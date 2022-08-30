ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, IA

voiceofmuscatine.com

Update with Bayer North America President

It had been nearly six months since Brownfield’s Cyndi Young had sat down with Jackie Applegate, President of Bayer North America Crop Science when she met up with her for an update opening morning of Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa. Applegate said it has been a year of...
BOONE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Uneven yield prospects across Corn Belt

Hopes for a bumper crop are dwindling in parts of the Corn Belt. Wyffels Hybrids technical product manager Brent Tharp says it’s been too dry in some areas and too wet in others. “Kind of depends on where you’re at and if you caught some rains at the right...
BOONE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soy-based asphalt enhances longevity, increases soy demand

Soybean checkoff dollars around the country are being used to develop new products to add value to soybeans. One project was highlighted at the 2022 Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa. Iowa State University researchers have developed a soy-based asphalt that uses a bio-polymer from high oleic soybean oil. Iowa...
BOONE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cargill touts sustainability program at Farm Progress Show

Cargill RegenConnect program lead Clay Edwards says the environmental outcomes program is farmer-facing and allows farmers to bring their carbon to market. Speaking to Brownfield at the Farm Progress Show near Boone, Iowa Wednesday, he says RegenConnect expanded to 15 states this year with expectations for more growth in 2023.
BOONE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll

The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
LISBON, IA
KCCI.com

What's down there? Cleaning out Saylorville Lake's giant drain

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a historic week at Saylorville Lake as crews are unclogging the giant drain that goes through the dam. The process hasn’t been performed since the dam was built 45 years ago. The soggy debris doesn't look pretty, but lake manager Jeff Rose...
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday

A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
PERRY, IA
We Are Iowa

Meteorological fall begins Thursday | Here's what it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Meteorological fall begins Thursday, marking the start of autumn for weather forecasters (September 1-November 30). Although astronomical fall, otherwise known as the autumnal equinox, doesn't begin until Sept. 22, scientists use this date range to make collecting temperature and precipitation data simpler. Fall in Iowa...
DES MOINES, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Affected by Early Stages of New, Deadly Animal-Borne Disease

According to the Des Moines Register, there were 16 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state of Iowa as of August 25, and at-risk Iowans continue to receive the vaccine for it as it becomes available. We now have news of another animal-borne disease that is spreading, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture is making residents aware.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge to close Tuesday

Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will officially close its doors in early September. BJ Stokesbary with ATI Group says the current mall's final day is Tuesday, Sept. 6. ATI plans to begin renovations on the space in the coming months. The goal is to turn the former mall into Corridor Plaza, a strip center featuring shops, restaurants and an entertainment area.
FORT DODGE, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa firefighter shares concerns around electric vehicle fires

NEVADA, Iowa — As more drivers make the jump from gasoline-fueled vehicles to electric ones, firefighters are growing concerned about an alarming trend surrounding them: Putting out a fire in an electric vehicle is a lot less straightforward than you might expect. The crux of firefighters' worries have to...
NEVADA, IA
newscenter1.tv

Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
SPENCER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier

Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

State patrol: Driver unaware that police were asking him to pull over

NEWTON, Iowa — A video from Wednesday night shows an RV surrounded by officers with guns drawn along Interstate 80. It happened in the westbound lanes, east of Newton. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the RV driver was speeding but refused to pull over, even as the line of patrol cars behind him kept getting longer.
