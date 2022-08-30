ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

mycouriertribune.com

AG Schmitt using Sunshine Law to seek Missourian, MU journalism school records

Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is seeking emails from the Columbia Missourian and two MU journalism school professors in an apparently unprecedented attempt to access journalists’ communications. Schmitt — the Republican nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat — used the state’s open records law in June to...
mycouriertribune.com

Extended tax talk delays Missouri's special legislative session

(The Center Square) – After Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson spent weeks reviewing a tax cut with legislators before calling next week’s special session, Republican leaders in both chambers stated they needed more time to create a different plan. The Missouri Constitution allows the governor to convene the...
mycouriertribune.com

Highway fatalities down

Fatal vehicle crashes on Missouri roadways have decreased from the same time in 2021. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to continue to be vigilant in reducing deaths and injuries as summer draws to a close. “Eleven people died and 458 were injured in Missouri traffic crashes during the...
