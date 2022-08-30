Read full article on original website
mycouriertribune.com
AG Schmitt using Sunshine Law to seek Missourian, MU journalism school records
Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is seeking emails from the Columbia Missourian and two MU journalism school professors in an apparently unprecedented attempt to access journalists’ communications. Schmitt — the Republican nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat — used the state’s open records law in June to...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri woman indicted for $204,095 in fraudulent loans from federal pandemic program
(The Center Square) – A St. Peters, Missouri, woman was indicted by a federal grand jury in St. Louis for alleged fraud in obtaining $204,095 in loans from a program intended to help small businesses during the pandemic. Trashunda M. Harrison, 36, was indicted on two counts of bank...
mycouriertribune.com
Extended tax talk delays Missouri's special legislative session
(The Center Square) – After Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson spent weeks reviewing a tax cut with legislators before calling next week’s special session, Republican leaders in both chambers stated they needed more time to create a different plan. The Missouri Constitution allows the governor to convene the...
mycouriertribune.com
Highway fatalities down
Fatal vehicle crashes on Missouri roadways have decreased from the same time in 2021. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to continue to be vigilant in reducing deaths and injuries as summer draws to a close. “Eleven people died and 458 were injured in Missouri traffic crashes during the...
