247Sports

Pirates picking up Daffer after nightmare ending

Late last season, Owen Daffer delivered one of the biggest kicks in East Carolina football history. On Saturday, he had the chance to do it again, and redeem himself in the process. Instead, the sophomore kicker just pushed a potential game-winning kick in the final seconds wide right, as 13th-ranked NC State escaped with a 21-20 victory in front of a record crowd of 51,711 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

PODCAST: Instant reaction to ECU's 21-20 brutal loss to NC State

East Carolina was in position for a historic upset win on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, but came up short as Owen Daffer's potential game-winning kick sailed wide right. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe shares his immediate thoughts following the tough loss and shares your questions/comments. Rate and subscribe to...
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Kobe Paysour Seizes the Moment

BOONE, N.C. --- Kobe Paysour found out shortly after last Saturday's win over Florida A&M that the North Carolina offense could be without game-changing wide receiver Josh Downs for the road trip to Boone to play Appalachian State. It would be his time. That's when the redshirt freshman began to lock in.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. App State

On Saturday, North Carolina will head west for its first-ever matchup against Appalachian State in Boone, N.C, at noon. Fresh off a dominating 56-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday, the Tar Heels are expected to be tested early and often against a Mountaineers team that includes 21 fifth or sixth-year players, including sixth-year quarterback Chase Brice.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
