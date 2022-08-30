Late last season, Owen Daffer delivered one of the biggest kicks in East Carolina football history. On Saturday, he had the chance to do it again, and redeem himself in the process. Instead, the sophomore kicker just pushed a potential game-winning kick in the final seconds wide right, as 13th-ranked NC State escaped with a 21-20 victory in front of a record crowd of 51,711 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO