is going to be out of action. A wrestler getting hurt is one of the worst things that can happen as you never know how bad an injury might be. Now another star has revealed that they are injured and to make matters worse, it is a reigning champion.
Give Him Time? Bad News On Gable Steveson’s WWE Training
I guess he could miss? WWE has a lot of talented wrestlers on their main roster but they need to regularly change things up to keep fresh blood flowing. That is easier said than done in some cases but their developmental program helps things out quite a bit. Every so often, WWE finds what seems to be a can’t miss prospect but that is certainly not a guarantee. That may be what is happening again.
REVIEW: Worlds Collide 2020: Walter SMASH
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
AEW All Out 2022 Preview, Predictions And Thoughts
For the first time in a good while, we are getting a full scale AEW pay per view rather than AEW and some other promotion mixing together to make a big special. As tends to be the case on AEW pay per views, the card is absolutely loaded, even to the point of being WAY too big. There are fifteen matches between the Zero Hour (better than Buy In) show and the main card, all of which are absolutely necessary. Let’s get to it.
Guest Star: Released WWE Star Returns To Company For Short Stint
He’s a different generation. Over the last few years, WWE has released all kinds of wrestlers, ranging from low level developmental stars up to former World Champions. That is the kind of shakeup that you do not see in any promotion very often and it is not exactly great for WWE. Some of those wrestlers have come back though and now another is getting at least a short term gig.
Funny Video: Roman Reigns Trolls Reporter At WWE Clash At The Castle Press Conference
The man asked a question. There are certain people in wrestling who become as bigger than anything else going on around them. As a result, they are treated differently and that is going to result in some weird situations from time to time. A wrestler might react to something in an odd way and that was what happened this week at a bit of a special event for WWE.
WWE Clash At The Castle Results
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
It’s More Complicated: Additional Details On Malakai Black’s AEW Status
More to it. One of the biggest and most interesting stories of the week is Malakai Black reportedly being unhappy with his place in AEW. While there have been mixed accounts of where Black is with AEW, there is the question of what Black is doing and what might be going on. We now know a bit more about the situation, but there is still a major detail missing.
Impact Wrestling Results – September 1, 2022
The road to Victory Road and then Bound For Glory continues and we’re going big this week. Honor No More is finally getting its shot against the Good Brothers for the Tag Team Titles. This is a long time coming and now the question is how far Impact is willing to go with Honor No More. Let’s get to it.
AEW Rampage Results – September 2, 2022
It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
The Last Rodeo: Mickie James Recreates Classic Storyline To End Her Career
Well it worked for Flair. Women’s wrestling has come a long way in the last few years but that might not have been possible without the efforts of some of the legends that came before this generation. There were a lot of women who put in some serious work to get this far and some of them are still around today. Now though, one of them seems ready to hang it up, but she has something to do first.
